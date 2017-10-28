First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
OK, so let’s start with those telling the biggest lies to the most people.
Guess who that is.
And by far and away most rural folks with a hunting rifle don’t have a problem at all with universal background checks or waiting periods or magazine capacity restrictions. Nor do the vast majority belong to the NRA.
Not sure what a “normal Muslim” actually is, but even if we can navigate around that unfortunate expressions somehow, what “price” exactly is it that they are unwilling to “pay” in your view?
9k,
One thing about “the terrifying”: the terror (and I use the word advisedly) you generate by encouraging fear of brown people driving trucks encourages more and more fear-driven people to arm themselves. And since their fear (having no outlet) is ever growing, so are their personal arsenals. This is a classical feedback loop. And yes, I did just call half the journalists and half the politicians in the country terrorists. And I meant it literally: a person who intentionally spreads terror is a terrorist. They are deliberately ramping up the terror – some to attract eyeballs, some to keep eyeballs from looking at anything else, and those at the very top in the service of truly classical terrorist aims: to destroy the government we’ve had and replace it with something of their own making,
“Not sure what a “normal Muslim” actually is, but even if we can navigate around that unfortunate expressions somehow”
A normal Muslim is one who isn’t a terrorist? Yeah, i’ll call a terrorist an abnormal one.
“What “price” exactly is it that they are unwilling to “pay” in your view?”
That they shouldn’t be treated as a potential terrorist by default?
As for the gun thing, i’ve said often that i absolutely hate them. Even for hunting. But my opinion is irrelevant here, and there’s that pesky 2nd. I’m all for checks and waiting periods and regulating gun fairs and all of that. Anything to marginally lessen ease and risk. But as Kevin and i have been saying around these parts for a long time, what are you going to do about the ones already out there. If you want a gun, you’ll find a gun. (Maybe even one released by the Hon. Eric Holder, even.) And if you can’t find a gun, you’ll find a truck. Or a molotov, or something bigger.
Any,
“That [I] shouldn’t be treated as a potential terrorist by default” is not a price I pay, it’s one of the basic benefits of living in a civilized place.
I was talking about immigration restrictions there, but it wasn’t obvious.
My point was though, that this terrorism thing isn’t about brownness, it’s about religion. Unless you hear of a plethora of issues about Brazilians or Indians or Nepalese.
I need help picking my way through the double negatives.
Are you saying that “normal” Muslims are unwilling to be treated as terrorist by default, but they should not be unwilling?
That they should be OK with being treated as terrorist by default in the interests of public safety?
Or are you saying that they should be treated as terrorist by default (which is pretty much Trump’s position) and if they don’t like it that’s too fucking bad?
Or are you saying something else?
As for the gun thing, sure, there are lots of them. But your point was originally that the rural hunters were not willing to “pay the price” by supporting rudimentary improvements to gun laws.
That’s untrue.
So are we now to allow the “all sides are corrupt and everyone does it” argument to freeze us into immobility on this and other issues. Because that’s how what you’re saying comes across to me.
The Odious Hairball didn’t need more justification to ramp up the Authoritarian State to new levels of extreme conduct. Last week ICE snatched a girl who was still recovering from surgery, and has CP, and took her into the deportation process. In an ambulance.
Real threat to the republic there – she’s about 8 years old.
**
My own town is still recovering from a far worse event than anything AQ or ISIS have managed to commit, for 18 years now, and it was a disordered mind inside a white guy real estate speculator from Mesquite, NV, behind that enhanced-fire trigger.
And the arms and modification kits were purchased legally. USA!! USA!! USA!!
He had thousands of rounds of ammo stocked in the suite, too.
But no AQ or ISIS connection whatsoever. Just a sick mind full of violence.
That does not stop the Fear Generation Industry, we are seeing a slew of wild conspiracy theories blossom in response. It’s sickening, really.
One more thing. According to news reports I’m seeing, in most NYC neighborhoods, the kids went out for Halloween anyway last night, just like normal.
Good for them.
And on the topic of basic courage, here is more proof that the Bully In Chief is just a coward.
He’s unfit on any level to lead this great nation, which never stopped being a great nation.
All that bluster, all those threats . . . . don’t take them too seriously, team.
What i’m saying Gunny, is that NRA crowd doesn’t want to be restricted by a few nut jobs. Maybe not the ones you know, but there are a lot that don’t. Certainly not the gun fair crowd. They may have to be anyway. I’m saying that normal Muslims who want to immigrate to this country don’t want to have to be looked at as potential terrorists because of the .00001% that may be. But that they may have to accept some tighter vetting, even if blanket restrictions are bullshit. Those of us who are civil libertarians and don’t like the thought of having to have a national ID or being fingerprinted may have to suck it up someday too.
Kev,
Which is it: “All that bluster, all those threats . . . . don’t take them too seriously, team”?
Or: “Last week ICE snatched a girl who was still recovering from surgery, and has CP, and took her into the deportation process. In an ambulance”?
What happened with that girl (who was around 10 i think) – her parents couldn’t afford her treatment in Mexico so brought her over the border at 3 months old and she’s been in treatment here since then. Parents were illegal and haven’t been able to leave the zone in Texas. She needed surgery and had to go outside the zone past the border agents, who followed her to the hospital. In custody of a legal relative, i think. They either took her into detention or released her to the legal relative to await proceedings, not sure which.
The only people who are pushing for ordinary folks like us to accept the idea that the Bill of Rights might afford “the enemy” too much opportunity to hurt us, and that for our own good we might have to “suck it up” and accept “restrictions” and “inconveniences” are the fascisti.
In that battle for hearts and minds, they’re obviously winning with you.
Jesus Christ Amy, it’s like you’ve lost the ability to listen to yourself.
NF:
the bullies who are willing to act on their impulses, with badged authority, are always out there and with the Great Thug in charge, are acting on those impulses.
But the Great Thug himself has blinked when confronted, more than once already.
For example, notably, with the Chinese. They certainly have his number.
No Gunny, i realize that the oligarchs won, the rest of us are fighting over the leftover crumbs, and i have pretty much no say in anything. And the fascisti aren’t just one party with an R after their name. It’s the donor brigade across the board.
Put it this way, i’m more afraid of Wall St and Tech than i am of this administration.
Kev.
I get that Trump (like any demagogue) does his work by removing restraints on people who are already on the job. The extent to which he is personally responsible for what those people do then is precisely the extent to which those restraints had prevented them from following their inclinations in the past.
Every good cop knows he’s a good cop, which means he’s keenly aware that he’s better than some other cops (especially in other departments and agencies) whom he privately despises. If he trusts you not to go telling tales and naming names, he’ll tell you that in the absence of restraint from above those other cops would simply run amok. He may even tell you that from time to time he, himself, has grown a little hot headed from the pressure of the job – and that in retrospect he’s grateful for the limits that had been placed on his autonomy.
None of this is the least bit surprising. The abuses no one has ever been able to stop are not his fault. The abuses that used to be controlled and which he’s now unleashing are all on him.
NF:
As a followup, I don’t think that Trump has guts enough to actually fire Robert Mueller.
A direct fight like that with someone like Mueller is what he has dodged, his entire life.
Look at his favorite hate-targets: people he can perceive as weaker than himself.
It’s all in that fine book, “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump“, which I am still reading, and recommend highly.
**
To all, I’ll be away for a few days, traveling and working.
NF:
I just saw your latest, and agree with it entirely. Bingo.
Bye for now.
:-)
Nat,
I understand what you mean, I think, about security clearance and its abuse. I think there may be one point upon which we are passing as ships in the night, though: I am operating on the assumption that by the time security clearance could become and issue here, ie by this morning or soon, Mueller already has the tapes and transcripts he needs, in his hands, that he has identified the damning admissions and quotes, and that they are already included in sealed indictments and/or submissions of evidence. So it’s too late for Trump’s people to claim privilege on that stuff. No judge is going to read Jared selling the country down river in his own words and then rule that particular communication to be barred by Top Secret status retrospectively applied. It just ain’t gonna happen. Unless the judge is seriously bent, etc.
But yes, what you said could, and invariably will be attempted once they figure out just how badly infiltrated they may be. And that could make future conversations harder to get into court, it could, but if they have already handed enough rope to Mueller, which it is highly likely they have, those requests for privilege are going to fall on deafer and even deafer ears.
I don’t think anyone who is thinking at all clearly about the verifiably true stats on terrorist attacks in this country could genuinely dispute that by miles and miles and miles the most effective action any government, state or federal, could take would be to make it categorically harder to get the kinds of weapons that make mass killings so deadly out of every civilian’s hands.
Small mag handguns and bona fide hunting rifles are not even part of that conversation. To suggest otherwise, which the NRA and its enablers do early and often and incessantly, is, not to gild the lily, to be a fucking liar. Full stop.
SB,
So far “Wall St and the Tech Brigade” have lacked for nothing from this administaration, and this administration shows no sign whatever of standing in the way of anything “Wall Street and the Tech Brigade” (By which I assume you just mean big capital, right? I mean is there a meaningful difference?) seems to want in the future.
The idea that this administration is in any way going to ‘stand up for the little guy”, except by way of doubling down on the kind of race hate and bigotry that certain groups of ‘little guys” seem to revel in, must surely be apparent even to you by now, right? I mean do you still actually believe the crap Trump spouts? If so you must be starting to feel pretty damn lonely.