Fix the Divisions with Equal Opportunity Dying

‘Reviving the draft, abandoned in 1973, would mean that most American families have skin in the game when their political leaders embroil the country in a war of choice. It doesn’t take much of an intuitive leap to guess that the last 16 years of war would have unfolded differently if more than a tiny cadre of America’s sons and daughters had to fight
Requiring everyone to serve in some fashion, other than those too physically or psychically impaired, would be a profoundly democratizing action. In time, it might even encourage more civilized political discourse in this atomized land, by putting young people in proximity to those with roots in different ways of life and thinking. It’s harder to sneer at the “other” after you’ve both shared a life-transforming experience.
Bringing back the draft could restore a healthier sense of the military’s proper place in our national life. It deserves Americans’ full support but not quite the saintlike status that Mr. Kelly assigned it and that the absence of compulsory national service encourages.’
[Op-Ed NYT 25th October]
As Dr Johnson said about hanging, the prospect of being shot concentrates the mind wonderfully. I’m sure there was a lot of joyous camaraderie, fellow-feeling and mutual love on the gallows at Tyburn on hanging day.
You’re not keeping up, Squirrel. It’s ok, you’re not an American, but the NYT op-ed pages have been – i dunno, trying for “balance”? Been taken over by the Russkies? The Third Way? Dick Cheney?
Here’s a delightful sample of what they’ve been serving up lately.
Erik Prince: Contractors, Not Troops, Will Save Afghanistan
This one by one Erik Prince, brother of Betsy DeVos and founder of Blackwater.
There are others in that vein. But the more insiduous ones, which even a lot of the Dembots on there aren’t falling for, are by the likes of Steven Rattner, Mark Penn, and a whole slew of fossilized Clinton wing Dems as to why a move to the left is suicidal. They need Wall St, triangulation, insurance companies, free trade, automation, H1Bs, immigrants to do jobs for shitty wages and shitty working conditions so the rest of us can be better off (seriously, one yesterday actually came out and said just that). And they trot out the anti-Sanders ones whenever he seems to be making any headway.
Squirrel,
It won’t happen. And the reason it won’t happen is only that it would cost far, far too much. We’d have to raise taxes FFS!
Bluth –
I got the feeling that they were ultimately expecting volunteers. Nobody wants to pay for labor anymore.