First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Posted on by Expat

Things are warming up.

From MSN via the WSJ

At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.

That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.

311 Responses to First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

  1. Expat says:
    November 6, 2017 at 6:43 am

    I was thinking more generally. It’s the sort of thing that tends to spread.

    I don’t think it’s new. At least not here. You don’t need a reason to let someone go and the employee has very little come back unless it was an act of retaliation or discrimination against a member of a protected class.

    This guy lost his job in Vermont for participating in the Charlottesville rally. Not a sympathetic character for sure but another example.

  2. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Expat:

    Something you wrote impelled me to look up a few erstwhile colleagues on Twitter and Facebook. . .I feel rather relieved that when I retired I resisted all temptation to have a presence on either.

  3. Expat says:
    November 6, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I feel rather relieved that when I retired I resisted all temptation to have a presence on either.

    A good decision!

  4. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Expat: Just as well I kept my ‘Red Squirrel Faction’ side (and my friends) to myself back then, I think. Even on alcoholic press jamborees . . .

    (I wondered for a long time if I’d accidentally let something slip once, but either none of my then colleagues were around, or they were too pissed to notice. . .or remember it. . . )

  5. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Pot stirred, kettle still black(ish):

    Veselnitskaya said she went to the New York meeting to show Trump campaign officials that major Democratic donors had evaded U.S. taxes and to lobby against the so-called Magnitsky law that punishes Russian officials for the murder of a Russian tax accountant who accused the Kremlin of corruption.
    “Looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it,’’ Trump Jr. said of the 2012 law, she recalled. “I understand our side may have messed up, but it’ll take a long time to get to the bottom of it,” he added, according to her.
    Veselnitskaya also said Trump Jr. requested financial documents showing that money that allegedly evaded U.S. taxes had gone to Clinton’s campaign. She didn’t have any and described the 20-minute meeting as a failure.

    Ah, the artistry of All the Russias. If you’re offered the opportunity to drop both sides in it (and the time looks right, and you can look all innocent while doing it) grab it!

    As they say, if you want to sup with the devil, you need a much longer spoon than either the Trumps or the Clintons were born with.

  6. NatashaFatale says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Mere “artistry” ain’t hardly the word. Quick, give me something that says Artistry + Wide-eyed-innocent-insouciance + “And will you take a nice fresh isotope in your Perrier, young sir?”

    And do give our love to dear Mrs Clinton when next you see her.

  7. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:26 am

    Nat:

    I’m not sure whether we’re being taken on a tourist trip to Le Carre country or Greeneland . . .

    Did Wilbur (Wilbur?) Ross start off selling vacuum cleaners by any chance?

  8. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:40 am

    You dig a small elephant trap, and in no time at all it’s full to the brim with elephants and donkeys walking right into it . . .

  9. NatashaFatale says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:55 am

    No doubt named for Orville Wright’s brother, Wilbur Ross started out in the cloakroom of an Atlantic City cat house. One day he carelessly gave J Paul Getty’s hat to an alderman from Passiac and got a $100 tip for it. From then on, he never looked back.

  10. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:55 am

    That massacre in Texas. It wasn’t.

    “This was not racially motivated, it wasn’t over religious beliefs, it was a domestic situation going on” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.

    He was just aiming for his mother-in-law apparently.

  11. Squirrel says:
    November 6, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Wilbur.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enter the answer in digits. If you are registered and logged in, this silliness will go away. Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.