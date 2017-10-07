Since we’re all aghast at how far out into the crazy weeds our political situation has lurched, and since it’s not really possible any more to predict what will or what will not sink a political candidacy and therefore what level of whack-a-doodle lunacy is electable and what’s not, take a look at this.
Is this guy in earnest, or is this parody?
Real politics, or performance art?
If it’s the former, can he be elected?
And for that matter, if it’s the latter, can he be elected?
You tell me, because I’m not sure which way is up anymore.
Yes, we do need a lot more of that.
Trump’s response was immediate and, naturally enough, was a threat;
Nine,
Was that in response to McCain or to the N. Korean ambassador or does he even recognize a difference?
Bluth,
CNN makes it clear it was directed at McCain, But no, he probably doesn’t see any difference.
This one works for me. You’re right that the other one was fucked.
Trump’s remarks were in response to a question specifically about McCain’s speech.
Thanks for the new links, both. Jesus wept. The Hairball thinks the way things are right now are “pretty”?!
This is a change of subject but I kind of think y’all ought to read this. I’m sure you’ll be as shocked-shocked as I was.
Well that would explain some of the conversations I had in Florida with idiots who kept explaining to me that London had been taken over by those “Shy-rias”. When I dismissed the idea as ridiculous, I was informed, point blank: Then you must be a Muslim.
Manjoo has a good new series in the NYT about the big 5 tech firms and how they’re fucking up everything.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/11/insider/tech-column-dread.html
I’m back to Baudelaire, who’s been here already. I find this particular translation kind of inspired –
We need jobs, and to make stuff again.
https://fleursdumal.org/poem/099
Excuse me, Amy mon vieille semblable, but I thought I heard you say “translation”…
I suspect that’s a very recent “translation”, it wasn’t there a couple of weeks ago :)
Don’t do it Bernie, Angus. Don’t fall for it.
http://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/355995-dnc-to-consider-resolution-urging-bernie-sanders-angus-king-to-run-as-dems
I think that may be a translation in the way that Logue’s War Music is a translation.
Amy.
Fun fact to know and tell: on the ballot, Bernie shows up as “Independent/Democrat” because the D’s know it would be futile and embarrassing and potentially suicidal to oppose him. Madame thinks the D’s have never opposed him but concedes it could have happened long ago. (Likewise, the state’s only congressman, Peter Welch, D, showed up as “Democrat/Republican” last time because the R’s didn’t want to waste a candidate and the cash it would have taken to run one.) So what the DNC hopes to gain is a mystery to me.
Bluth,
Well, I’m not sure Logue would be entirely on board with the comparison – but I see what you mean.
It must have been a quick knock off job, because they missed a golden opportunity to run with the scaffolding bit in the last stanza. Not only Donny, but Jared and the 666 building would have tied it all together nicely. It wasn’t there the last time i looked through the poems a few weeks ago (yet another art project research thing, all the poems with miroirs and semblables and stuff like that), i don’t know if the guy kicked in any other, uh, let’s not call them translations, how about “interpretations”.
I’m liking the state legislature (Wyoming? can’t remember) where everyone is forced to be an Independent. Even though in practice they’re all Repubs in that state. But it would save an awful lot of stupid party bullshit i think.
Some cities in Illinois make it illegal for the D’s and R’s to participate in local elections, Joliet is or at least one of them. Each of the big parties created a local franchise. This confused the voters mightily – they kept pestering the election judges with “Is Schwartz a Republican?” and “Which ones are the Democrats?” Eventually the city put up signs that read “Attention Voters! The God, Flag, and Country Party are the Republicans. The Unalloyed Goodness and Purity Party are the Democrats.”
.Is or at least was.
Oh, that unalloyed goodness and purity party must be the pack of drooling wankers giving George Soros blowjobs on the NYT as we speak. And the ones all over Fr. Douthat’s column smugly agreeing with Brother Frank’s What’s the Matter With Kansas without being aware of Listen Liberal.
What did Soros “the perfect immigrant” ever do besides break the Bank of England, huh? And piss away millions on Hillary Clinton. It’s not like he made Chinatown. For the record – Polanski should have been extradited and jailed. But it doesn’t in any way change the fact that Chinatown was great. And it doesn’t change the fact that i wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy what Polanski went through earlier in life.
Dunno if anyone caught it, when Asia Argento said Weinstein forsed his head between her legs and went down on her, and oral sex still grosses her out because of it. Imagine how she must have felt in that scene in Queen Margot, where she’s poisoned during the oral sex scene, and then they threw her body out the window.
What the DNC is thinking – they don’t want Bernie or Angus to run as Indies on the chance that the Dems fuck it up.
Oh, and they want Bernie’s email list. Which cracks me up. Yep, please send me a bunch of unsolicited screeching emails demanding money. That’s a surefire way to get both my money and my vote.
Here we don’t have primaries at all. Parties choose their candidates any way they see fit, but not at the ballot box. So count your blessings.