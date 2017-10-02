a messaging problem

We’ve talked about this, and we need to keep talking about it, because the narrative liberals are using to comfort themselves right now is that; a) Mueller will uncover some Trump kryptonite, and b) the mid-terms will rescue us from advancing fascism.
Sorry, but no, and no.
Not unless the Dems can find; a) a spine, and b) learn to market ideas and quit putting ordinary people to sleep. Marketing is everything. Given that we’re now on at least the second generation of people who have been marinated in marketing since they were in the crib that’s hardly surprising, is it? Trump gets this. Guess who didn’t. And still doesn’t.
As is so often the case with US politics nowadays, the best analyses are being offered by the world’s comedians. Jim Jeffries in this instance.
Discuss.
Because if we fuck this up—and I swear to god that’s exactly what we’re absolutely on the way to doing—we’re gonna wake up one day in a mature fascist authoritarian plutocracy with just about zero ability to do a fucking thing about it.
NF:
What I’m trying to say is that the Democratic Establishment is far wider spread than a few rooms with a few consultants. Each state’s machinery has to be contacted and pulled in to each New Wonderful Consensus.
I did NOT say that this represented the will of even the active Democrats at grass roots level. It certainly didn’t, never does. I was in that world for ten years, and often chose to ignore the memo from HQ, the ‘word’ of whom “we are all supporting”.
It made for an interesting life. Many funny stories. Sometime, over a beer or three, I’ll share what I prefer to not type here.
Kev,
I can only claim to genuinely understand how the Democratic party works in one place, Chicago. I know a little about how it fails to work elsewhere in Illinois. Although I’ve spent well over a year each in Texas and Florida, I can’t even tell you if it fails in the same way in both states. I do think I’ve learned some things about Vermont in the five years I’ve been here, but I’m not comfortable saying I’m sure it’s the brain-dead disaster I think it is. And I know for a fact that the 16 years I spent in California taught me next to nothing – except that whatever is going on there can’t possibly have anything at all to do with the kind of politics I do understand.
So all you can reliably get from me is a solid Chicago perspective. And it tells me this: where the local, precinct-level voters do get involved, the results are nothing at all – at all – like what happens when they sit passively by and let the pros have their way. Especially where the selection of candidates is concerned. And that of all the disastrous ways to let the pros do their worst, none is more consistently futile than waiting around for the pros to pick an acceptable candidate you can enthusiastically support.
NF:
On that last point, you and I are fully agreed.
And there are 50 different state problems.
Texas, for instance, is gradually being opened up for the Democrats, due to the racist/demographic folly of the Republicans. For a long time, leading Republicans there had solid relationships with the Latino community and paid proper respect and received support in return. The Bush family, for example, stand out for this.
Now, the insiders who are supporting Trump are teaching a generation of Texas Latinos – and especially, Latinas – that they are no longer amigos. Trump is rightly seen as deeply racist towards Latinos, it’s an incurable ailment, among his many others. His treatment of the Mayor of San Juan is just confirming that for millions.
The Democratic message in Texas need only be an open door, a welcoming friendly face, with proper respect and a tendency to really listen – and recruit candidates.
(I watched that same process take place in California in the 1990’s, after Gov. Pee Wee Wilson, and others who were scaremongering about the border, alienated the Latinos there en masse. So now, there are a slew of California elected officials who are Latino – and almost all, are Democrats. The California Republican Party committed suicide, for at least a generation.)
The demographics in Texas will turn that state into purple territory soon. The looming surcharge of new arrivals from PR will bring that change in, for statewide votes, perhaps one whole cycle sooner. There will be construction jobs begging for willing hands, for at least the next two years in and around Houston.
This will have a national impact. Without Texas, the Republicans cannot win a Presidential election. It’s now the big super-Ohio for them.
OK, fresh news today, we’ll have another test of the competing messages.
Rep. Tim Murphy (R., 18) of Pennsylvania just resigned. There will be a special election soon.
This is the House seat once held by Rick Santorum, the southern burbs of Pittsburg. There are 70,000 more Democrats than Republicans, but the district rates R+11 from the latest election. The district is 96 percent white. The boundary is an extreme gerrymander, corrected somewhat in 2013 after a lawsuit.
We are seeing a 15 to 20 percent swing towards “D” from “R” across the country. A decent Democratic candidate can compete here.