How far have we drifted out into the crazy weeds? It’s a real easy thing to lose sight of, now that we have a president whose vindictiveness and mendacity has blown through every political tradition of decency and integrity we once thought to be inviolable, and with—so far at least— seeming impunity.
That question, how far out in the weeds we have journeyed, brings me to a place which is odd indeed for a Wobbly envirowhacko like me; writing praise for a speech from Chimpy McStagger, more formally known as George W. Bush.
It’s no secret that I think this republic is in grave danger of descending into tyranny.
And now, as I think these excerpts from his speech make clear, so does Dubya.
“In recent decades public confidence in our institutions has declined, our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs, the American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach to some who feel left behind in a changing economy, discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts, our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, there are some signs that the intensity of support for democracy itself has waned — especially among the young.”
“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity, disagreement escalates into dehumanization,”
“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism immigration has always brought to America, the fading value of trade, we’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places where threats such as terrorism, infectious disease, criminal gangs and drug trafficking tend to emerge. In all these ways, we need to recall and recover our own identity.”
“America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to exploit our country’s divisions and feed them. According to intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,”
“Our identity as a nation, unlike many other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood,”
“Being American involves the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility. We become the heirs of Thomas Jefferson by accepting the ideal of human dignity found in the Declaration of Independence, we become the heirs of James Madison by understanding the genius and values of the U.S. constitution, we become a heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means that people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American.”
One more little snippet, relating to the tyranny thing;
“No democracy pretends to be a tyranny. Most tyrannies pretend they are democracies”
Credit where credit is due, this was pretty good.
We need all the help we can get.
I see how this works. For a while the topic is “consciousness raising”, but when I address that, I must be forgetting that such a thing as capital even exists. And need to be reminded that the donor class exists and is wicked. Okay, I’ll play – how about those Dodgers?
Well, now we agree, Bluth. In your future scenario, maybe it will be short people that we decide to hate, who knows. I’m toast, but i’ll be old and ready to go too.
But as to your putting out the fire, you have your work cut out. Because the DNC, who i’m now calling certifiably insane now according to the standard definition, has pitched out the Sanders / Picketty wing. So ok, goddammit, the proles are going to have to do it our way with our candidates because Trump. Problem is, they don’t have any money and the previously burned big donors have bailed out. And what might get them some donors back is to do an autopsy on 2016, which they refuse to do.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2017/10/19/dnc-reshuffle-has-some-worrying-about-a-purge/
The Young Turks have their number.
I give up too, Nat. But a lot of those voters, and a slew on the couch, were on board with the Sanders / Picketty bit. They got squelched. So here we are.
SB,
The Dems are not, and never were, the people to put this fire out. If it was up to them, hopeless as they are, they would have done it by now. Obviously. It’s up to the GOP in Congress and to no one else. I get it you hate the fucking DNC, you only have the one chord that you bang away on endlessly. We all get it. But it has nothing whatever to do, at the moment, with the problem of Trump.
You say “now” we agree on what the future is likely to bring. I’ve never said anything different, ever. So I guess “before” you must have been disagreeing with a straw man.
Lighten up Nat. It’s a beautiful fall day here in SW VT and hopefully in the NEK too.
Here is a piece that you might like if you haven’t seen it before.
Historian Timothy Snyder: “It’s pretty much inevitable” that Trump will try to stage a coup and overthrow democracy
You’re pinning your hopes on the GOP in congress? And Mueller / Godot? Good lord, the ones who may have helped are all leaving, and getting replaced by Roy Moores.
SB,
You think I WANT to pin my hopes on them? There simply is no one else upon which any rational hope can be pinned. They are the only force -short of a sniper or his brain Haemorrhage- with the power to remove him. Do you not understand that? Why on earth would I be expecting Democrats to be able to remove him when it requires Repubican votes or nothing?
And now you’re not being cynical enough. The DNC is no more insane than any coterie of well-off fossils who have a good thing going for themselves and will do everything they can to keep it that way. What’s insane is the idea that they’d even think about doing anything else.
Think of them like a business. There are any number of third rate-companies that last for decades providing shitty products, shitty service, and magnificent salaries to the top executives. Any number of bright, hardworking people with better ideas about how things should be run come on board, year after year – and promptly kicked out as soon as the danger they pose to the current management becomes clear. Nobody has ever described this phenomenon better than Parkinson, and that was 70 years ago.
The notion the cure for the Democrats’ ills (much less the country’s) would come from that crew always was a pathetic fantasy. It will either be a hostile takeover, or more of the same forever.
Nat –
Well, when the donors choke off the rent, which is the bottom line, they may be forced to rethink. Bullshit may just have to walk.
Bluth –
Well, the Repubs, no less certifiable, are gearing up for yet another ACA repeal. Dunno who’s being eyeballed to replace McConnell and possibly Ryan too. But that may have a lot to do with it either way.
Expat –
The statehouses are starting to clean house too. Yep, Dems, but Repubs too. It really isn’t a political or party thing.
ACA repeal got nothing to do with Trump. Pence if anything is more aggressive about repealing the ACA.
It all comes down to Mueller’s Day of Judgment, when he delivers his report. Do they have any balls on that day? Any shred of patriotism or decency left in their jelly spines? I don’t think they have much of either, but I think the report will be damning as hell. And then we will see what we see.
ACA repeal has to do with their donors, which they basically came out and said. (So does the rest of their aganda.) So i reckon they’ll do what their donors tell them to re:Trump. If the donors want Pence, then they’ll probably find someone to make that nocturnal visit. But the markets are way up, the donors may not want to fuck up a good thing while it’s going. Who knows. They’re all a mystery to me.
And, the donors badly want that tax cut to keep the market run going.
Expat,
So are saying Timmothy Synder is a ‘pearl-clutcher’ as well?
Bluth
I don’t know. I was just posting a piece that was more in line with the thinking here at 9thousandfeet and as an antidote to my earlier one from Shadi Hamid.
I guess my take – and Hamid’s and many others’ – is that Trump won an election, a key pillar of democracy, and that he gets to govern until his time is up. That doesn’t mean he can’t be vigorously opposed politically or mocked and satirized publicly, nor run out of office at the next election, or impeached and removed from office if he loses the support of congress. That is part and parcel of this particular democracy. But talk of resistance in the oppressed people’s sense, or of not normalizing his administration, I find arrogant. At least on the basis of what he has done so far and not on the basis of what can be imagined he could do. It’s as if the opposition feel that their case is so obvious that they don’t have to win the argument and an election, and that they are at liberty to delegitimize who they lost to because they just know they have malevolent motives and illegal intentions. Now that is toxic and divisive, and it isn’t just me saying it. You can buy me a steak when he hands over the reins peaceably like every other president. And if he doesn’t it probably won’t matter because we’ll all be heading for the borders or joining a legitimate resistance.
I don’t think it all rests so much on what’s in Mueller’s report so much as whether whatever is in it can be made to sound plausible to Trump’s base.
If, by the time the report is released, Trump’s base is still running around 80% of “likely R voters”, and if they reject out of hand the contents of the report as “fake news” conjured by the deep state, which at this point may already be far more likely that not, then the GOP pooh-bahs have to choose between finding a spine or preventing a party schism that will cripple their electoral math for a generation.
Trump knows this instinctively, which is why he’s so meticulous about feeding and watering that base. Bannon (and that base likes Bannon in a big way) knows it thoroughly, which is why he’s attacking the GOP leadership from the Breitbart sniper’s trenches.
Ryan and McConnell know it too, of course.
If forced to place a bet, I’d bet on Mueller’s report just fizzling out, just like the mass murder of 50+ people at a music concert has now fizzled out, and just like how in another little while the lies told about the condolence calls will all be displaced by whatever the next outrage du jour happens to be.
Trump’s natural carnival barker/snake oil salesman talents have found a fatal flaw in the system. And he hasn’t even begun to deploy the really serious arsenal of distraction munitions that his current perch makes available to him.
There’s always the “events, dear boy, events” thing of course. But by definition we don’t see those coming, so they can’t be considered now.
Expat,
Congratulations. You’ve fooled me into reading Salon for the first time in at least five years. I know you knew that and this was just a lowdown dirty trick.
Well-written into by the interviewer – then it all goes south, and fast. Snyder’s first line (bracketed words by the interviewer):
Quel crock. Were you the one going around saying that? Because it sure wasn’t me – I wouldn’t piss on Francis Fukuyama if he were on fire. But I know where it was probably said a lot: on the campus of Yale, where Snyder hangs out. And again:
Our story, was it? Ours? (Gag reflex kicking in fast,)
Oh yes. The MAGA crowd were shouting it from the rooftops: “Democracy has failed! We want a new and different oligarch! Democracy has failed! We want a new and different oligarch!”
Hmm. Head bashing as a philosophical critique, or maybe as a new approach to historiography. Above all and once again, fascism as a primarily an intellectual movement. Hmm…
Let’s cut to the chase: what do we do about it? .
[S]upporting the truth and so on! [We] have to set [our] own habits now!
Gawd! Curse you, Expat – what will I do if Madame has let us run out of bicarbonate of soda?
Word of the year is solipsism, I’ve decided.
(Taken me all weekend to remember that word.)
It was a nice Sunday.
“Don’t obey in advance…”
Shit. Too late for me. Only problem is that i still haven’t figured out whose voice in my long gone but still phantom fillings i’ve been obeying. Probably a Russkie.
First they came for the solipsists
Agreed. I can’t see the logic in any of it. The Greeks knew ‘democracy tends to oligarchy’—as ‘business tends to monopoly’? And all democracies tend to fail’?
“Solipsists a la lanterne!”
We’re a republic, not a democracy. So who’s our philosopher king.
Sq,
Surely. just before they/re strung up, they’d insist on Solipsistes?
, and I did not speak out—
Because I was a Solipsist.
Well we certainly don’t have one at the moment SB.
Sq,
Surely. just before they/re strung up, they’d insist on Solipsistes?
Don’t be picky. Anyway, they’d be so busy trying to work out whether the noose and lamppost really existed for the folks on the other end of the rope they wouldn’t have time to worry about that as well.
And the distinguishing difference is. . .? True democracy can only be achieved in a monarchy? Mind you, at the moment, I’d agree that the US is not a democracy.
I was a solipsist so I knew they couldn’t come for me.
To make it simple, if we were a genuine democracy, Clinton would have won. Popular vote. A point of extreme butthurt all around. A republic gives us the EC and Trump.
http://www.diffen.com/difference/Democracy_vs_Republic
As was explained to me by my small town, early Viet Nam-era high school history teacher, Mr Bugsy (a term of affection) Reynolds, we are a republic, which is why Republicans naturally revere the constitution and Democrats naturally seek to subvert it. 94.6% of repetitions of “We’re a republic, not a democracy” are restatements of that very profound argument.