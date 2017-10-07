Since we’re all aghast at how far out into the crazy weeds our political situation has lurched, and since it’s not really possible any more to predict what will or what will not sink a political candidacy and therefore what level of whack-a-doodle lunacy is electable and what’s not, take a look at this.
Is this guy in earnest, or is this parody?
Real politics, or performance art?
If it’s the former, can he be elected?
And for that matter, if it’s the latter, can he be elected?
You tell me, because I’m not sure which way is up anymore.
Kev –
Again, tell those folks outside of the cities in this country how all of this stuff has translated into progress for them, and how it has made their lives and their futures better. Ask them how it matters what color or gender a potus is if nobody gives a fuck about them anyway. Ask Tom Vilshak how much of a fuck they gave. Ask them if they’re cool with the fact that some of the world is not as poor as it was when it was at the expense of their own jobs and livlihoods. And you can’t figure out for the life of you why the Dems lost. The Dems have earned that anger and bitterness, it didn’t come for free.
As for the Clintons, remember the guy who said, it’s the economy stupid? Your factory fucked off overseas, but you’re supposed to be glad that some Cambodian has your job and isn’t quite as poor now? You’re working at McDonalds for minimum wage that doesn’t begin to cover the bills, but it’s all good because, hey, at least those actresses and newsroom reporters don’t have to be harassed by scumbags anymore. You used to make a union wage with bennies as a meatpacker or chicken plucker, but it’s ok because now a Somalian has the job at a fraction of the wage?
Edsall has a decent piece on this today.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/12/opinion/democrats-are-playing-checkers-while-trump-is-playing-chess.html
Kev,
I hate to say it – it feels unfair and mean-spirited – but I’m piling on with 9k and Amy on this one.
The devastation of rural economies goes way beyond anything like “recession” or even “permanent recession.” It’s the near-total destruction of a few different ways of life, it’s been building throughout those forty years of progress, and it cannot be addressed by turning 8% of the victims into middle-aged entry-level coders. Solar panels and wind farms and bike lanes do a lot of good for a lot of people, but they don’t address this particular plague. That’s the problem: nothing addresses this particular plague, unless you count Trump’s outrageously reckless promise to restore the coal industry.
Only one thing has a prayer of working: the level and kind of investment that creates new and lasting ways to really make a living. This is clear to a lot of people, which is why so much lip service has been paid to it. Trump’s lip service is useless to anyone but Trump himself and maybe, someday, a handful of road builders. Obama’s lip service might have turned into something if it hadn’t been DOA in congress. The fact that it was DOA in congress was not his fault but his failure to even start on a coherent plan for achieving anything real most certainly was – how can we expect people (i.e. the country) to get behind a project that doesn’t even exist on paper?
The different kinds of social progress you list are all real and all valuable. I’m as glad to see them as anyone, and I absolutely do see their positive effects on a lot of people’s lives. Just as I expect to see the negative effects of the current project of complete retrenchment and reversal.
The environmental progress, which we now see being utterly dismantled, was also real and also very good, even if it always fell a bit short of what was needed. But that doesn’t count anymore; it’s over and it will stay over until someone starts it up again – in some ways, entirely from scratch. But by the time anyone might be inclined to do that, every shekel we can get our hands on will be going for seawalls and water projects.
So why not think about a systematic approach to addressing these problems? I mean, since we know pretty much exactly how badly the future is screwed without one? Why not insist on at least a doable plan to make such a plan? And why not insist that the effort to make that plan-to-make-a-plan be intense and visible and public? I mean, since we’re consoling ourselves with what may be the fantasy that a post-Trumpian future is genuinely possible? If you’re going to throw that much hope into the pot, why not toss in a little extra?
I’ll tell you why not. Because the enormity and complexity we’d have to face is just too intimidating. Some people (I’m waiting for Expat’s response, so please don’t disappoint me) will see such an effort as socialism pure and simple, a throwback to the Soviets’ endless series of five-year plans. I mean, they’ll see it that way even before the first speaker has proposed the first vestiges of an approach. And the liberal side will, as always, settle for baby steps and half-measures that will sound good at re-election time, even though long-enough strides and the fullest possible measures would take years to achieve anything real. And that’s why I have to concede that we’re truly fucked, though I still hold out a foolish sliver of hope that the country that collectively thought Donald Trump was the answer will somehow find a way to surprise me.
Expat,
Yes, it was my own friends who used the word socialist, not you. And yes, I was wrong to suggest that by ‘messy’ you actually meant shit education, health care, infrastructure, drinking water, social mobility etc, except for the lucky. But please if you know tell me where low taxes and lax regs have not lead, inevitabley, to shit education, health care, infrastructure, drinking water, social mobility etc, except for the lucky. I mean except in enclaves where the lucky congregate. I may be lazy, and certainly the idea isn’t at all new, but my question isn’t asked with condescension. If there is such a place I’d really like to know about it.
Bluth –
“But please if you know tell me where low taxes and lax regs have not lead, inevitabley, to shit education, health care, infrastructure, drinking water, social mobility etc, except for the lucky. ”
I’m going to come, roundaboutly at least, to a partial defense of Expat. Not in refutation of your statement there, but in support of the converse – higher taxes don’t necessarily lead to good education, healthcare, infrastructure, social mobility, etc. Due to a lot of factors – corruption, nimbyism and inequality of how taxes are distributed by municipality, pension obligations, etc etc. Granted i’m talking about the state level here. But even at the national, it depends where those higher taxes go. If you jack up taxes, but plow them, say, into the military instead of into education.
Nat-
“…every shekel we can get our hands on will be going for seawalls and water projects.”
But wait, i thought here in Boston it was all going to waterfront development? Revival and renaissance, shiny new corporate HQs, expensive luxury residential towers, public and private parks. I do have to wonder exactly what the fuck is going on with that thinking. IBGYBG i guess, and hopefully IBG too when mother nature makes the shit hit the fan.
SB,
If you were a man I think your ‘partial refutation’ would go down in the history of ‘mansplaining’ as just about top trumps. I mean, even my pet cat, if I had a pet cat, knows that I’d have to be some kind of stupid to think higher taxes automatically lead to better… anything at all. To think so would be on the order of, say, insisting that electrolytes are what plants crave.