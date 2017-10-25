Fix the Divisions with Equal Opportunity Dying

‘Reviving the draft, abandoned in 1973, would mean that most American families have skin in the game when their political leaders embroil the country in a war of choice. It doesn’t take much of an intuitive leap to guess that the last 16 years of war would have unfolded differently if more than a tiny cadre of America’s sons and daughters had to fight
Requiring everyone to serve in some fashion, other than those too physically or psychically impaired, would be a profoundly democratizing action. In time, it might even encourage more civilized political discourse in this atomized land, by putting young people in proximity to those with roots in different ways of life and thinking. It’s harder to sneer at the “other” after you’ve both shared a life-transforming experience.
Bringing back the draft could restore a healthier sense of the military’s proper place in our national life. It deserves Americans’ full support but not quite the saintlike status that Mr. Kelly assigned it and that the absence of compulsory national service encourages.’
As Dr Johnson said about hanging, the prospect of being shot concentrates the mind wonderfully. I’m sure there was a lot of joyous camaraderie, fellow-feeling and mutual love on the gallows at Tyburn on hanging day.
You’re not keeping up, Squirrel. It’s ok, you’re not an American, but the NYT op-ed pages have been – i dunno, trying for “balance”? Been taken over by the Russkies? The Third Way? Dick Cheney?
Here’s a delightful sample of what they’ve been serving up lately.
Erik Prince: Contractors, Not Troops, Will Save Afghanistan
This one by one Erik Prince, brother of Betsy DeVos and founder of Blackwater.
There are others in that vein. But the more insiduous ones, which even a lot of the Dembots on there aren’t falling for, are by the likes of Steven Rattner, Mark Penn, and a whole slew of fossilized Clinton wing Dems as to why a move to the left is suicidal. They need Wall St, triangulation, insurance companies, free trade, automation, H1Bs, immigrants to do jobs for shitty wages and shitty working conditions so the rest of us can be better off (seriously, one yesterday actually came out and said just that). And they trot out the anti-Sanders ones whenever he seems to be making any headway.
It won’t happen. And the reason it won’t happen is only that it would cost far, far too much. We’d have to raise taxes FFS!
I got the feeling that they were ultimately expecting volunteers. Nobody wants to pay for labor anymore.
Any excuse for showing the Raft of the Medusa is a good one.
The phrase “skin in the game” is a giveaway. It’s Wall Street speak for speculating with one’s own cash: them as has skin in the game earn the right to have an opinion about how a company is run. It’s become a cliche in certain circles (for example, only those own a significant amount of property or have a certain level of investments should entitled to vote, cuz that’s the way it was in 1789. That is accepted as a truism by more than a few of the people I’ve worked for.) In the context of this Op Ed, it translates to something like “them as mostly survive a shooting war have earned a higher level of citizenship than those who have not – are alone entitled to a say in how the country is run.” If You Love Your Freedom, Thank a Vet.
There are reasons why this may not happen. The end of the draft took the wind out of the anti-war movement’s sails. Smart conservatives who were around at the time should be able to play that backwards: we all knew we had skin in the game when we were expecting a draft notice in the mail at any moment, and we acted up accordingly, Last time we had it, the draft did not produce the docile sheep this writer is imagining – anything but, And the career brass openly deplored the quality of troops the draft gave them. Surely some semi-sclerotic memories of these things survive in some of the people who’d otherwise be pining for this?
The expense ain’t the wages. Even volunteers have to be housed and clothed and fed and supervised. And they have to be given something to do, which, being young and inexperianced, they probably aren’t good at doing, so they have to be taught. And then whatever it is will require tools, and almost certainly materials, and there will need to be an entire system of managers put in place to oversee, and to do all the planning…
And besides, if all they want is volunteers, then nothing has changed at all. Any kid can find plenty of things to volunteer for right now, if he or she feels the call and, more importantly, can afford it.
Also, let’s not forget the Pogue’s version of this great painting, used on the sleeve of their greatest album:
Volunteer pay was what i meant, but it was early here. They have to find something to do with all of these unemployed deplorables. A draft with a stipend might take care of the ones who don’t od. Fucking lot cheaper then what they pay our servicefolks now, nevermind the bennies. And we can surely find no shortage of situations worldwide that we’ll need bodies as fodder for. Training and fresh tools not required, although granted they’d need to eat.
I didn’t take you for such a naive optimist! You think you can just send a bunch of kids halfway across the globe, with no tools, no training, no nothing except a bit of food (and even feeding Americans abroad is hugely expensive, because no way can they be expected to eat the local food, nor quite a lot of the time will they). And then they are going to need medical care. And you think you won’t need a load of managers and beaurocrats to run the program? And what about compensation for the ones who injure themselves? What about when they get drunk and drive over the locals, etc etc etc etc. Any program that had a duty to look after and take responsibility every single 18 year old in America for one or two years would cost untold BILLIONS.
I honestly think our country doesn’t give a shit. And who needs taxes when you can keep it off the books like Bush did.
You think that i factored in any compensation for the ones who injured themselves? Or the need for managers and beaurocrats? I’m thinking charge of the light brigade.
I’m not saying Trump and his orcs wouldn’t like to overhaul the entire civil legal system and erase, dunno, sixty years of statue law entirely, and shoot all the trial lawyers, but barring getting those things done first, your fantasy of conscripting the youth of the nation and sending them to pointless slaughter in faraway deserts and jungles in order to get them off the books at home and decrease the available labor supply probably is going to run aground on one or two legal reefs.
Other than that it would probably work just fine. I mean it’s not like all those kids have parents. Or siblings or friends. And as Nat pointed out it worked out just dandy in the late 60s. Not hardly any rucktions at all!
I remember reading commentary somewhere recently that the USA managed to survive and prosper under circumstances of relative inequality that would have caused revolution elsewhere because of the opportunity offered by its physical size, and the frontier. Go west young man! We need a new frontier – probably a virtual one – but too many people think zero-sum. Mind you the Moon and Mars are on the cards again. Where is Kevin btw?
Squirrel, they’re always trying to get cheap labor out of us here. Welfare work requirements – conveniently taking a job someone would otherwise have to pay for. Streetsweepers, park trash cleaners, etc. Cheaper to pay a welfare recipient than a government union wage. Didn’t you have the same sort of thing over there where Poundland and Lidl got free shelfstackers on the government dole? There’s been mooting here for awhile where they want us to sing for our supper when we retire by babysitting or tutoring or wiping butts for the SS we already paid in to. Now tech wants us to do that, but even earlier than retirement. Still paid for by the gov’t of course, not the tech firms.
Bluth – sorry, i’ll remember to add my black humor tags next time.
Expat – ok, you first.
But they’d all have skin in the game. . .
Sounds like a line from a Dylan song, doen’t it?