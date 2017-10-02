a messaging problem

We’ve talked about this, and we need to keep talking about it, because the narrative liberals are using to comfort themselves right now is that; a) Mueller will uncover some Trump kryptonite, and b) the mid-terms will rescue us from advancing fascism.
Sorry, but no, and no.
Not unless the Dems can find; a) a spine, and b) learn to market ideas and quit putting ordinary people to sleep. Marketing is everything. Given that we’re now on at least the second generation of people who have been marinated in marketing since they were in the crib that’s hardly surprising, is it? Trump gets this. Guess who didn’t. And still doesn’t.
As is so often the case with US politics nowadays, the best analyses are being offered by the world’s comedians. Jim Jeffries in this instance.
Discuss.
Because if we fuck this up—and I swear to god that’s exactly what we’re absolutely on the way to doing—we’re gonna wake up one day in a mature fascist authoritarian plutocracy with just about zero ability to do a fucking thing about it.
From a marketing major. (will probably have a lot more to expound upon later when i have time. Ad nauseum probably even.)
Marketing is not everything. Message is not everything. Product is everything. Marketing is a short term fix, a soap bubble and fart in the wind without product. Message is only how you package that product. The Dems’ marketing and message sucks because their product sucks – they don’t have one. You start with the product. A collection of disjointed and disparate components (targeted to a bunch of disjointed and disparate markets) do not a product make. Yep, you can sell pet rocks on marketing for a stretch, make a few million, but it ain’t gonna last.
What Trump (and Bernie) got – they didn’t market different analog crumbs and goodies to a bazillion different markets. They had one product and message, targeted to a very large group of people. Bernie didn’t try to market to banksters and techies and c-suites. Trump didn’t try to market to those who profited from globalization and cheap labor, or to the kumbaya brigade.
Dems need a product and reason to be. They don’t have one yet. And i suspect they won’t unless they can sort out the donor / voter dichotomy. Triangulation probably is not going to work.
Got through half of this video, and already see a problem. When he says that the Dems stand for “…you’re getting screwed blah blah…” That was not the Dems’ message at all. That was Bernie’s. The Dems was America is already great, we just have to tweak things a bit. And that was even before we considered the subtexts.
The 4 Ps of marketing – Product, Place, Price, Promotion. You’ll notice that promotion comes last.
You need a product, figure where and how to place it, figure what it’s going to cost (both you and them), and then you’re ready to think about marketing and promotion.
This strikes me as being so observably untrue on so many levels that I don’t even know where to begin.
“New and improved” campaigns work, even as the product remains the same or in some cases is changed to accommodate cost-cutting which results in product quality reductions.
And that’s just one example. Celebrity endorsements would be another. Both these strategies, along with no end of others which act completely independently of product, have withstood the test of time, too, so the “it’s only a short-term fix” narrative doesn’t hold water.
I do agree that Dems are floundering for a “product”, and that they desperately need a coherent and consistent message.
But the idea that marketing depends on product characteristics or quality in any really substantive way is just not supported by the empirical evidence at hand.
New and Improved is based on a couple of things – familiarity with the previous version, (or a reason to check it out) and brand loyalty. Which is, incidentally, the marketer’s goal. (And where the D and R bases come from.) If people find that the product is not living up to the hype, or there are better options, they’re done with it.
Celeb endorsements – Choose carefully, choose very carefully. And again, if the sleb maybe gets you to buy the product, and it doesn’t live up to hype, not only is the product hurt, the sleb is too. You need cred, for starters. And then you need the product to deliver. Do you think that Meryl Streep convinced anyone to vote for Clinton? Lena Dunham? Jay Z and Beyonce? Do you think that maybe just as many voters were turned off by those endorsements? Do you think that Warren and Sanders’ endorsements helped? I’d say in that case that they did.
Put it this way. In 2016, what do you think the Dems’ product was. I say that the product was Clinton herself, and the I’m With Her bit was the message. And people either were or weren’t buying the product, whether as is or as lesser or greater of evils. Or periperally, the Dem brand. There was no other message. Spare me the Stronger Together bit, when you microtarget to disparate groups, but insult the other half of the electorate, the message and the product aren’t in sync.
Marketing, endorsements, and every other trick in the bag (way too big of a bag to get into on here), the goal is to get you to buy the product (and brand), and then keep coming back for more. Once you’ve bought it, the product needs to deliver, in order to keep you coming back.
And, marketing doesn’t depend on product characteristics or quality. The goal is to give the illusion that it does. And attempting to persuade your target market via every trick in the book to buy it. But you still have to know what your product is to know how to spin it. I never said marketing wasn’t utter bullshit. But it is the most useful bullshit that i’ve ever learned.
SB:
I too have learned marketing, formally and did well in that class. And I do some of my current employer’s marketing right now.
I have also been part of the ‘field marketing’ of political movements, done far too much of that in my days.
You have a point, that a good product makes the marketing far easier. So, in politics, does a fresh face with fewer negatives to attack. And Hillary had plenty of past positions, actions, commissions and omissions to discuss. So Trump and the Russians were able to go hardcore negative on Hills, and it suppressed the vote just enough in the right markets (excuse me, states) to give them a narrow EC victory.
The problem with this lame-ass Democratic “message”, for which they paid real money to brilliant consultants (just ask them!), is that it sounds like they are selling the new brand of better burgers. But, Five Guys has that covered, already.
You can sell a political product with positives, and with negatives, and this campaign is fatally weak on the positive and does not key properly into the incredible, overwhelming, and oughta-be-fatal flaws of Team Trump.
They need a national ‘message’ aimed at tearing Trump a new one. There is plenty of ammo laying around for that campaign, and the hairball himself will supply fresh buckets of the stuff for them, every damned week. He cannot help himself, the toxic Tweets will shower forth every 3 am.
It should not be this hard.
On the happy side, I’ve just today (Tuesday, officially “Trump is A Sick Puppy Day”), ordered that fine compendium of articles on just how sick he is, in several ways at once.
The smartest thing I ever heard anyone say about marketing, and I’ve no memory of where I heard it, was this;
Substitute “fear” for discontent as and when needed, and that’s pretty much the ballgame.
Sure, but it need not be an actual physical thing. For example, the GOP “product” is Freedom™, but it’s never defined objectively at all. It’s a notion, an idea, a concept, and one which actually depends on vagueness for its efficacy.
Chomsky’s work on “manufacturing consent” is another example of describing marketing which is not product-centric. We could say that “agreement” is the product I suppose. We could also say that “acquiescence” is the product, but in actuality they are the outcome of the marketing, not the genesis.
My point is that you can start a marketing campaign using a desired outcome as the starting point. You don’t need a product to begin in a situation like that, you invent the “product” to enable the desired outcome.
Product is not everything.
Outcome is everything.
As i see it, here’s what the Dems have right now. They have a brand. There are people who are brand loyal – they’re called Democrats. They’re going to vote for them no matter what. There are people who see the brand as toxic. Or at least some of their candidates. They’re never going to vote for them.
Their brand is positioned. Which at this point is, we’re not them. So that will get them another chunk of voters.
So their target market is going to be the swing voters who might be persuadable, and even more importantly the couch brigade and none of the above brigade from last election. (I’m one of those.) Which means that the default brand and position is not going to be enough to get those tails out to vote. They’re going to need product, the’re going to need a plan, and one that works for a large chunk of people – if they’re smart (which they’re not), they’re going to target the bottom 70% or so. You have the plan, then you figure out the message from that. And then they’re going to need credible messengers and channels of distribution to carry it out there.
In addition to your first a) and b) up there, the other plan seems to be microtargeting zipcodes and knocking on doors and GOTV. These dumbasses had better figure out that if you’re going to knock on doors, you had better have some very good plans and reasons to give them why they should.
Absolutely you can and should design a product from the desired outcome first. In many cases, politics is one of them, you should. You find a hole in the market and design a product (platform, candidate messenger, etc) to fill it. (And yep, products don’t have to be tangible.) Fear doesn’t have to be manufactured these days, it’s quite legit on it’s own.
There’s stil a hole in the market for coffeepots, far as i can figure. I threw in the towel a long time ago and have been on French press. It sucks. But the products sucked.
And what’s the Dems’product? Unity™? A Better Deal™? As much bullshit as Freedom™. You’re going to need more than that for the tougher customers on the couches.
Talk universal healthcare, and now you’re talking product. Talk wages, jobs, how, how much, etc, and i’ll start to listen.
9T and SB:
the point I think you are missing is, political marketing is different from sales of products.
You cannot ‘sell’ a commercial product by just tearing down the alternatives. Negative marketing can help to build market share, but you have to give the buyers a reason to buy.
Political marketing has at least two options and you can ‘win’ by going negative, with just a little on the positive side. It’s fundamentally different from product sales, in that regard.
And Gunny, Trump didn’t manufacture the fear, it was already there. Kellyanne did the polling, and that was the issue that she found, and Trump designed his campaign around that.
Kev –
“Negative marketing can help to build market share, but you have to give the buyers a reason to buy.”
Exactly. That’s my point, but i have problems with articulation. But you can win maybe once on going negative with a little positive. It’s not going to get you the brand loyalty though-don’t deliver, don’t even try, and it will get you disgust.
And while we’re on it, a bit from some art research i’ve been doing, on rhetoric and poetry and persuasion. And the differend, the space that needs to be negotiated between an idea and it’s manifestation in language.
So you have an idea, and you need to find the words to hack it up. Aristotle says you need rhetoric and the goal is persuasion. Pseudo-Longinus says that first you need the phantasia, or the fantasy and the vision to bring it before the eyes, and then that will give you better options and choices to bring that vision to the people.
The Dems have no vision to communicate there, and someone needs to find one. Trump did, even if it was a vision of hell. Bernie did. Clinton had a bunch of strung together white papers.
SB:
And your latest point defines Trump’s problem. He cannot deliver on his promise and if he lasts until 2020, which is looking a bit unlikely, that won’t be much different.
His brand loyalty is NOT expanding, it is dribbling away. Slowly, but it is happening.
You keep focusing on yesterday’s loser, Hillary. But her husband DID have a vision and communicated it brilliantly, and still can. Biden could have done a great job, had he run in 2020.
I think that Joe Biden was, in fact, precisely the guy to whup Trump last year. By the time he was done with “Get a load of this guy, isn’t he silly? And a billionaire gilded in gold pretending to be one of US”, speaking blue-collar to his peeps, hell, it would have been a landslide.
Others are coming forth who have ‘it’ too.
2020 is three years away. Plenty of time. In the meantime, 2018 is looking dire for the GOP brand. Aside from some high-profile House specials, won narrowly by Republicans, in state-level special elections the Dem’s are taking ‘safe’ GOP seats away at a 30 percent rate. The average vote shift from 2016 is about twenty percent. (And now, they will face nasty primary elections in every state, courtesy of Bannon and the Mercers and Sarah Palin.)
Translate that 20 percent drop-off, into national performance next year, and it’s a disaster for the Republicans.
THAT is why the congressional GOP is beginning to rebel against the hairball. He is wrecking them, and they know it.
Yep, i agree that Trump is not delivering, as i said, he’s impotent. Dems have an opening, and i’m not placing my bets on them being smart enough to work it. And we’ve agreed before that it was Biden’s turn in ’16, and that’s an opportunity and a window that’s passed now. Poor Uncle Joe had the wrong body parts at the wrong time.
And yep, there are a handful of Dems with posibilities out there. But they’re going to have to kill off the toxic geriatics. Who don’t seem to be interested in exiting stage left. So who is going to wield the hook.
And the most important thing of all is how the individual wallets look. How are people’s wages, jobs, rents, health care costs, jobs security looking relative to a few years ago. And that, my friend, you can’t control.
As Gunny said, probably best to buckle down and do some fucking work for a change instead of counting chickens – real work, not fundraising or grandstanding or triangulating or tweeting, but hammering out a genuine vision that people can buy into.
SB:
That last bit isn’t my job any more.
You keep forgetting that I walked away from active involvement in that sphere of life, about 15 years ago.
I do plan on helping out, here in Nevada in 2018, where I can find people worth helping, and can spare the time from the demands of survival. The gig economy does NOT promote involvement in civic life.
It will be a more-than-usually important election.
When i said you, i meant the Dem politicians, not the rank and file. They don’t like to listen to the rank and file on the ground anyway. Which is why they fucking lost MI and WI, who saw it coming.
Here’s an early clue as to how they can fuck up ’20. Calif. did indeed move their primary up to Super Tues. Harris has the Clinton donors, Boxer’s entertainment and media donors, and probably tech too. Pelosi just said that she would have retired if Clinton won, and she won’t retire now because it’s important that a woman is at the top. So that’s another pile behind Harris. So the fix is in, and what could possibly go wrong. Don’t fucking try to game it, idiots. But that’s n deaf ears.