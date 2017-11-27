Lost in the Holiday – News Brief

Two items showed up in the news feeds on Wednesday, as we all prepared for Thanksgiving.

Then, over the weekend, the Odious Hairball both emitted his continuing support for Roy Moore, and also began to spew lies about his Access Hollywood tape, telling his chumps that it was faked. He found time for this between golf rounds.

The regime are trying to focus on enacting some form of destructive package of ‘tax reform’, and to make any sort of other progress on what they want to enact. They are installing some judges who will be a long term problem. They are shutting down much of the Executive Branch (State, EPA, etc). But they remain stalled on many fronts, and now the midterms are underway. In the states and districts with 2018 elections, the game is already afoot.

Until Dec. 12 the news will focus on that incredible sleaze bucket Moore, and on the Access Hollywood tape.

The wider sexual-misconduct scandals are not going away, either.

Uma Thurman is about to unload, big-time, on Weinstein.

One more item. Outraged Realtors Demonstrated!!

Last week, a crowd of usually-conservative folks held a public demonstration at the district office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, in Bakersfield, CA, a very conservative community. They chanted. They waved signs! They made a fuss.

It’s about the House tax bill, which screws with the home mortgage deductions in a major way, among many other bad things.

I don’t think that any of this is good news for McConnell or Ryan.