First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
Good Point, Nat: anyone who can’t tell the difference between the squalid and true scandal of the superdelagates and that tinfoil hat yellowcake hoax ends up losing all cred. So maybe the evil HRC came up with the yellowcake hoax herself, to feed to the HillaryHaters®, knowing they would fall for it and ululate about it and then no one would listen to them when they ululated about the reall stuff, too. Clever….
Any sign where any of you guys live that End of Days is going to kick off day after tomorrow?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/nov/01/far-right-conspiracy-theory-us-civil-war
….don’t you mean the day after Bluth?
Expat,
Dunno why it’s scheduled for the 4th in tinfoil hat land. Maybe Jesus is busy on Sunday:
https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/6053177352305.pdf
A Russian Facebook ad Bluth?
Expat,
It’s from a list on a government file. My point is it fits tongue and groove with utter nonsense like the yellowcake hoax discussed above with Amy. Both come from the same kind of source, if not from the very same source.
This is a good piece from The Economist.
Do social media threaten democracy?
An excerpt:
Expat,
Can’t disagree with anything in that quote. We’ve discussed the breakdown of civility in American politics often on these boards, and lamented it greatly. Of course it certainly doesn’ help matters when we elect a president who can’t seem to tell the truth to save his life, and that sad quality of his has nothing to do with social media, but is certainly exacerbated by it.
That was a serious question btw, about the right wing meme that a civil war starts on Saturday (as reported in the G.). Is that at all a thing with anyone you know over there? Or is it just more Putinbot invented B.S?
First I heard of it Bluth – and then I saw it on the Guardian’s site.
Mind you I don’t hang out where that sort of thing might get discussed.
And I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Russian agitprop. Social media has been awash in that sort of crap for years – and it isn’t one-sided. Follow Bernie’s Facebook page if you want an example of agitprop.
Now that would be a good job for the press – helping people to identify agitprop.
6 good Questions
1 Who produced it – is there an author or byline
2 Who published it – do you know them, can they be trusted, are they known to be biased
3 Are sources referenced – can they be trusted
4 When was it published – is there a date at all
5 Why was it created – to inform, persuade or sell
6 How does it make you feel – did it elicit a strong emotion – was it meant to
All good advice, Expat. here is some anti-Bernie (sort of) agitprop also courtesy of V. Putin:
https://democrats-intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/6039834537179.pdf