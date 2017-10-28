First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
From MSN via the WSJ
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
Of course the crudest threats were made and the crudest blandishments were proffered. Politics isn’t even politics without such things. The proof is that those people came out for her in a well disciplined formation the instant she needed them – no backtracking, no second thoughts, no pretense of the usual “Oh, we’re so blessed to have two fine candidates! It’s really going to be tough to decide…”
Bluth – I still say that there has been a subtle shift from Trump subverted the election to Trump benefited from outside mischief.
As for the Dossier, here is the Washington Post’s recent reporting and an excerpt below – my emphasis:
The Dossier is always referred to as unverified, or uncorroborated in any reporting. Tying it back to Democrat OR further weakens it in public perception, at least as a stand alone item.
And on a personal note you have a strange obsession with Fox. I rarely watch TV, and never Fox, so I only hear about it from you. I do subscribe to the WSJ – and that does have the same owner so perhaps there is some bleed through. Oh and our local left wing rag the Bennington Banner that I have been known to link to here.
Expat,
Maybe what I’m hearing is indeed the wall st. journal. I don’t read it so how would I know.
But again: what the fuck difference does it make who paid Chirstopher Steele to report on what was out there? Why does that change anything? Especially when so much of what he reported – as raw intelligence- has turned out to be true, but more especially when HRC did not attempt to use the raw intelligence during the election. Isn’t that what matters?
I honestly cannot understand what is the right wing obession with the Steele dossier. The one person who has kept it in play more than anyone else is Donald Trump himself. But you know that, right?
Bluth
None of it has anything to do with the price of fish. It’s all spin, smoke and mirrors.
But that is the hyper partisan world we live in.
Did Trump steal the election? I don’t think so. Did Clinton lose it? For sure. Will we survive Trump? Yes. What comes next? Fucked if I know. Now that is a price of fish question!
I liked the opening paragraph of The Economist piece I linked to further up the thread:
That place is somewhere to steer for.
Some congressional Trump apologist I just briefly caught interviewed on the news about Russia contacts:
“It may have been shady, but it wasn’t illegal.”
And I gather Manafort’s defence is that he can’t have been illegally laundering money and evading taxes ‘cos he spent a lot of it in the US.
If you can stomach it, read the transcript of a Trump interview. A parade of the same obsessions he’s held in one form or another for 40 years.
Some choice bits (omitting the ‘wall with windows’: his wall needs windows in it because . . .?):
“Mexico has an election coming up and they have a number of people that are running and they’re very pro Mexico. Which is — in fact, they wore a hat — a green hat that says, “Make Mexico Great Again.” They call them — they call them the Donald Trump of politics.
“People say we [he and Xi of China] have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also. Now some people might call him the king of China. But he’s called president. But we have a very good relationship and that’s a positive thing. And it would be good to have that relationship with Russia and other countries, too.
“I’ve really started this whole fake news thing. Now they’ve [main TV stations] turned it around and then, now they’re calling, you know, stories put out by different — by Facebook fake. And they’re fake.
“I’ve really started this whole fake news thing. Now they’ve turned it around and then, now they’re calling, you know, stories put out by different — by Facebook fake. And they’re fake.”
Oh, and the amount of money going to be repatriated any minute now has gone up from $2 trillion to “it could be 4. . .”
So, he’s off to meet (he thinks) the Emperors of Japan and China, the Tsar of all the Russias, and the King of the Philippines. But not, thank god, a real Monarch. . .
Expat:
Oh. That one?
This one Sq – but you knew that
The Japanese (apart from taking him to the golf course) propose to entertain Trump with this.
The Japanese have a rather odd sense of humour. It can be—how can I put it—sort of tangentially ironic.
The RAF base in V for Vendetta really did exist, by the way. As does Sarratt: seen a signpost for it.
Expat,
Of course, again, is not ‘Did Trump Steal The Election.’ The point, and the only point is “Did Trump Try To SELL Influence to Russians to Increase His Chances in the Election”
Answer to the red herring question, ie the first one, is almost certainly no. Answer to the vitally important question, which is the second one, is obviously yes. And for that alone he should be yanked out of office. But then he fired Comey to try to stop Comey from finding out, and did other illegal stuff to try to stop people finding out.
And then there are the other crimes he has comitted.
But you keep bringing it back to the question of ‘Did he steal the Election’, as if proving he didn’t actually steal it, even though he sold influence he shouldn’t have sold to people he wasn’t allowed to sell it to, and took money from same, and obstructed justice, and has been in bed with the Russian mob for decades, as if none of that matters.
Do you honestly think so long as he can’t be proved to have stolen the election then he should be off the hook? I mean it’s not even the stated object of Mueller’s investigation. But it does seem to be the way the right wing commentators are spinning it, for all they are worth.
First sentence should read: Of course the point, again, is not…