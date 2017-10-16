a musical interlude

…because we need a break.
Or at least I do.
This kind of thing, solidly in the tradition of W.S. Gilbert, is not nearly as common as it should be.
When he talks to crowds of four
he sees ten thousand maybe more,
believing they all think he’s god on earth
and was the product of a virgin birth
and if you disagree you’re the victim of fake news
or feminist shrews
and it confounds the science.
Ok, fuck it, we’re on a roll now. No sense to quitting with just one;
That. Is. Good.
Those guys should be on tee vee!