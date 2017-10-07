Since we’re all aghast at how far out into the crazy weeds our political situation has lurched, and since it’s not really possible any more to predict what will or what will not sink a political candidacy and therefore what level of whack-a-doodle lunacy is electable and what’s not, take a look at this.
Is this guy in earnest, or is this parody?
Real politics, or performance art?
If it’s the former, can he be elected?
And for that matter, if it’s the latter, can he be elected?
You tell me, because I’m not sure which way is up anymore.
Better work on that message though. Because if it’s the same as Clinton’s – we obviously don’t give much of a fuck about you, but the other guys give even less of one, so vote for us – i reckon they have a bit of work to do. The other guys won’t just take you down, they’ll take us too. And that can’t happen.
Well we agree about that, for sure.
And if they don’t run into enough blowback to persuade them to either change their ways or get the hell out of the way, and as a result some more progressive indy runs and gains traction, that too will pave the way for Trump 2.0.
I see no plausible scenario for Trump v1.0, v2.0, or any other version, going down in flames which does not involve the Dems getting their shit together, so whatever efforts I can manage to direct toward the problem will be focused toward helping that along.
If it doesn’t happen, then whose “fault” it will be won’t matter worth a shit at that point.
OK yeah, I’m getting old, but with a bit of luck not so old that I won’t live to see this play out for a few more years yet, and it’s those upcoming next few years that are critical for setting the trajectory for the next generation or so.
So it’s going to be “up to us” just as much as anyone else.
A vote is a vote.
Assuming they’re counted accurately of course. And assuming any results uncongenial to power and privilege are allowed to stand. We’re going to find out about that, too, pretty soon.
A vote is a vote, but realistically, the only vote of mine that looks to count in ’18 is a slight possibility my vote for governor will count. Which is what happens in solid blue states when candidates run actually or for all intents and purposes unopposed. In ’20, if i’m still in the same state, my primary vote is most likely the only one that will count. If it doesn’t get overridden. And one of my Senators, if he gets primaried. If i’m in a purple state in ’20, that will be a different story.
Bless your heart for you seeing the Dems getting their shit together. I don’t, they haven’t given any evidence of it so far. Save for the health care crew, the ones who can be trusted anyway.
The “establishment” is all that is standing between Trump and dictatorship right now. They may be assholes but they are the only hope we’ve got.
That’s not what I said.
What I did say is that I don’t see any scenario in which the forces of darkness go down in flames UNLESS the Dems get their shit at least somewhat together.
I didn’t say I expect that to happen, indeed I’ve been saying over and over that I don’t see any overall evidence of it yet.
But like it or not, there is no other political organization with the resources and infrastructure to; a) run a competitive national campaign, and b) conjure up a candidate capable of winning.
(Note too that I’m not saying they WILL conjure up such a candidate, only that the potential is there. No indy candidate is going to bring down Trumpistan, nor any Green or Libertarian or any other damn thing. Again, like it or not, we’re welded to the two party system for the foreseeable future. All that any indy or 3rd party candidate can do right now is fuck things up even worse. Unless it’s someone who’d bleed more votes from Trumpistan that anywhere else, and that’s not going to happen.)
As for living in a place where your vote “won’t count”, I lived in Ron fucking Paul’s district for more than 20 years, so I know exactly how that feels.
Really, all we mean when we bemoan our votes “not counting” is that we’re in such a minority in our neighborhoods/states that there’s no chance of any of our preferences actually winning a damn thing.
Maddening, sure, but not a reason to decline being counted, just the same.
Bluth, i don’t even care if they’re personally assholes. But i care if they blithely throw the heartland proles and the young under the bus. Instead of shrugging and not giving a fuck when these jobs go packing, whether from insourcing or outsourcing. Not much matters if you can’t feed your kids and pay the rent.
Gunny – when most of my choices on the ballot are running unopposed, my vote genuinely doesn’t count. So they don’t get it, i don’t rubberstamp anyone’s agenda.
Last election i had no senators up for reelection, and my house rep and state reps were all running unopposed. Only reason i had to vote was to write in Bernie, and we had 3 referenda that were important to me.
Oh, I care too, even if I abominate “heartland” (what the hell’s suddenly so wrong with “rural?” It’s worked fine for several centuries.) But even though I do care, they’ve got my vote for as long as we’ve got Trump and they’d vote to impeach him.
Rural is fine. In fact, it’s probably more accurate, we’re pretty rural here in New England too, even if we’re not heartland (can’t say i hate that term tho.) And our rural sector has taken a mighty beating on jobs. I don’t really use rust belt, as it leaves out a lot of rural states. I won’t vote for a pro-trader. And protip for the Dems – i won’t vote for anyone who puts the interests of non-citizens over citizens, whether here or abroad.
Back to the Pauls for a second – i probably disagree with 80% of Rand Paul’s positions and agenda. But i don’t have the rich loathing for him that i have for his dad. Rand has at least an iota of integrity, Ron has none. Fave description of him from a long-ago Graun commentator was that his face looks like a decissated scrotum. I had stupid Brits telling me that Ron was the only person qualified to be potus here.
No one is throwing the “heartland proles” or the rural poor under a bigger bus faster than Trump and his enablers. No one has ever thrown them under that bus faster or with more gusto. I know he says he’s going to do the opposite, but nothing Trump says has any meaning. So even slowing down the process of throwing those people under the bus would be great progress.
Bluth,
Even slowing down the process of rural sub-busification will be next to impossible for as long as Trump is not disappeared or somehow rendered impotent. What we’ve got building is a triple whammy: no job, no healthcare, no financial safety net. The effects of that will continue to accelerate unless the causes are entirely reversed. In many not at all prosperous places those effects have not yet fully emerged,
We know exactly what happens next, because we’ve seen it before. The rural poor pack up and become a new wave of urban poor – at best a multi-generation urban underclass that pines for “home” and hates its life and everything it sees around it.
Nat,
If Trump and his Trumpettes manage to erase all regs the way they say they want to erase them, then won’t be long before that new migration can build itself a series of American Favellas on the waste grounds in and around most American cities. Then we won’t need illegal immigrants to work for less than a livable wage, we’ll have all the desperate folks we need, at hand, home-grown. Plus a ready market for tikki-torches. Hashtag MAGA.
Look, you want to get rid of Trump, you make your job a whole lot easier if you put up a Dem who actually gives a fuck about rural Americans that’s more than lip service, and focuses on American jobs and trade and wages. It’s not rocket science. Want to make your job of getting rid of him more difficult than it is, keep putting up candidates who bang on about identity politics and boohooing about the rights and humanity of everyone else in the world but them. A clue to the problem is when a handful of young Dems feel compelled to apologize to the people of Iowa for the Dems’ ignoring them for the past 8 years. If i have to write in Bernie again because he’s the only one who can be bothered to give a shit, then i do.
I suspect before you got internal migration to favellas, they’ll all die off of opioids. I also suspect that it’s what both parties would prefer.
I had a look last night about the details of that Better Deal™ thing. You know what? The bones of a good starter plan is in there, with regard to trade and corporate taxes and penalties and jobs. Keep banging on about that, do the work, bring it to the public and talk about it a lot. Flesh out you plan there, and focus on that. And make sure all of your candidates are well versed and on board with it.
I know something else, if we give up on making stuff here, we might as well throw in the towel. If all we can look forward to is a zero value added economy where we’re just doing each other’s laundry and wiping each others butts for a pittance of a universal income.
CNN has a story up now, of which as yet I’ve read only the headline: “Trump allies worry house loss would mean impeachment.” Uh, no shit, Sherlock.
The converse of that proposition is “No house loss, no impeachment.” There are possible loopholes in that one: shooting wars in Korea, Iran, Venezuela – especially if presidential frustration then leads to a nuke or two. That happens, there could well be enough Republican votes to impeach – even, if the horror is real enough, to convict. So do we want to wish for that? Some fools will, I promise you.
Short of outright, utter and un-spinable national calamity – calamity elsewhere in the world won’t do it – conviction seems impossible before 2020 at the earliest. There are eight GOP senators up for reelection in 2018 – eight, There are twenty-three Democrats and two independents up, so the opposition will likely lose seats. How do you get to 67 ayes out of that? If the Democrats sweep and the independents hold on, they’ll have 56. Are they going to flip eleven GOP senators? Not without an undeniable, ever-present, obvious-to-all-and-I-do-mean-all horrorshow, and I think 2018 is probably a bit too soon for that,…
I can think of only one scenario where flipping on that scale is conceivable: Bannon’s war on GOP incumbents scares them badly enough that they see jettisoning Trump and hoping Pence can make them look good as their only hope. I think it’s a pipe dream, but when pipe dreams are all you’ve got…
I’ll wager virtual steak dinners all round that Trump gets removed before the end 2019.
Feinstein is getting primaried by De Leon, backed by the DailyKos crowd. Calif does it right and has a runoff between the top two, so he most likely has two shots to knock her geriatric ass out.
Amy,
I agree entirely about making things here, and I even know what we should be making – and how. I had to learn something from 25 years in what we call Aerospace & Defense, didn’t I? (Which is to say, 25 years in the state capitalist half of the economy, which almost nobody acknowledges as such.)
The idea that a service economy can support a middle class of upwards of 200 million people is a joke. And if I ever stroke out from reading something on the internet, it will be because I got suckered into reading one more Silicon Valley fantasy about how when AI robots do everything, Capital will benevolently allow all its former wage-workers to live fulfilling, creative lives of worry-free leisure.
Bluth,
Oh, I agree – but I think it will happen because the horrorshow has undeniably arrived. By the way, I just ate a virtual steak and it fell a long way short of Musso and Frank.
The first driverless cars get launched in Calif next summer. What could possibly go wrong.
Nat –
Put it this way. (For all Gunny bangs on about consumption, which i’m not offboard with). Ball bearings are going to be made, somehow, somewhere. They can be made here, with trained and experienced union workers and exacting quality control. Or they can be made in Mexico, with an untrained workforce, shit quality control, and for 1/16 of the wage paid and no bennies. Which one do you want in your truck.
Your driverless truck, i should modify.
I’d be very surprised if, compared to the cost of equipment and materials and energy, labor represents much of the overall cost of manufacturing high spec ball bearings these days. Probably needs four highly trained people to operate the whole line. Probably they won’t even be in a union, or interested in being a union, because they were hired as professional engineers, on professinal engineering salaries.
Assembling the races that use those ball bearings is another matter. But far less can go wrong with assembly than can go wrong with manufactur of the actual bearings.
I got my info from that NYT article i posted the other day. They were rank and file, highly trained but not educated union workers. The woman featured in the article was responsible for heat tempering the bearings, and then inspecting the structure under a microscope. That was the critical phase. If it wasn’t treated properly, the bearings would shatter under pressure.
They were in the process of moving the factory to Mexico. Because she needed the $, she signed up to train the Mexican workers for an extra 5 grand. (Which they ended up stiffing her for in the end.) The wages of the Mexicans were 1/16 of the union workers – i think she made about $25/hr. + bennies. The factory had problems – batches of bearings had to be thrown out because the quality control was shit.
The article is really worth the long read if you have a half hour with your lunch sandwich. It made me so upset.
Ha. Bad example. In the 1980s – a lifetime ago, right? – my partner-at-the-time and I did the business system programming for one of this Japanese company’s US bearing plants. There were half a dozen people in the front office. There were half a dozen people on the loading dock. How many people in the plant, making bearings?
Zero. Not one. Not even the memory of one. 100% robot manufacturing, A couple of times a week someone would turn on the lights and walk around. The rest of the time the robots worked around the clock in darkness, seven days a week.
It had to be a peopleless plant because the company had determined that even one human being involved in production lowered productivity and threatened quality.
It had to be a Japanese company because only a Japanese company could get the required Japanese steel – American steel being way too shitty to meet and hold the necessary tolerances.
SB,
Sounds like that plant in the article was making pretty low spec bearings. Kind that if you were buying em in bulk you’d probably be getting them from India or Turkey, or even China, these days.
Nat,
I’ll take a Musso and Franks over virtual any day of any damn year I can get it. And yes, I agree, it’s going to require a catastrophe, but there’s just no way Trump can not produce one between now and then. And even if he shuts down entirely, and just plays golf, Mueller is going to dump a catastrophe in his lap anyhow. Is what I am betting those virtual steaks on.
But Hell I’ll wager actual steaks if there’s ever likely to be an actual venue.
Bet those half dozen people aren’t even on the loading dock anymore. That’s all automated now, surely.
Here’s the thing i don’t get though. If we’re all on a bare bones basic guaranteed income, how are we going to afford all of these cars and phones and bling that other folks and robots are making elsewhere. Henry Ford wasn’t wrong about everything.
And Bluth and Nat, whatever kind of bearings they were making, not my area of expertise obviously, they were still selling. It’s not like they went out of business.
If we’re all on a bare bones basic guaranteed income, how are we going to afford all of these cars and phones and bling that other folks and robots are making elsewhere.
Good question. And nobody anywhere has anything approaching an answer any of us is much going to like.
Mr Marx, of course, had an answer, which, if he was in charge might be: we all of us don’t just get a bare bones income, we all of us own ALL the robots doing ALL the work, equally, so we all share in the profits equally, so we all have an equal chance to buy whatever the robots are making. Only trouble with that answer is that in a command economy the robots won’t be making anything anyone wants to buy, and whoever has gathered all the power to decide for all of us what we want and don’t want will spend all her time inventing new euphimisms for ‘gulag’ and ‘secret police’, etc.
Best Guess? Rollerball. Bread and Circuses and Shock Troops for the masses; anything they fucking want for the elites. I mean come down to it, given the kind of animal we are, that’s the usual answer, right?
As for bearings, SM, I don’t know, but they wouldn’t be the kind for your driverless truck. Maybe they were selling them to Africa to be put into really shit motorbikes? That’s what we do with quite a lot of sub-standard stuff we produce.
Sorry, meant SB. Not sure if that was one of Mr. Freud’s type mistakes or not.
Bread and circuses, nah. We’re all going to be North Koreans now. If we can’t afford to choose our entertainment, we’re going to have to take what they’re dealing out. Which can’t be anything but propaganda. Best we can hope for is a Malevich somehow sneaking through to put on our walls instead of the mug of whomever our dead leader may be.
*dear leader, not dead. but whatever works.
Those bearings, think they may have gone to a lot of different things – aircraft i think, maybe some appliances? Can’t remember exactly.
They made aircraft-quality bearings? I ain’t saying it couldn’t be, but I’d be amazed if it were.
And no, that dear leader isn’t going to be like Trump, it’s going to be like Jeff Bezos.
This scared the shit out of me a few years ago, about the outsourcing of airplane maintainance.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2015/11/airplane-maintenance-disturbing-truth
Wheat combines, claw diggers, elevators and escalators, retracting Cowboys stadium roof, nuclear subs mentioned.