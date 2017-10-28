First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
Uh oh. I’ve been told that it’s not always clear when I’m joking, but would I listen? If I’m not around on Monday, it’s been nice knowing you all.
Don’t worry Nat, the gang at 9thousandfeet will come up with a plan to spring you.
Apart from Nat MSN has Manafort, Flynn, Page, Kushner and Trump Jr on their possibles list. And a chance that Meuller gets fired.
Monday will be interesting – as will tomorrow morning’s news shows.
I haven’t a clue in the spin, smoke and mirrors.
Given that as I sometimes think the American justice system can be peculiarly perverse, could it be Christopher Steele?
Just as likely to be Mike Myers’s, Eddie Murphy’s and Antonio Banderas’s Shrek, Donkey and Puss in Boots.
But it is true that the justice and regulatory systems do get weaponized for political purposes more than I think they should.