Judge not that ye be Judged?

“We’ve got to remember that most of what we do in court comes from some Scripture or is backed by Scripture,” Moore said after taking the oath of office.

“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler told The Washington Examiner. “There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

(I thought it was a virgin giving birth to a child after being impregnated by the Holy Ghost that was ‘maybe just a little bit unusual’, but I must have read a different New Testament at Sunday School.)

I did, however, a little later, read the medieval Coventry Pageant, though what’s termed ‘Joseph’s Doubts’ appear in most of the ‘Mystery Play’ cycles:

“Forsooth, this child, dame,

Is not mine . . .

Tell me, woman, whose is this child?”

“No-one but yours, husband so mild . . .”

“Husband i’ faith, and that a-cold. . .

All old men, example take by me,

How I am beguiled here may you see,

To wed so young a child!”

According to the Pew Research Center, 86 percent of Alabama residents identify as Christian, and 49 percent are evangelical. White evangelicals have become much more likely to say a person who commits an “immoral” act can behave ethically in a public role. In 2011, 30 percent of these evangelicals said this, but that shot up to 72 percent, according to a survey published last year by the Public Religion Research Institute.

(Well, they must be reading a version of ‘Render unto Ceasar. . .” or possibly “Let he who is without sin. . .” I didn’t get at Sunday School either.)

By the look of it, the best Republicans can do seems to be “Well, if it’s proved, he should get lost.” But I understand that the time limit for any prosecution in Alabama is long, long gone.

Debbie Dooley, a co-founder of the Atlanta Tea Party, attended Moore’s rally with Sarah Palin in Montgomery, in September, and has campaigned for the former Alabama Chief Justice almost constantly since he won the Republican Senate primary … “I think the allegations are bullshit,” Dooley said; “All the story has accomplished is to galvanize the support of Roy Moore, which I already see happening on Facebook.” [New Yorker]

As a would-be president said, some people could go out on Park Avenue and open fire on the passers-by, and it wouldn’t make any damn difference.