First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
Thanks, Natasha, for the link. The paragraph about the money laundering is fascinating. Back in February, Rachel Maddow was assembling the evidence of that. What has fascinated me about this all along is that this was in plain sight the entire time.
CNN often has a former Watergate prosecutor on. In July, she noted that just the meeting in Russia was prima facie evidence of collusion. The forces that have pretended there was “no there, there” have been so off base, it’s surreal.
I found that submitting Treasury Department form TD F 90-22.1 took a more sinister turn when it became the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network form FinCEN Form 114. I guess a lot of people ignored the soft and fluffy TD version.
I second AhBright’s thanks for that Nat. Just read it right through. What it does is construct a rack to stretch those guys on which looks so comprehensively awful -from their points of view:
FARA violations – none of them trivial, IRS violations – none of them trivial, FBAR violations -none of them trivial, lying on Federal disclosure forms under oath – and none of the lies at all superficial, Money Laundering, Fraud, racketeering. Holy mutherof fuck these two men are some kinda screwed. For the rest of their natural lives. If either of them wants to hold onto even a penny of any money they own or bought for their familes, or any corner of any property ditto, or spend any of the next 75 years outside a federal pen, theny they are going to have to start singing like nine kinds of Tosca.
Mueller just had to have enjoyed signing his name down the bottom of the last page.
This is coming thick and fast!
Also under the same Christmas tree: George Papadopoulos, foreign policy advisor to Trump’s campaign, pleaded guilty to making a false statement when questioned during the probe. So far, no word on what that statement was about.
From NBC:
Let the parade of the sweating “campaign supervisors” begin.
Mention on TV news of timing of indictments to beat a statute of limitations?
Expat,
Is there a statue of limitations on lying to the IRS? or failing to file FBARs? And for fraud, the statue only runs from the date of discovery by the entity that was defrauded.
What it looks like on first blush is that Manafort left such a bright trail of guilt behind him that there was no reason to wait to charge him so they can get to work on flipping him. And Gates is all part of that same process, as will be (or have already been) Papadopoulos.
And more to come. Oh so much more to come. This is just the preamble…
Expat,
Could be. But the timing of these indictments makes sense all by itself. We now have two guys facing about as grim a dilemma as there is: spill everything you know and pray it’s enough to get you out of prison someday – because nothing else will.*
After this you will not be hearing any more “Mueller’s had months and he hasn’t turned up anything.”
* Except the hardest-to-sell pardon you’ve ever seen (including Bill C’s).
Just to be clear about this being only the preamble: nothing prevents Mueller from bringing further charges of other crimes against Manafort and Gates. Especially Manafort. He could still be looking at all kinds of nasty stuff, all the way up to Treason.
Treason?
Just so you know, here’s the not-necessarily-the-whole-goods Justice Department “Statement of the Offense” concerning Papadopoulos’ guilty plea. It makes for good snappy reading, to say the least – if, like me, you like to hear people brag about their indiscretions as though they’re achievements.
Expat,
If Manafort brokered a deal between the Trump Campaign and Putin that tradeed backing off sanctions in the GOP platform for Clinton’s stolen emails and/or help from Putin’s army of internet trolls placing facke stories on Facebook- there is a possible treason charge in that little bargain all by its own.
From the Popodopoulos indictiment:
On July 27, 2017, defendant PAPADOPOULOS was arrested upon his arrival
at Dulles International Airport. Following his arrest, defendant PAPADOPOULOS met with the Government on numerous occasions to provide information and answer questions.
So Mr Pop has been singing his ass off since July. Findin that out this morning must be making Donald feel sooooo cheerful.
Expat,
On second thought you may be correct, the charge wouldn’t necessarily be Treason, but more like “Attempted Treason” or Conspiracy to Commit Treason”.
Damn, you go out and cut a cord of firewood and miss all the fun.
Got some catching up to do, looks like.
After I get it split and stacked, that is.
You guys should get ready for winter too, you know.
I have it on good authority that Trump has plans to cut the electric grid to those areas which are likely to vote Democrat.
He’s gonna show you who’s boss, goddamit, you just wait and see.
Hee hee – that’s why I have wood stacked, solar cells dusted down, Tesla charged and escape pod at the ready Obi-Wan.
Not guilty pleas from Manafort and Gates.