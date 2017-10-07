Since we’re all aghast at how far out into the crazy weeds our political situation has lurched, and since it’s not really possible any more to predict what will or what will not sink a political candidacy and therefore what level of whack-a-doodle lunacy is electable and what’s not, take a look at this.
Is this guy in earnest, or is this parody?
Real politics, or performance art?
If it’s the former, can he be elected?
And for that matter, if it’s the latter, can he be elected?
You tell me, because I’m not sure which way is up anymore.
I think he is riding the perceived coattails of the odious hairball, and the polling among Missouri Republicans probably justifies that tactic. That base vote is frustrated.
Just looking at him, I suspect that he’s one of those very ambitious folks who show up regularly, ready to be whatever you want him to be. Just vote him in. Yessiree.
As for what he truly believes inside, it’s no more than “I should be in power, and I will use that power”. He’s just the guy to vote overt Fascism into effect.
I also suspect that the script for that ad was at least partially written by Steve Bannon.
It certainly smells like Bannon shat all over it.
Try re-imagining it with “pence” in place of Trump.
That dog don’t hunt. And that’s one more reason why Mueller needs to get his ducks in a row.
Sure, this guy’s electable – anywhere Trump’s electable. His only possible problem is that he’s a carpetbagger, which could matter. But his act has a lot of mileage left in it, and it’s available for the taking by anyone with a weak enough brain or a strong enough stomach.
NF:
The gullible will line up to vote for this creep. Their pastors will see to it.
But, that will be in the primary. In the general, the swing voters in the middle may not think that voting another loyal chump in, for Trump, is any species of a good idea.
Now the O.H. is smearing Sen. Bob Corker (R., TN) who cannot be bullied any more. So that resister’s caucus that I predicted would form, will soon have another regular participant.
McConnell must be gobbling Roll-aids by the tube-full these days.
Kev,
Bannon’s promising many more of these guys, The whole Tea Party experience has shown that, basically, no GOP senator or congressman of no matter what degree of ideological purity is immune from attacks on his right flank.These attacks don’t always succeed in actually replacing the intended victim but I have to believe they’re intimidating as hell. And when they do succeed, the usurper is almost always a complete unknown. As of course he’d have to be, given that his whole campaign is premised on his ability to prove that he has never even once committed any demonstrable political act.
NF:
yes, and on the other hand these nutcases can save the careers of otherwise-threatened incumbents.
Recall the Harry Reid re-election seven years ago. Harry was unpopular in Nevada, despite having been of serious tangible benefit to this state for years. He was despised in the ‘cow counties’ despite being the best friend the mining industry (which is huge, out here) has ever seen. He personally saved an entire town, Hawthorne, from oblivion when he rescued their military ordinance storage base. And he blocked Yucca Mountain from proceeding, a popular bipartisan position all over Nevada.
But he was still facing a tough re-election. He had openly stood against his own LDS community for civil rights, in the 60’s and early 70’s, years before his church decided that black folks are humans, after all. He isn’t exactly Mr. Warm and Fuzzy.
Then, in a 13-sided GOP primary that included the famous “Chicken Lady” fiasco by the GOP-establishment’s candidate, one Sharron Angle won, to face Harry. She was pure Teeper, and personally nutty, and brittle and hilarious beyond belief. And she was widely disliked by Republicans who had dealt with her in the State Assembly.
(It helped that Harry hired an operative to follow Sue Lowden around, to every rally for a month, to wear a chicken suit and squawk “Chickens for Checkups!” over and over. Best use of campaign funds ever . . . )
Harry won, by a narrow six percent but he won, a race he could easily have lost to anyone even half-way sane.
Bannon will have his lovely civil war. And he may well make Chuck Shumer the Senate Majority Leader, when the dust clears.
Even Bob Corker is now questioning Trump’s sanity, in the clear, and being rewarded with venom. That feud will only escalate.
Kev,
You can call Sharon Angle a nutcase every five minutes till she’s finally raptured Home, and you won’t get a peep of disagreement out of me. But I see no reason to think that this guy Sykes is anything but the kind of coldly rational opportunist we’ve elected hundreds of times in this country. What’s nutty is what he says, but why pay him the as-far-as-I-can-see completely unearned compliment of assuming that he believes a word of it?
NF:
In the case of brother Sykes, you are probably correct.
However, I’m sure he’ll face a contested primary. So don’t assume that he’ll be the GOP challenger next November.
And, if nominated, his schtick may not be popular with the general electorate, even in Missouri.
For Team Trump, the trend is NOT their friend at the moment.
At least, according to Reuters, and a running daily tracking poll. The shift is against them now.
Now, 13 months is just like forever in politics . . .
NF:
As for the Rapture, a friend of mine, old troublemaker from my high school who now lives in rural south Illinois, observed recently that the much-anticipated event will probably leave some cool trucks behind, just sitting there . . . .
I bet the OH venom works better, though. “Hey, you can’t trust anything that shit congressman says, he wanted me to give him a job. Swamp Creature!”
Another piece of orange-hued history:
There’s so much fascinating sub-text in this ‘proclamation’ isn’t there? I think the last sentence is a particularly happy one. . .
Kev,
Oh, Sykes is an underdog in the primary, too, The front runner is the state Attorney General, Josh Hawley. Whether he wins or loses, his Trump-inflicted tribulations are just starting.
Sq,
The last great wave of anti-immigration lawmaking, in the 1920s, specifically targeted Jews (who were for decorum’s sake called central and eastern Europeans) and Italians. The anti-Italian sentiment was visceral and widespread, and the semi-secret businessmen’s clubs (Moose, Elks, Rotary and so on) openly blackballed them. The Catholic Church started up the Knights of Columbus as an alternative and sponsored Columbus Day parades and such in cities with significant Italian populations. These caught on and Columbus Day became a national holiday in 1937, causing half the proto-Trumpeans of the day to stroke out on the spot. Such is the perfection of their modern successors’ complete ignorance of American history that Trump can claim that praising Columbus and his compatriots is an honored tradition in conservative political circles without any fear of being called out.
NF:
in the good old days (which weren’t!), the Klan used to go after black folks, Jews and Catholics with almost equal fervor.
Now, we see the conservative side of the Catholic Church firmly aligned with the Republicans (although a majority of lay Catholics tend to vote Democrat).
And the new Bannon-led extremist movement makes nice with that faction while insulting Pope Frank at every opportunity.
**
Former Senator Danforth just unloaded on Trump, and Hawley is widely seen as his protege, and his nomination for that Senate seat may be about to go away. Or, Hawley will have to publicly stab his major career mentor in the back, and do it fast, too.
Oh, the price we pay for ambition . . .
That GOP Civil War is now fully engaged, state by state.
Kevin – a couple of contrary pieces today.
One from Vox – The incredibly boring reason Trump is on track to win in 2020
….and one from Politico – Are Democrats Headed for a McGovern Redux?
Kev,
the much-anticipated event will probably leave some cool trucks behind, just sitting there . . . .
I’m trying to picture an owner of a cool truck who also carries around none of the common or garden mortal sins. Pride, envy, coveting wives and livestock, taking the name of the Lord his or her God in vain. I’m struggling. If we take Jesus at his word(s) as they have come down to us, and assume he really meant what he said, which I guess someone who hopes to get raptured would have to, I’m just not seeing any driverless cool trucks scattered all over the shop.
The first thing that struck me about the two pieces EP links to is that neither contains the words “Russia” or “Mueller” at all, and the word “impeachment” appears only once, in the Politico piece, and then only peripherally in reference to Nixon and current Democrats’ hopes.
Not a word about the possible outcome of the mid-terms either.
Both those variables must surely be central to any constructive thinking about what the second half of a Trump first term might look like, never mind a possible second term.
And once again we see the flailing of punditry to put the current situation in some kind of historical political context. Maybe Trump will win a second term, like Nixon did, maybe the Dems will put up someone like McGovern and get blown away. Maybe monkeys will fly out of my butt.
This reluctance on the part of mainstream punditry to recognize how profoundly the victorious Trump candidacy has turned US politics on its head, in addition to the continued failure to recognize the dramatically different dynamics engendered when a population increasingly curates their own news sources, is a critical analytical mistake.
These pundits are still living, or at least still thinking, in a framework such as is represented by those old newspaper photos which show commuter trains full of people on their way to work and all reading the same newspaper with headlines like “Kennedy Shot”, or “Man Walks on the Moon”.
There was political polarization then too, of course, there always is in human affairs.
But back then damn near everyone was evaluating the world situation from more or less the same streams of data. A common point of departure for communication was therefore more readily accessible.
Those days are over.
Probably for at least the rest of our lifetimes.
We don’t yet know what that will mean in any reliable sense, but it certainly means that the old political calculus is swept away.
9T:
I think you are right. The Vox piece was almost all extrapolation from past elections, and the Democrats will certainly not nominate another McGovern.
I think that the 2020 Dem. nominee for President isn’t even a national ‘name’ yet.
I also don’t think that Trump will be the 2020 GOP nominee. It’s far more likely that he’ll be removed first.
Bluthner:
I think my friend is assuming that it won’t be the really sin-less types who get Raptured, but the smug gee-I’m-saved-because-I-BELEEEEVE sort, and some of them own some large and useful trucks.
Kev,
As far as I know, you’re absolutely right about the rapture and the trucks. I’ve never even heard of a Christian who believed in the rapture who didn’t also believe that you buy a ticket to it by accepting Jesus as your savior, and in no other way. Those foolish so-called Christians who think that kindness and good works matter will be left stuck on the sidewalk, gaping and astonished as the righteous ascend in triumph – while the forces of the antichrist close in for the long final battle. Hell yes there will be trucks.
By the way – with Obama out of office, does anyone know who the antichrist is these days?
9k,
It’s fascinating, isn’t it: the X people think we’re in a wholly new world, and the Y people think nothing fundamental has changed. And the Y people include not only most of the pundits but a great many politicians as well.
NF:
A fundamental ethical flaw in the fundamentalists is their notion that one is saved only by belief, not by works. Intensity of faith is all that is required to join that happy ascent, one fine day, as the rest of us wail and gnash our teeth and such, “left behind” to suffer.
A great smugness goes with this world view. Also, a tendency to ignore economic violence imposed on the unworthy, as being of any concern to the godly and Saved. Thus, we see the GOP’s economic platform, an exercise in viciousness which is appalling to normal humans, supported by the very nicest people in certain churches.
My late father once had the Rapture explained to him by a close friend, a normally fine lady. He then told her, that he hoped she realized that he wouldn’t mow her grass, while she was gone.
As for the AntiChrist, if he exists then he sure as hell really must be the Odious Hairball.
Remember that famous photo of the O.H. at lunch with Mitt Romney? It was clear, right there.
…..the parable of the prodigal son
Could be said that all those Confederate monuments, if they are about anything at all beyond glorification of white supremacy, are in fact monuments to the proposition that all that matters is intensity of belief. In white supremacy, of course, and to the unshakable truth that The South Shall Rise Again.
Well it’s certainly trying to rise now. And this moment is of course it’s last possible moment, before whites become forever a far too small a proportion of the electorate to hold power on a shared belief in white supremacy.
btw: what the fuck was that business about “The Calm Before the Storm” the other day? That sick piece of chewed over orange goat cud really really really needs to be got gone.
OK, so the President of the Untied States of Amnesia just challenged the Secretary of State to a duel.
IQ tests at 20 paces, apparently.
(this typo-free comment is brought to you by the Alice in Wonderland Foundation.)
…..I suspect he is intentionally tweaking the pearl clutchers
Trump thinks the IQ testing his daddy bought and paid for when he was 11 was a.) genuinely reflective of his mental capacities, rather than a puff to please him who wrote the check, and b.) that IQ doesn’t change over time. But it does, Donald, it does.
Forget the pearl clutchers. If Trump took an IQ test tomorrow morning he’d be very very lucky indeed to score better than high functioning moron.
If he’d just started with these kinds of gyrations then maybe I’d be willing to consider this nothing more than mischievous rascality, but he’s been exhibiting this kind of hypersensitivity for decades before he entered the political arena, in response to any criticism at all.
His track record of insisting he need never apologize for anything because he never does anything wrong, and his consistent boasting over the years about his superior mental prowess (genetically engendered to boot) makes it pretty clear this is a major symptomatic thing with him. Kinda like his compulsive hand-washing and his famous vindictiveness and reflexive mendacity.
I have to say, EP, I kind of admire your reluctance to acknowledge that the guy is a bundle of tangled obsessive/compulsive habits working in concert with a delusional sense of his own grandeur and superiority.
I honestly wonder at this point what the fuck this guy would have to do for you to say, plainly, he’s a dangerous and utterly delusional whacko with serious psychological compensation issues and is utterly unsuited to any position of authority above that of a 3rd grade milk monitor.
I agree that he’s a master at manipulation via his preternatural sense for jiggling both his adversaries’ vulnerabilities and the darker impulses of his supporters’ hearts, but he no more “chooses” things like the IQ test response as a part of any coherent strategy than he “chooses” to grow his fingernails. It’s utterly compulsive.
9T:
you sound just like at least one author in “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump”.
I’m part way through it, and will offer a review soon.
I am sure he is all of these 9k but I tend to believe that the bulk of America gets on with life in spite and regardless of who temporarily inhabits the Oval Office. And if nothing else I am sure that Trump’s tenure will demonstrate that you don’t need or perhaps even want a savior in that role. Will we collectively achieve great things while this buffoon is in office? Probably not. But neither do I think we’ll descend into a fascist tyranny – unless slowing the progressive left agenda for a cycle or two counts as that.
That actually made me laugh out loud.
I’m not sure there has actually been anything in US politics in the last 30 years that could reasonably be described as a “progressive left agenda”, but if there has, with one or two relatively minor exceptions it’s been in full-blown and embarrassing retreat just about the entire time.
I’m wondering if you can reference any legislation enacted in the last, oh let’s say 25 years, that could serve as an example of a left agenda that could in any reasonable universe be considered as in need of “slowing”.
I had a conversation yesterday with two men I knew when I we were boys. Both had some education at university level, and both had been successful, one is a dentist the other an engineer. I didn’t want to discuss politics but they did. Both admitted that Trump is a jerk, but they insisted, “if Hilary had won the country would have gone socialist.”
Which tells me a couple of things:
They’ve both been getting their ‘news’ and opinions from Fox and nowhere else.
Neither of them has even an inkling what ‘socialism’ might be.
If they are so clueless then there really isn’t any hope for scores of millions of others to have any clues, either.
If Hillary had won she would have been renting the Lincoln bedroom to Harvey Weinstein. But if your guys want socialist, i found the sleeper candidate. While Tomasky is bloviating that the Dems have to go to the blue dogs to win, my guy Jeff Merkley is doing everything a smart person with bonafides who can see an opportunity should be doing. And it’s all under the radar too, good, smart man. Now if Bernie can resist the urge to run and back the new guy instead when the time comes.
You are welcome 9k.
A difference of perspective I suppose between a self described Wobbly and a more recent immigrant enamored by the messy freedom and opportunity experienced here when compared to the country left behind. And yet many want the USA to be more like France or Scandinavia. That would be a shame in my opinion.
You have to admit though that progressives felt they had built some momentum during President Obama’s administration, particularly with the first moves towards nationalized healthcare, minimum wage hikes and increased business and market regulation, and that they had a wish list to pursue under a Hillary Clinton 45 presidency. That is now on hold.