Since we’re all aghast at how far out into the crazy weeds our political situation has lurched, and since it’s not really possible any more to predict what will or what will not sink a political candidacy and therefore what level of whack-a-doodle lunacy is electable and what’s not, take a look at this.
Is this guy in earnest, or is this parody?
Real politics, or performance art?
If it’s the former, can he be elected?
And for that matter, if it’s the latter, can he be elected?
You tell me, because I’m not sure which way is up anymore.
I think he is riding the perceived coattails of the odious hairball, and the polling among Missouri Republicans probably justifies that tactic. That base vote is frustrated.
Just looking at him, I suspect that he’s one of those very ambitious folks who show up regularly, ready to be whatever you want him to be. Just vote him in. Yessiree.
As for what he truly believes inside, it’s no more than “I should be in power, and I will use that power”. He’s just the guy to vote overt Fascism into effect.
I also suspect that the script for that ad was at least partially written by Steve Bannon.