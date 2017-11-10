Judge not that ye be Judged?

“We’ve got to remember that most of what we do in court comes from some Scripture or is backed by Scripture,” Moore said after taking the oath of office.
“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told The Washington Examiner. “There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”
(I thought it was a virgin giving birth to a child after being impregnated by the Holy Ghost that was ‘maybe just a little bit unusual’, but I must have read a different New Testament at Sunday School.)
I did, however, a little later, read the medieval Coventry Pageant, though what’s termed ‘Joseph’s Doubts’ appear in most of the ‘Mystery Play’ cycles:
“Forsooth, this child, dame,
Is not mine . . .
Tell me, woman, whose is this child?”
“No-one but yours, husband so mild . . .”
“Husband i’ faith, and that a-cold. . .
All old men, example take by me,
How I am beguiled here may you see,
To wed so young a child!”
According to the Pew Research Center, 86 percent of Alabama residents identify as Christian, and 49 percent are evangelical. White evangelicals have become much more likely to say a person who commits an “immoral” act can behave ethically in a public role. In 2011, 30 percent of these evangelicals said this, but that shot up to 72 percent, according to a survey published last year by the Public Religion Research Institute.
(Well, they must be reading a version of ‘Render unto Ceasar. . .” or possibly “Let he who is without sin. . .” I didn’t get at Sunday School either.)
By the look of it, the best Republicans can do seems to be “Well, if it’s proved, he should get lost.” But I understand that the time limit for any prosecution in Alabama is long, long gone.
Debbie Dooley, a co-founder of the Atlanta Tea Party, attended Moore’s rally with Sarah Palin in Montgomery, in September, and has campaigned for the former Alabama Chief Justice almost constantly since he won the Republican Senate primary … “I think the allegations are bullshit,” Dooley said; “All the story has accomplished is to galvanize the support of Roy Moore, which I already see happening on Facebook.” [New Yorker]
As a would-be president said, some people could go out on Park Avenue and open fire on the passers-by, and it wouldn’t make any damn difference.
The whole evangelical culture is based entirely on the washing clean of sin when you come to Jesus to get ‘reborn’ in Him. So for plenty of those types, all Moore has to prove is that after he got done with his years of child molestation he turned himself and his heart of hearts over to the Lord with complete sincerety (and regular and healthy financial donations to the ministry), and they will grant him absolution.
The Devil was with those girls, tempting him sorely. Etc etc. It’s always the fault of the female, from Genisis on down.
Plus now we have a better idea of why he might be carrying that little gun in his pocket: in case one of the women he molested as children, or their daddies or brothers or mothers or sisters or angry uncles, etc, decide it’s payback time.
Sq,
What a well put together little post. One would think you used to be a gen-u-ine journalist or something. Admirable.
Cotton Mather wrote a book-length account of the Salem witch trials, at least the part where he presided. I have it. In it he told how when you run your hands over – all over – the body of a comely young witch, you can actually feel the Satanic wickedness flowing into you. That’s when you know you need to send her to the gallows.
Blather: well, I can’t get my head around the ‘evangelical culture’, even having been brought up not even as a Methodist, but a Primitive Methodist.
(There was a row when, as the two or three families that made up the congregation died out, we had to eventually amalgamate with the Wesleyans, because they had a cross on the wall behind the communion table. . .almost Papist! I’d stopped going to chapel by then, but they did give me the job of designing the sets for the annual pantomime.)
My only experience of evangelicals has been being accosted every now and then and being told if I went along with them to pray, god would somehow guarantee I could leave my wheelchair behind and get up and walk immediately. (Fortunately, they’ve either given up or stopped roaming the streets of late.)
I did think of taking one lot up with their offer, calculating that I could probably get out of my wheelchair and get to the exit, hopefully clutching the lucrative proceeds of the collection plates, before falling over and spoiling the illusion, but I thought I might not get either my crutches or the wheelchair back.
Yes, I’ve felt it flowing into me many a time. . .hang on, weren’t some of the Salem witches on the young side?
…when you run your hands over – all over – the body of a comely young witch, you can actually feel the Satanic wickedness flowing into you.
Hell, I work at a desk by a window and there are times when I look out that window and see a comely young woman walk by and I can feel the Satanic wickedness flow into me from the far side of the street, across two lanes of traffic, two lines of parked cars, and through the foliage of a couple of trees. It’s a powerful wickedness all right. And I’m way older than Moore was when he was so sorely tempted. We should all feel nothing but understanding and pity for helpless men so young as Moore was back in the day when he was an assistant D.A., an offical of the court and over 30 years old when those wicked children had the temerity to tempt him so.
Squirrel,
I attended a Primitive Methodist Sunday school a few Sundays one summer when I must’ve been… maybe 8 years old? Only so my mother could play tennis without having to hire a babysitter, but even at 8 the regime seemed fairly undemonstrative, and dead set against the kind of grandstanding egotism of the revival tent. (Not that I understood that at the time; I didn’t know what went on in revival tents until I was 16-17 and there was nothing else much to do on a Friday night but buy a couple of six packs of beer and sit and drink them in the back row of whatever revival tent was pitched on the waste ground down by the cement plant. Which sounds like not much fun, but the good part was when, after we had downed the beer, and some of the womenfolk up front had jumped up and spoken in tongues, and we got the giggles, the spotlight would be turned around on us and the Preacherman would bellow: Satan! Satan is here tonight! INSIDE the tent Brothers and Sisters! He must be expelled!
Which was our cue to leave. It was safe enough because no one would have been carrying in those days,; if we hadn’t shown up voluntarily the Precherman might have offered us a sixpack to play our part and complete the evenings entertainment for the faithful.
More biblical bafflement. Moore has apparently said to WashPo:
“There is no such thing as evolution. That we came from a snake? No, I don’t believe that.”
That bit about the snake sounds the baldest Freudian slip from a man facing accusations of sexual assault against minors.
But I guess he’s not so far off: snakes and humans certainly have a common ancestor if one follows the lines of evolution far enough backwards, that common ancestor was probably some kind of fishlike animal, but maybe one that looked at least a little bit like a snake. But why not run all the way back to primeaval slime? I’m sure he’d feel more at home with slime.
Turns out it’s all OK and Moore’s conduct has biblical justification after all.
Here’s Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler to explain the niceties for us;
Hmmmm. Whatever happened to;
Details, details eh?
Yeah. Him and Benny (The Blade) Carson are on the exact same page with that.
It was, I think. The singing and organ playing was good, there was a lot of it, and there was a full performance of Handel’s Messiah every Easter. (Though for that we joined another chapel—not the Wesleyan one—at ours, there weren’t enough people left for the chorus!) Sermons were really stories, not exhortations. One odd legacy of it is (and it’s bewildered friends ever since) that I’m totally incapable of playing any card game other than snap or patience. And I don’t know how to place a bet on anything.
Well spotted. I was still wondering if it could have been some weird misunderstanding of some child’s illustrated version of Paradise Lost . . .Genesis definitely states “Adam knew Eve . . .” and not the snake. . .(I checked.)
I checked Zachariah, too. (I thought there was something wrong there.)
Squirrel,
I guess the Methodists weren’t/aren’t as extreme in some articles of faith as the Presbetyrians (and vice versa), but your comment about being ruined for gambling might shed light on what Keynes said about Wilson (an arch Southern Presbyterian): “…There can seldom have been a statesman of the first rank more incompetent than the President in the agilities of the council chamber.”
the ‘agilities of the council chamber” being of course another name for all the skills necessary to win at poker.
Good catch on Zachariah, btw. You’d think that someone in the bible banging states might have spotted that inside, dunno, about 4 seconds?
Bluthner:
I didn’t know that, but there’s probably quite a bit of truth in it. (Now, if only I’d been brought up by Jesuits. . .)
You would, wouldn’t you?
From Mr Z’s bio: “Jim Zeigler was led to Christ and baptized by pastor, William K. Weaver” who obviously has a lot to answer for. (Apparently he died a couple of years back at 95, but I’ll stick with the present tense. . .)