I Had an Hour So Made a Little List

It isn’t yet finished of course.
I must say that on a site known for its spewing your spew does stand out. True rhythm-hopping spew is an art form I’ve always envied and have often tried in private, but never with any success. President Stumpythumbs. President Squashconscience. President Whopperfable. I am so, so jealous.
This little anecdote ought to spawn a few more good respectful nicknames for President Shambrag. The piece worth reading for it’s closing line alone, which I will now spoil. (Like the guy in the story, I grew up with that painting, If you’ve visited that museum even once, you almost had to pass it on your way to see anything else.)
Now, not pretending to be a mental health professional and also doing my best to avoid medical jargon,* I think I can comment on that little quirk without crossing any lines in the ethical sand. I’d say that the inability to let go of a lie you’ve absolutely been busted for has to be one of the most self-defeating traits I can imagine – one that never fails to worry parents when their five-year-old takes to doing it. I imagine that if that five-year-old won’t let go of the habit as he grows up, he’ll be pretty much forced to convince himself that the truth is whatever he last heard himself say. And when everyone around him knows he’s lying much of the time, he’ll almost have to surround himself with the kind of people who just don’t care. Speaking of which, did you notice the job that Franken did on Sessions yesterday?
*Madame intercedes to remind me that sometimes we can safely diagnose such obvious ailments as OCD just by observing for a while what someone does. I’ll grudgingly concede the point while insisting that that I’ve known only one person who ever met Trump, and all he came away with was an overpowering impression of gloating, unbridled nasty,
I watched the whole 15 minutes or so of Franken/Sessions and the impression I get is that Sessions is the wrong one to go after about the Russian meddling. We know the Russians meddled, we know they were trying to do a deal with Trump, but if you are a Russian trying to do a deal with Trump, Sessions just isn’t the one you’d do it with, and if you were Trump doing a deal with the Russians, again Sessions is not one of the ones you are going to bring into that loop. Sessions is a foul racist with terrible ideas about all kinds of things, but he’s just not the guy who would get involved with doing deals with low-life Russian mobsters. That’s what Manafort was for. That’s what Carter Page was for. That’s what Donnie Jr. thought he could be used for, that’s what Kushner was hell bent on being part of, That’s what Bannon was completely cool about, but… not Sessions. He was the guy, useful down South, highly useful for doing what he has done so well for so many years, ie executing the Southern Strategy. But he was never the guy to be party to selling the White House to Putin.
So I think Franken is barking up the wrong tree. Yes he has caught Sessions trimming, but he’s still barking up the wrong tree. Maybe the point is to put enough pressure on Sessions to get him to tell what he has found out since, and to rat out Trump on the Obstruction charge for firing Comey, but there’s far better quarry in a whole forest of other trees to bark at.
As for Trump’s inability to let go of a lie, Hell yes, that is completely likely to be the flaw that drags him down in the end. Remember when the story broke about Tillerson calling him a fucking moron, and he tweeted that he could prove it was ‘fake news’ because the reporter never called him to verify.