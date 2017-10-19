How far have we drifted out into the crazy weeds? It’s a real easy thing to lose sight of, now that we have a president whose vindictiveness and mendacity has blown through every political tradition of decency and integrity we once thought to be inviolable, and with—so far at least— seeming impunity.

That question, how far out in the weeds we have journeyed, brings me to a place which is odd indeed for a Wobbly envirowhacko like me; writing praise for a speech from Chimpy McStagger, more formally known as George W. Bush.

It’s no secret that I think this republic is in grave danger of descending into tyranny.

And now, as I think these excerpts from his speech make clear, so does Dubya.

“In recent decades public confidence in our institutions has declined, our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs, the American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach to some who feel left behind in a changing economy, discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts, our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, there are some signs that the intensity of support for democracy itself has waned — especially among the young.” “We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity, disagreement escalates into dehumanization,” “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism immigration has always brought to America, the fading value of trade, we’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places where threats such as terrorism, infectious disease, criminal gangs and drug trafficking tend to emerge. In all these ways, we need to recall and recover our own identity.” “America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to exploit our country’s divisions and feed them. According to intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,” “Our identity as a nation, unlike many other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood,” “Being American involves the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility. We become the heirs of Thomas Jefferson by accepting the ideal of human dignity found in the Declaration of Independence, we become the heirs of James Madison by understanding the genius and values of the U.S. constitution, we become a heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means that people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American.”

There’s a video of the entire 20 minute speech floating around on Facebook somewhere, but I don’t go there so can’t be of much help in finding it.

One more little snippet, relating to the tyranny thing;

“No democracy pretends to be a tyranny. Most tyrannies pretend they are democracies”

Credit where credit is due, this was pretty good.

We need all the help we can get.