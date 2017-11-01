One Response to And for those of you keeping score at home….

  1. Squirrel says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump, had three US passports. . .

    Isn’t it him who denied he’d ever met any Russians in Prague, or somewhere around that end of Europe? And said looking at his passport would prove it?

    Ah. Which one would that be?

    I thought that was disingenuous at the time. Since there are no border/passport checks across the EU between one country and another except for the UK (and therefore no stamps in passports) he could have gone to Brussels or Berlin, say, and caught a train to Prague, or hired a car, and the pages of any passport would show nothing about it whatsoever.

    (You are actually allowed two if you’re British, or you were once. That was so people who regularly needed to visit both Arab countries and Israel could show a passport that didn’t show that’s what you were doing. But three? Now, comparing the visa stamps across the three might prove interesting? Just a little thing to add to the list . . .)

