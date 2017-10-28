First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
Me I wouldn’t even bet a nickel againt young George having been fit out with a state of the art wire. Quite likely with video capacity for any face-to-face.
I still think it wd be more likely to be email or social media accounts that lead straight into an FBI computer and encrypted hard drive storage. . .
All beginning ‘Hi, it’s George, they let me go, but how about we get our stories straight
for next time?” or some subtler variation thereof. And then “Let’s meet under the third chandelier on the right at Trump Tower . . .”
But they were only criminals before they met Trump . . .This new line from the WH allows Sarah Hucksterbee to offer (some time in the future) to relieved Republicans the excuse that ‘Mr Trump was only a criminal before he got to be president Trump’, so that’s OK.
Bluthner:
in answer: after that Robert E. Lee thing today, and even worse the insulting-the-colored-ladies thing last week, I would expect Gen. Kelly to stay now, to the bitter end. He has drunk the KoolAid for sure. He’ll be the last guy bailing the bilge, as S.S. Trump sinks into the swamp from whence it came.
It’s possible that McMaster will stay, for Mattis and the country not for Trump, to keep a close eye on the insanity near the O.H.
Tillerson and Mattis are far enough down the street, that they have not yet sold themselves.
Tillerson is almost fed up now. And Mattis is staying for the sake of the country, I think.
But there are limits for those guys.
Well, the OH might be too thick, or simply too vain and self-confident, to think of it, but his favourite leaders of all time would have got whatever Kompromat might be useful on them in the first week. Of course, anybody else would have asked the CIA or FBI for it, but Trump probably had to ask his lawyers to get it. (I’ve long wondered about the reason behind Pence’s fawning spaniel act.)
One is wondering when General Flynn will get that call: “Would you mind dropping into the FBI office on Monday morning? 8.30 am is good for us, and please don’t forget to bring your passport.” Or maybe he hasn’t been wrung dry yet? Surely he is at least stuck with the same ‘failing to register as an agent of a foreign power and making money a bit dodgily out of it’, isn’t he?
To all:
There is a further dimension to the paranoia-inducing wonders of the Papadopoulos confession, and it’s timeline. Let’s review:
There has been plenty of time for George to wear a wire and/or communicate on-line with old pals, and help to ensnare them, too.
But there has ALSO been time for those newly stitched-up to also hold even more wired-up meetings and comm’s with more old pals.
The stitching-up could be two or more layers deep into Trump-lando, already.
And the gang can have no idea at all, yet, of whom that includes. They cannot know if any of the rest can be trusted. Paranoia will be blossoming at warp speed.
And Mueller has had a thorough look at Spicey’s Compulsively-Complete Notebooks, too, to compare accounts.
Word is that the O.H. is even further into a rage fit than usual, since yesterday morning.
Mueller’s torpedo was well aimed. Wonderfully so.
Bluthner: Ah. I see. (Sort of.) But I had the misfortune not to be taught American History by an American, so I obviously never grasped these excuses. (Sorry, nuances.)
Squirrel:
Flynn is doomed. They have him cold already on more than one crime.
But he may not have known enough to be useful . . . or he offered what he knew, too late compared to other parties. As a gang falls apart, the race-to-disclose becomes deadly serious.
Kev,
Truth be told we don’t even know if Flynn made a deal months ago. It’s entirely possible. The first rule of his deal might well have been: you don’t talk about this deal. Could have even been the second rule as well.
Kevin:
But there has ALSO been time for those newly stitched-up to also hold even more wired-up meetings and comm’s with more old pals.
Of course. I’d missed that. They’ll all presumably now be worrying which of their emails, texts, messages, found their way to the FBI’s wiretap room over the last six months even if they cut poor George out altogether.
And the OH must be spitting, because how does he know anything he’s said in his late night conversations with friends (like Roger Stone, perhaps) wasn’t tapped at their end?
“No Mr President, we would never tap your phone.”
On the side topic of one Robert E. Lee, there is one trace of questioning of his character, out there in the culture, that I can remember.
Michael Shaara’s great novel, closely based on facts, about Gettysburg, “The Killer Angels“, includes a soliloquy by Lee talking with his staff, over a camp fire, where he reminds them all that every former US Officer in Confederate ranks was an oath-breaker. (That included Jefferson Davis, too, also a West Point grad.) And including Lee himself.
It should have limited their pretensions to honor, especially by the rules of that generation.
Shaara raised the issue quite well, in that book.
Kev/Bluthner:
The FBI’s keeping him on ice (and mouth tightly zipped) just to frighten the horses a bit more? A year of freedom to get his house(es) and pricier possessions into his wife’s name ready for his ‘coming out party’?
Kev,
The way Lee’s long night at Arlington was always presented to me, as a boy in ‘history’ class, was that he was faced with breaking a sacred duty no matter which way he went. There was no way he could avoid the choice, so there was no dishonor in choosing to honor at least one of the two possible choices. The route to dishonor would have been to obey neither duty, to claim they had cancelled each other out. Taking that line of course would have been despicable and cowardly.
I problably don’t need to say that in the ‘schools’ I attended we did not read Michael Shaar’s novel, nor in fact any other novels that could be described as ‘great’, apart from, if I remember correctly, Moby Dick. And we didn’t even read much of M.D., either, to be honest.
Blather
I think our take was that ‘honour’ is kind of contingent on events. You can be ‘honourable’ in your conduct during a war (cf a ‘Southern Gentleman’) but ‘honour’ when associated with slavery is a bit diluted, and tends to diminish somewhat more when you lose the war.
(I did have a rather cynical history teacher, looking back, I suppose. Still got good grades though.)
‘Blather’? Apologies. It’s that automatic miscorrection thing again.
Bluthner:
I never swallowed that “long dark night” account.
Lee’s devotion to his ‘dear native dominion’ was not a sworn oath.
His oath he took the first day at West Point, and reinforced at graduation, was actively sworn.
They abandoned their personal honor when they joined that rebellion. Every West Point classmate they faced in battle, who remained loyal, knew it, too.
I would think that General Kelly would understand that.
A major example of a Virginian who remained loyal was General George Thomas. And troops under his command utterly routed Confederate troops twice during the war: once at Missionary Ridge and the other, in the final big Western battle near Nashville.
Squirrel:
your old history teacher sounded a lot like my father – who had a keen interest in history and little respect for his ancestors who wore grey. (His family were all Southern.)
He also told me, enough times that I would remember, that
“The problem with the ‘good old days’ is, they weren’t so damned good.”