First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

Things are warming up.
At least one person was charged Friday in connection with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
That person could be taken into custody as soon as Monday, these people said. The number and identity of the defendants, and the charges, couldn’t be determined.
I don’t think it’s new. At least not here. You don’t need a reason to let someone go and the employee has very little come back unless it was an act of retaliation or discrimination against a member of a protected class.
This guy lost his job in Vermont for participating in the Charlottesville rally. Not a sympathetic character for sure but another example.
Expat:
Something you wrote impelled me to look up a few erstwhile colleagues on Twitter and Facebook. . .I feel rather relieved that when I retired I resisted all temptation to have a presence on either.
A good decision!
Expat: Just as well I kept my ‘Red Squirrel Faction’ side (and my friends) to myself back then, I think. Even on alcoholic press jamborees . . .
(I wondered for a long time if I’d accidentally let something slip once, but either none of my then colleagues were around, or they were too pissed to notice. . .or remember it. . . )
Pot stirred, kettle still black(ish):
Ah, the artistry of All the Russias. If you’re offered the opportunity to drop both sides in it (and the time looks right, and you can look all innocent while doing it) grab it!
As they say, if you want to sup with the devil, you need a much longer spoon than either the Trumps or the Clintons were born with.
Mere “artistry” ain’t hardly the word. Quick, give me something that says Artistry + Wide-eyed-innocent-insouciance + “And will you take a nice fresh isotope in your Perrier, young sir?”
And do give our love to dear Mrs Clinton when next you see her.
Nat:
I’m not sure whether we’re being taken on a tourist trip to Le Carre country or Greeneland . . .
Did Wilbur (Wilbur?) Ross start off selling vacuum cleaners by any chance?
You dig a small elephant trap, and in no time at all it’s full to the brim with elephants and donkeys walking right into it . . .
No doubt named for Orville Wright’s brother, Wilbur Ross started out in the cloakroom of an Atlantic City cat house. One day he carelessly gave J Paul Getty’s hat to an alderman from Passiac and got a $100 tip for it. From then on, he never looked back.
That massacre in Texas. It wasn’t.
“This was not racially motivated, it wasn’t over religious beliefs, it was a domestic situation going on” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said.
He was just aiming for his mother-in-law apparently.
