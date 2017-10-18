now, about that independent judiciary…

… here’s a story from Kevin’s neck of the woods about a Las Vegas judge telling convicted felons if they’re attentive to completing their probation properly, they can have their voting rights restored “in time to vote for President Donald Trump.”

A Clark County District Court judge told at least two felons during sentencing proceedings in July that if they follow through on all the terms of their probation they may have their voting rights restored in time to vote for President Donald Trump in 2020. According to two transcripts obtained by The Nevada Independent, District Court Judge Susan Johnson told two defendants pleading guilty to felony charges that if they follow through on all of the terms on their plea agreements they might be able to vote in the next election, specifically for Trump’s re-election. Multiple criminal defense attorneys said in interviews that either they or their colleagues have heard similar remarks during recent sentencing hearings, including one who said the reports made him “uncomfortable.”

Let’s pause here to fully absorb the magnificence of this. This is a judge telling felons at their sentencing that if they straighten up and fly right they’ll be able to vote for Trump.

It’s unclear presently how many times this has happened, that’s an ongoing inquiry, but an attorney with the public defenders’ office says she can recall at least four occasions. Meanwhile here’s a couple lifted straight from the Court transcripts, from two entirely separate trials;

“That way your civil rights would be restored and you would have plenty of time to vote for Mr. Trump on the next election, okay?” “But if you do everything I tell you to do you’ve got an opportunity to do some great things and possibly depending on the time you might be able to vote for Trump in the next presidential election,”

As is often the case when bobbleheads like this are busted for their bobbleheadedness, they claim it was a joke;

Susan Johnson told The Nevada Independent on Wednesday that she meant for the comments to put probationers “at ease”, and that she hadn’t heard anyone complain or express concerns. “It was just an off comment,” she said at a meeting of Hispanics in Politics. “Looking back on it, I should have just said, ‘You can vote for the president.’ Instead, I was just trying to invoke some humor and using the name of the current president.”

Yeah, har de fucking har har.

You’re such a hoot. I’m in stitches.