How far have we drifted out into the crazy weeds? It’s a real easy thing to lose sight of, now that we have a president whose vindictiveness and mendacity has blown through every political tradition of decency and integrity we once thought to be inviolable, and with—so far at least— seeming impunity.
That question, how far out in the weeds we have journeyed, brings me to a place which is odd indeed for a Wobbly envirowhacko like me; writing praise for a speech from Chimpy McStagger, more formally known as George W. Bush.
It’s no secret that I think this republic is in grave danger of descending into tyranny.
And now, as I think these excerpts from his speech make clear, so does Dubya.
“In recent decades public confidence in our institutions has declined, our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs, the American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach to some who feel left behind in a changing economy, discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts, our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, there are some signs that the intensity of support for democracy itself has waned — especially among the young.”
“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity, disagreement escalates into dehumanization,”
“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism immigration has always brought to America, the fading value of trade, we’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places where threats such as terrorism, infectious disease, criminal gangs and drug trafficking tend to emerge. In all these ways, we need to recall and recover our own identity.”
“America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to exploit our country’s divisions and feed them. According to intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,”
“Our identity as a nation, unlike many other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood,”
“Being American involves the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility. We become the heirs of Thomas Jefferson by accepting the ideal of human dignity found in the Declaration of Independence, we become the heirs of James Madison by understanding the genius and values of the U.S. constitution, we become a heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means that people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American.”
There’s a video of the entire 20 minute speech floating around on Facebook somewhere, but I don’t go there so can’t be of much help in finding it.
One more little snippet, relating to the tyranny thing;
“No democracy pretends to be a tyranny. Most tyrannies pretend they are democracies”
Credit where credit is due, this was pretty good.
We need all the help we can get.
SB,
That’s just fucking offensive. On so many levels I can’t even be fucking bothered to reply.
Convenient.
Way i see it Bluth, is that all of the educated, woke white people are looking for a bunch of serfs to care for their grannies and babysit and serve them food in restaurants. Maybe help staff the Foxconn and Amazon megaplants. And maybe some educated ones on H1-Bs to knock the costs down for the jobs that do require an education. And unless someone coughs lot of well paying jobs where we can make stuff again, even for some of that uneducated white rump, i reckon that’s exactly what those educated white folks will get.
Perez just put as deputy finance chair a guy who lobbied against minimum wage increases. It’s kind obvious where the Dems stand on labor vs donor issues. They don’t have much on Trump’s fast food labor pick.
Ouch Nat! It wasn’t meant to be personal – but I guess you have hit on how self-thinking people who disagree on a bunch of issues feel when they have it constantly drummed in that they are clueless drones.
“non-white paradise”?
I’m piecing together, as a public service, how a person might have to see the world so they could be even remotely comfortable using descriptor such as that.
I’ve concluded that it would be necessary to harbor a notion, either consciously or subconsciously, that somehow “whiteness” is something that can be “diluted” by “blackness”, and that ultimately “whiteness” would be (or could be) diluted into non-existence.
In this scheme of things, however, “blackness” can never be “diluted” with “whiteness”, so there’s never a danger of deploying a term like “non-black paradise”.
By this magic, someone like Barack Obama can be described as a black man with a white mother, but could never be described as a white man with a black father.
Like it or not, and there are many who almost certainly won’t but I don’t give a fuck at this point, being “woke” as to the real roots of racial prejudice renders it impossible for a person to use a term like “non-white” in any ordinary conversational context
A “woke” brain simply cannot construct a sentence which contains that term other than in an explanatory rant like this one. It’s neurologically impossible.
You’re welcome.
Gunny and Bluth –
It was a response to the desire of getting rid of an “uneducated white rump”. Which is of course, not offensive. So if that’s undesirable, what’s the desirable converse of that? Let’s see, uneducated non-white rump, an educated white rump, an educated non-white rump – all of that but non-rump – help me out here.
However, if that “uneducated white rump” (who wasn’t all white – surely you don’t think all displaced manufacturing workers were) still had decent jobs, we wouldn’t have had Trump. We wouldn’t have had Bernie even. But over the past generation at least, businesses got greedy. Which is nothing new, they always have been. But they wouldn’t have done the damage they did if they weren’t enabled by complicit politicians who liked the money. Duh, but they all went too far and ate into flesh. I’m not seeing any way out of this, so we all should probably get used to the new normal here. I suspect that resistance is futile, but trying will at least help kill your day. A pretty speech is as much of a circus trick as a thrown flame. Neither are bread.
And, if anyone uses (help me out here, i can’t think of any other term than non-white) people as underpaid serf labor, they’re a racist too.
9k,
Well, maybe there’s a little bit that can be decently salvaged out of “non-white paradise.” I mean, if we read “white” to mean just the “not one single drop of any kind of blood but ours” idea that you alluded to, an idea which used to be a legal definition in some places (e.g.,, Nuremberg for a few years and Alabama for a few centuries). And if we also read “non-white” to mean that idea’s utter absence. I could get behind that reading in a heartbeat, and then I’d do everything in my power to hasten the coming “non-white paradise.” The more I think about it, the surer I am that that’s all “non-white paradise” was supposed to mean.
Well, i never said words were my thing, they’re not. I suppose if i wrestled with it for awhile i might have found a better term. There are always going to be Richard Spencers. But they’re not the union workers whose bosses voted for Clinton but who went for Trump, or the desperate jobless or underemployed and ignored in the rural areas. But hey, kill them all off with opioids and replace them if you think that will solve the problems here and get you back to Democratic majorities. Just don’t be shocked if bread and circuses turn out not to be enough for them either, It’s all good though, IBGYBG.
Put it this way – the Trumpsters can bang on about their white identity politics, the Dems can bang on about racism, but whoever coughs up the jobs is going to win it. I don’t see any there, so it’s just going to continue to be gladiators in the colosseum, and whoever wins the rigging game in the next elections.
Then get to work.
Dig deep inside and see if you can figure out what a fucking screaming horror of implicit superiority that is, and why.
If that’s asking too much, just fucking ask a smart and socially/politically engaged black or brown person what term they will be comfortable with for you to use, and then follow those instructions meticulously until you dig deep enough to find that little kernel of racism that US white culture planted in you when you were very young and not paying attention.
It’s there, trust me, and the ways in which it controls thinking to disguise its presence will leave you stunned when that excavation is finally completed. Christ, it can influence thinking even after discovery, such is its power and tenacity.
Gunny took you to the woodshed for that apalling gaffe about “my” “non-white paradise”, and then Nat went and threw you one of the most lawyerly tongue in cheek lifelines I’ve ever come across in my entire life, and you grabbed it, but now you are going to have to point out just where anyone stated “a desire” to “get rid” of “an uneducated white rump”.
Why O why do you have, and to you allow yourself to continue to have, economic justice so weirdly tangled up in your mind with skin color? That’s Bannon’s brand of undiluted evil, or can’t you see that? He and his fellow orcs rode into the White House on the very lie that that economic justice and shin color are inextricably tangled. And now you seem to doing your best to keep on pushing his agenda.
For the Bumpy ride promised up top, I think Gunny and Nat have let you off with a mere jiggle.
shin color, skin color… shin’s have skin…