How far have we drifted out into the crazy weeds? It’s a real easy thing to lose sight of, now that we have a president whose vindictiveness and mendacity has blown through every political tradition of decency and integrity we once thought to be inviolable, and with—so far at least— seeming impunity.
That question, how far out in the weeds we have journeyed, brings me to a place which is odd indeed for a Wobbly envirowhacko like me; writing praise for a speech from Chimpy McStagger, more formally known as George W. Bush.
It’s no secret that I think this republic is in grave danger of descending into tyranny.
And now, as I think these excerpts from his speech make clear, so does Dubya.
“In recent decades public confidence in our institutions has declined, our governing class has often been paralyzed in the face of obvious and pressing needs, the American dream of upward mobility seems out of reach to some who feel left behind in a changing economy, discontent deepened and sharpened partisan conflicts, our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication, there are some signs that the intensity of support for democracy itself has waned — especially among the young.”
“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty. At times it can seem like the forces pulling us apart are stronger than the forces binding us together. Argument turns too easily into animosity, disagreement escalates into dehumanization,”
“We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism, forgotten the dynamism immigration has always brought to America, the fading value of trade, we’ve seen the return of isolationist sentiments forgetting that American security is directly threatened by the chaos and despair of distant places where threats such as terrorism, infectious disease, criminal gangs and drug trafficking tend to emerge. In all these ways, we need to recall and recover our own identity.”
“America has experienced a sustained attempt by a hostile power to exploit our country’s divisions and feed them. According to intelligence services, the Russian government has made a project of turning Americans against each other,”
“Our identity as a nation, unlike many other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood,”
“Being American involves the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility. We become the heirs of Thomas Jefferson by accepting the ideal of human dignity found in the Declaration of Independence, we become the heirs of James Madison by understanding the genius and values of the U.S. constitution, we become a heirs of Martin Luther King Jr. by recognizing one another not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This means that people of every race, religion and ethnicity can be fully and equally American.”
There’s a video of the entire 20 minute speech floating around on Facebook somewhere, but I don’t go there so can’t be of much help in finding it.
One more little snippet, relating to the tyranny thing;
“No democracy pretends to be a tyranny. Most tyrannies pretend they are democracies”
Credit where credit is due, this was pretty good.
We need all the help we can get.
A question to all at 9thousandfeet?
If Trump isn’t impeached, found guilty and removed from office, and continues on towards 2020, what do you think should happen?
And if he wins in 2020, what then?
So maybe that uncanny ‘Trump Proclamation’ wasn’t all the work of Bannon, after all?
Expat:
Someone in Langley looks up the Empress Livia’s recipe for mushrooms on toast?
Expat,.
I think that question is a fine example of irreducible complexity, You’d have to stipulate way more than I think you can for it to be meaningful. Are we at war or not? How many civil rights have been nullified? And so on and so on.
Sq,
Sq and assembled company,.
The last column read “Guffaw” enclosed in pointy brackets (shift-comma, shift-period). Apparently WordPress was not amused.
@unrealDonaldTrump
Stocks are up! Oceans are rising fast! Buy now! Make our seas really great again!
I seem to recall that we made fun here once long ago of a state (I think South Carolina?) announcing that there was absolutely no risk from rising sea levels because they’d passed a law that said they couldn’t rise by more than six inches?
Expat I’m with Nat: your question begs too many very large questions that have to be answered first. Such as, in addtion to Nat’s, for instance:
–How many millions has he killed on the Korean peninsula, and how many has he poisoned in China and Russia, and what actions have those countries taken in retaliation?
–Is there still a functioning civilian administration? Have people been put up against walls and shot?
–Is it still legal to march against him? To speak out on media against him?
–What happened to Mueller? Was he assassinated? Does the FBI still function at all?
We have to know more. Much more.
But in the narrowest interpretation of that “should”, I will assume you might mean if all legal methods to remove him have been tried, and all have failed, is there any other legal method available to stop him. And the answer to that is not really, it will all come down to individuals, especially those who work for the Federal government. People can refuse to carry out orders and edicts. They will pay severely, possibly with their lives, but if enough men and women of goodwill stand up to a monster the monster may well be brought down anyway, even if the legal mechanisms in the constitution fail. But that way is asking such a great deal of so many human beings, and the nature of heros, especially moral heros, is that they usually tend to be rather rare.
Squirrel,
Close! You missed it by a cardinal compass point. It was North Carolina. In South Carolina they don’t need laws like that, because in South Carolina it’s still 1952.
Expat, or, alternatively:
Quo usque tandem abutere, Catilina, patientia nostra? quam diu etiam furor iste tuus nos eludet? quem ad finem sese effrenata iactabit audacia?
Nihil ne te nocturnum praesidium Palati, nihil urbis vigiliae, nihil timor populi, nihil concursus bonorum omnium, nihil hic munitissimus habendi senatus locus, nihil horum ora voltusque movement?
Patere tua consilia non sentis, constrictam iam horum omnium scientia teneri coniurationem tuam non vides? Quid proxima, quid superiore nocte egeris, ubi fueris, quos convocaveris, quid consilii ceperis, quem nostrum ignorare arbitraris?
O tempora, o mores! Senatus haec intellegit. Consul videt; hic tamen vivit. Vivit? immo vero etiam in senatum venit, fit publici consilii particeps. . . Nos autem fortes viri satis facere rei publicae videmur, si istius furorem ac tela vitemus.
Ad mortem te, duci iussu consulis iam pridem oportebat, in te conferri pestem, quam tu in nos [omnes iam diu] machiareis.
[Cicero. On Catiline.]
Note to NSA: the link is better English than you’ll get from Google Translate.
‘machiareis’? How on earth did the spell check do that?
“machinaris”. And it’s not “movement’ it’s ‘moverunt’
Bloody uneducated spellcheckers.
Bluth and all
For the sake of argument assume that there is no war, at least no more than the simmering conflicts experienced over the past 17 years under three completely different administrations, civil rights remain intact, SNL, the NYT and NPR are still doing there thing, none of Bluth’s dystopian list above happens, and Pruitt doesn’t send goons to rip the solar cells of my roof.
But Trump is still annoyingly there and doing what he is doing now, at least through 2020. What if anything, beyond working to have him defeated at the ballot box, do you think should be done?
We have come out of a Golden Age to an Iron Age. I’ve never really liked Cicero, not since it dawned at school (rather late) that politicians had learnt to equivocate and smear opponents through reading stuff like that. And I can’t help but think he really deserved (retrospectively) to have his hands and head nailed to the Rostra just for that.
But how far have we fallen, from On Catiline to Tweet . . .or Against Varus to Fox and Friends. . .
Anybody read Robert Harris’ trilogy (Imperium, Lustrum, Dictator) on Cicero btw? It’s brilliant.
I suppose Catiline makes a refreshing change from Hitler or Mussolini when invoking Trump precedents.
Expat:
I’ve had Alcibiades* lurking at the back of my mind for a good while, too (N Korea=the Sicilian Expedition?) but, evil devious bastard that he was, he was a lot cleverer. And even more slippery.
* It was that early crap from Bannon about Trump being an agent of ‘disruption’ that reminded me of the destruction of the Herms, Alcibiades deserting to the enemy (the Russian connection) that set it off.
If we follow through, around 2023 Trump goes into exile to a new Trump Tower in Moscow with a new trophy blonde and dies in a hail of bullets from another oligarch’s army (or the FSB) as Trump Tower burns to the ground behind him.
Be a good film come to think of it. Is there a scriptwriter in the house?
Sq,
“Is there a…” Your pathetic attempt to out Bluthner will not succeed.
Nat, I thought you were the one who wrote a novel? That must be half-way there, surely?
(I sometimes think glumly I must be about the only journalist in London who can’t write a bloody novel.)
Expat,
I’m pretty sure you have assumed, for the sake of argument, that Trump is not Trump.
Or else that Trump has tried to do all my and your and Nat’s listst, and many more besides, and been thwarted by brave men and women, or more likely by his own deteriorating nervous system.
So are we to presume that Trump has by then given up trying to start wars, end civil rights, shut down the press, obstruct Justice? Are we to assume that Mueller delivered his report and it turned out Trump did not collude, did not launder hundreds of billions of Russian mob money, did not violate many federal statutes that would put any other mortal citizen behind bars for the rest of his natural life, etc etc? Basically you seem to be saying, Okay, assume Trump is not Trump, he’s just a common or garden Republican president who happens to have non of the skill set necessary for the job he has put himself in, but who carries on anyway, infuriating, embarrassing, destructive to the culture but not to the constitution. Well my imagination fails me at this point. I just can’t imagine it. No way.
Unless maybe we all agree that he can golf and tweet all he likes and pretend to govern while in truth his right to command the armed forces or mess with law enforcement or cause trouble in other ways has been, by some agreement that amounts to a coup, but maybe isn’t recognized by him to be one, taken away. And he has been rendered harmless. Is that what you are asking?
You say hearing him compared to Catiline is a relief. Holy crap, do you know what kind of a man Catiline was, and the kinds of things that he did? To live up to Catiline’s reputation Trump would have to kill Mueller with his own hands, chop off his head and parade it on a spike down Pennsylvania avenue. And that would just before breakfast.
I know that’s ridiculous. Trump wouldn’t have the strength either to chop off Mueller’s head or to carry it on foot down a street a quarter of the length of Pennsylvania avenue. But he’d certainly think of asking someone stronger to do it for him.
In other surveys:
Oh dear. Oh, god.
….a relief from the monotony of the other comparisons.
Sq,
Yeah, a couple/few. I’ve played around a bit with the ethos and the era (just like I was Don DeLillo) but I don’t think I’m anywhere near hot on the trail yet (if ever). Now Pence – that’s another story, I think I’ve done his country middling well.
Caitlin, at his first trial, was acquitted. “He came out of court poorer than his judges were when he went in” it was said. In other words, he bribed them.
Well, Trump’s already on the way to a modern version of that: interviewing for the job of US Attorney in places where he might be at risk of prosecution in the future. And he’s already got one proxy in the Supreme Court and he’s already looking for more.
As Catiline did, he’s bribing the rural population and middle America; Catiline proposed total debt relief and state-subsidised land redistribution; Trump’s spokeswoman is asking people to phone in and tell her what wonders they would perform with the $4,000 extra a year his tax proposals will supposedly give them. (I presume one of the things they’ll need to spend that on is health insurance. Or moving to a nice white gated ghetto. Sorry, enclave.) And he’s offering jstate-subsidized job redistribution (if you want to work for Boeing. It looks to me like he’s counting new Boeing jobs at least twice, if not more.)
He doesn’t have to cut Mueller’s head off; sometime over the next 12 months I expect Twitter and the pusillanimous press (which, judging by the survey I quoted above have sod all influence in getting a majority of Americans to properly understand anythingthese days) will do that for him metaphorically.
And so on. And John McCain is no Cicero . . .But if I see a Trump Guy before November 5th, the kid will get more than a penny from me.
‘Caitlin’? Damn that spell check! I changed that four bloody times!
Trump job mathematics: if it takes 10 people to make 10 widgets, how many people does it take to make 200?
Trump answer: a thousand.
Real answer: still 10, just working more hours. (Or watching the robots do that for them.)