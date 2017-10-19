How far have we drifted out into the crazy weeds? It’s a real easy thing to lose sight of, now that we have a president whose vindictiveness and mendacity has blown through every political tradition of decency and integrity we once thought to be inviolable, and with—so far at least— seeming impunity.
That question, how far out in the weeds we have journeyed, brings me to a place which is odd indeed for a Wobbly envirowhacko like me; writing praise for a speech from Chimpy McStagger, more formally known as George W. Bush.
It’s no secret that I think this republic is in grave danger of descending into tyranny.
And now, as I think these excerpts from his speech make clear, so does Dubya.
“In recent decades public confidence in our institutions has declined, our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs, the American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach to some who feel left behind in a changing economy, discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts, our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, there are some signs that the intensity of support for democracy itself has waned — especially among the young.”
“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity, disagreement escalates into dehumanization,”
“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism immigration has always brought to America, the fading value of trade, we’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places where threats such as terrorism, infectious disease, criminal gangs and drug trafficking tend to emerge. In all these ways, we need to recall and recover our own identity.”
“America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to exploit our country’s divisions and feed them. According to intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,”
“Our identity as a nation, unlike many other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood,”
“Being American involves the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility. We become the heirs of Thomas Jefferson by accepting the ideal of human dignity found in the Declaration of Independence, we become the heirs of James Madison by understanding the genius and values of the U.S. constitution, we become a heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means that people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American.”
There’s a video of the entire 20 minute speech floating around on Facebook somewhere, but I don’t go there so can’t be of much help in finding it.
One more little snippet, relating to the tyranny thing;
“No democracy pretends to be a tyranny. Most tyrannies pretend they are democracies”
Credit where credit is due, this was pretty good.
We need all the help we can get.
That speech is damn good. I do believe that he believes every word of it, too, but not for a moment believe he actually wrote it. So I’m now wondering who did. Because whoever wrote it needs to start write a lot more speeches for a lot more GOP pols. Whoever he or she is, we need that person and we need her or him now.
I assume that everyone will assume Bush’s targets are exclusively Trump and his supporters – but perhaps not entirely.
Deplorables comes to mind – and Nat did mention spewing on another thread. And this is one of the more civilized corners of the political web that I visit!
….and I still don’t buy the Russians made us do it argument. It’s too pat, too easy. If you buy that America is at each other’s throats – a big premise, although some partisans certainly are – then they were at each other’s throats before. Or at least highly predisposed to.
I dip in here regularly, read the news feed on my MSN homepage, and the Guardian on-line, and I listen to The Round Table Panel in the morning on WAMC, our local NPR station out of Albany NY. If I was of the left and bathed in that day in and day out, I’d be ready to slit my wrists. You’ll never survive 3 far less 7 more years.
So in the cause of collective sanity here is a good piece from NPR by Shadi Hamid. I have followed his middle east tweets for years and he is no conservative, far less a Trumper.
Why your alarmism over Trump is dangerous for democracy
Expat,
According to the speech, and not to Trump and Fox News, “Deplorables” included only racists and homophobes. I may have been spewing earlier, but my target was the asshole who told sixteen obscene lies before breakfast yesterday, not any voters nor anything to do with political divides. And your article from Shadi Hamid makes the very same mistake about most people who are alarmed about Trump that you seem to making about my spew: it’s got nothing to do with politics. It’s got everything to do with my sober observation that the man himself is utterly and completely lacking the fitness and capacity for any public office, much less the highest office in the land.
Make no mistake whatever: Trump is a fifteen alarm fire and it ain’t his politics that’s going to burn down the world if we as a nation, all of us, don’t do something, and do it quick. Trump the man is a clear and present danger to all life on earth.
Yes his politics fucking stink. But that’s another matter entirely.
QED
Bluth,
I wouldn’t be surprised if her name were Laura. She always was the smartest Bush woman. But I expect he did say something like “Hey Sweetcakes, gimme some words that say, like, Well shit, people, this here is getting to be beyond fucked” to point her in the right direction.
Expat,
Now now there, laying that fine, extra slick and viscous spew on Trump is not the same thing as casual cruelty, much less dehumanization. If anything it’s the polar opposite. As Dubya himself would point out, you cain’t dehumanize a critter that in the departments that count still ain’t made it halfway to Australopithecus afarensis yet..
Nat
I should have quoted your full sentence.
I didn’t mean to single out anyone. I apologize Bluth. Your stream of consciousness was funny.
But I was referring the drip drip of spew (can spew drip drip?) that I assume you were referring to above, and that here takes a much less gargantuan form than found elsewhere on the left leaning web and broadcast & social media.
I remember now it can.
Many years a go, and early one morning as a student in Glasgow I was leaving a party in an upper floor flat of an old sandstone building – too posh a neighborhood for a tenement – and a friend I was with vomited over the railing and down into the stair well. With him feeling much better we negotiated several flights of stairs until we made it to the lobby – only to be dripped on by the bilious contents of his stomach that had followed us down, dripping from landing to landing. Happy days!
Expat,
I don’t doubt that turning away from ugly troubles such as Trump, and relaxing and waiting for time to wash him away would no doubt be better for anybody’s health. Except if we all do that we will of course end up in the deepl unhealthy mess that Trump is bent on dumping us all in. And it’s not really in anyone here’s nature to go easy into that fetid night.
Plus:
I still don’t buy the Russians made us do it argument.
Of course the point isn’t whether the Russian effort swung the election or not. Who ever said it was? The point is if Trump and his people were willing to trade policy positions for that assistance, whether it was effective or not. Which it sure as shit looks like they did agree to do.
Plus:
Me saying Trump is a threat to all life on earth has nothing whatever to do with any kind of dehumanization. So I can’t cipher your “QED”. I insist that Trump is a threat because he is now showing us, all of us, anyone who is paying attention anyway, every day, more and more, that he has the attention span of toddler the human empathy of of stump, understands less about the way the world works than a 3rd tier backwater south Jersy mafioso who has never read a book or looked at a map, and only shows passion or drive, or even actual interest, in following events or taking actions that aggrandize himself, or else events or actions which, in his view, punish his enemies or exact vengence on anyone who has disagreed with him or mocked him or one-upped him.
Furthermore he is a grave danger to our country, because he is shitting all over the dignity of his office, and therefore on our standing in the world, he is seriously disrupting whatever scaffolding of arrangements the world has in place to keep the peace, he is banking up unimaginably vast problems that whoever (soon) follows him, for a generation at least, will have to attempt to cope with, and that doesn’t even begin to address what he done to disrupt efforts to try to slow down anthropogenic global heating.
The list goes on. And on. And on and on and on before we get to the politics. Before we even get to any attempt to ‘dehumanize’ him or his followers (none of which I can find here.)
What worries me is that Trump is all too human, in the sense that he is broken, and terribly broken, in a irretrivable way that only a human being can be broken. And that his resulting inability to do the job he holds really is a very clear and terrifyingly present danger.
So if you want the meaning of that “QED” to travel, you are going to have to also let us in on the entire syllogisem. Or at least me. Because so far, I, at least, can’t make it out.
Bluth – Trump is who the US wants for just now – barely! The beauty is that he can be canned tomorrow. And perhaps he will. That is Shadi Hamid’s point. Changing the rules because you don’t like Trump is the danger.
I suspect that Trump is demonstrating that the world can get along just fine without noble leaders – unit they are needed. Which is when the Roosevelt and Churchill and DeGaul come in.
Expat,
What rule is anyone suggesting changing because of dislike of Trump? Only one I know about is the move to make impossible for him to launch thermonuclear devices without approval of Congress. Right now he can do it without any constraint at all. At least constraint by rule. Is that (lack of rule) what you think it would be unwise to change?
And you again miss my point. My objection to Trump has nothing to do with my dislike (or even loathing) of Trump. It has to do with his utter lack of capacity to discharge his office.
And except the stock markets, unless you haven’t noticed, the world at the moment is a fucking long way from “getting along fine”. But let’s be clear: I’m not looking for a ‘noble’ leader. I’m merely looking for an entry level competent leader. Hurry President Pence (whose politics I find repulsive and digusting) and then we can talk about ‘liking’ or ‘disliking’ the commander in chief, and then we can talk about politics. This ain’t about politics. The house is on fire. The babies are upstairs. I don’t want to change the rules, I want to put out the fire before everyone dies.
Bluth, EP will correct me if I’m wrong (I hope), but I read his “QED” as referring to your “clear and present danger” remarks as evidence of what he sees as liberal hand-wringing and hyperventilation.
EP thinks we’re all clutching our pearls about a danger that he doesn’t think is anything like as clear, or as present, as do we, marinated as we are in overwrought liberal agitprop from All Things Considered.
Do I have that about right EP?
Your position, such as I’ve deduced it, is that Trump’s a dick, but it’s all not as big a deal as we’re making it because the overwhelming likelihood is that;
a) People get on with their lives regardless of the gyrations of our politicians and legislators.
b) The systemic architecture of the republic is robust enough, and can respond timely enough, to prevent utter calamity at the hands of said dick.
c) Even if said dick does turn out to have as malevolent effect on the republic and humankind as we pearl-clutchers suggest, some “noble” leaders such as Churchill or DeGaulle will arise to put everything to rights.
If he’s right and I’m dead wrong, nobody will be happier than I.
I dip into Russia Today on the telly occasionally. Whatever (if anything) the Russians, or any recruited fellow-travellers did on FaceBook, it’s simply of the same order. What you get, pretty frequently, is a parade of ‘useful idiots’, who aren’t useful because of anything but there own, often fairly sincerely held, opinions. But what they all have in common is protesting against the worst of anything anywhere but Russia. Or they document on film, often in detail that the establishment media often doesn’t (in the case of the US media that means virtually never) domestic cockups and fuckups that in the eyes of the ‘useful idiots’ should lead to a desire for change.
But we’ve established a ‘hyper normalised’ world, and in the US it’s got to almost its farthest extent, where nothing is any more believable or credible than anything else. So . . .it’s all probably wasted.
Silicon Valley is (hardly for the first time, and unsurprisingly) losing it. Facebook, Twitter et al must tell their shareholders they are relevant and influential, all the time. . .or they aren’t. If they did set off the ‘Arab Spring’ (which I’ve said over and over they couldn’t have) then time has proved that bit of irrelevance. So, now a few hundred Russian-sourced ads and tweets must be a ‘Trump Spring’ for this year. And they were probably irrelevant and uninfluential. Because there were thousands of other all-American delusionaries doing the same thing more loudly, more rudely, and probably better anyway.
Th problem is. I think that neither ‘think piece’ by either Obama or Dubbya will have any notable effect. The political divide is just too wide now.
(RT is apparently advertising all over the underground with slogans that amount to ‘The best Russian propaganda on TV’. They’re being ironic, of course, but I still have enough faith in the Brits’ common sense to trust most will walk by muttering, “Yeah. Whatever.’ And btw, the ‘Corbynistas’ sort of prove my point, don’t they?)
Glanced through that PBS piece; sorry, but I have no patience whatsoever with that kind of thing.
The argument that ‘for the moment everything’s OK because there are all sorts of ways it could be worse’ is Leibnitz-think of the most puerile kind. “Everything is for the best in this best of all possible worlds’ is only a continual interminable endless, infinitely, repetitive pabulum for accepting very grosser form of degradation.
Because it’s not got that bad yet therefore everything will still be OK is a negation of intelligent political thought. It’s also a puerile abnegation of history. And a total abandonment of the idea of potential change: any change. You might as well publish the sort of homily of the 16th century reminding everyone they had their god-appointed place and had better not try to move out of it.
To cage the famous quote of the Borgia Pope, “God has given Trump the Presidency, now let us just sit back and suffer it.” Which is pretty well what the supposed Trump-Controller-General Kelly just said.
And of the many examples supposedly denying that any of Trump’s actions are ‘undemocratic’, most, if not all of those cited have come out in the form of ‘Executive Orders’ with no democratic involvement of any elected representatives apart from Trump himself, haven’t they? That’s ‘not undemocratic’?
Really? Anywhere else, they’re ‘edicts’ or ‘fiats’ and the favoured device of dictators anywhere.
(Sorry, I’m just sick and tired of the ‘it can’t happen here because of our wonderful institutions’ argument that by now should be as threadbare as that parallel notion that Trump will somehow one day become ‘presidential’ for any period of time longer than it takes for him to understand what he read that someone else wrote for him and then tweet retracting it. Which seems to average about four hours.)
/End of Red Squirrel Party Official Rant
Kelly, Kinder, Kirche, Küche:
Ah, yes, the wonderful joy of napalm in the morning, an occasional MyLai massacre, pissing on dead Arabs . . .I can do without your patronising ‘little bit of sorrow’, General.