Lost in the Holiday – News Brief

Two items showed up in the news feeds on Wednesday, as we all prepared for Thanksgiving.
- General Flynn is no longer cooperating on a common defense with Team Trump.
- Roy Moore’s communications director quit the campaign.
Then, over the weekend, the Odious Hairball both emitted his continuing support for Roy Moore, and also began to spew lies about his Access Hollywood tape, telling his chumps that it was faked. He found time for this between golf rounds.
The regime are trying to focus on enacting some form of destructive package of ‘tax reform’, and to make any sort of other progress on what they want to enact. They are installing some judges who will be a long term problem. They are shutting down much of the Executive Branch (State, EPA, etc). But they remain stalled on many fronts, and now the midterms are underway. In the states and districts with 2018 elections, the game is already afoot.
Until Dec. 12 the news will focus on that incredible sleaze bucket Moore, and on the Access Hollywood tape.
The wider sexual-misconduct scandals are not going away, either.
Uma Thurman is about to unload, big-time, on Weinstein.
One more item. Outraged Realtors Demonstrated!!
Last week, a crowd of usually-conservative folks held a public demonstration at the district office of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, in Bakersfield, CA, a very conservative community. They chanted. They waved signs! They made a fuss.
It’s about the House tax bill, which screws with the home mortgage deductions in a major way, among many other bad things.
I don’t think that any of this is good news for McConnell or Ryan.
If that’s all he’s being indicted for he has absolutely certainly and without any tiny shred of doubt cut a deal. Trump had better start packing.
Bluth – You must be right. Even I can see it.
Friday morning breaking news, apparently Gen. Flynn will plead guilty of lying to the FBI. He’s probably guilty of far, far worse.
It’s part of a plea deal, so now he must sing for his freedom – and his son’s. That, reportedly, was his basic problem all along – he got his son enmeshed in this crap-fest too.
Hang onto your hats, we’re into more bumpy road. If you thought the hairball was nuts on Tuesday, today will be a revelation. Glory!!
Nat, it was that ‘probably’. (Which of course the papers have to print because their lawyers make them, because there is no official confirmation.)
Kev,
I reckon all the lunacy over the last week from the hairball means he figured out this was coming just about one week ago.
Can there any bodies that Flynn doesn’t know where they are buried? Sure, he won’t know first hand about the Don’s money laundring operations world wide, or his deals in Baku, or Jared’s sources of funds, or details of all the cover ups, but about the orginal deals struck with Putin before the election- he’ll know all about all of that. And if he leaves out even one material fact…. he gets a world of pain dumped on his, and on his son’s, head.
Gotta love the photo the NYT is running next to the Flynn headline: him sitting between Miller and Kushner. Both of whom must have the shits right now.
Bluth- I meant that seriously: he’s not indicted for offering to kidnap a legal US resident for a million bucks when they’ve got him dead to rights? He’s singing like a canary. Or at least he’s practicing his Florence Foster Jenkins arpeggios.
Oh please!
How easily dreams of unicorns and sugar plum fairies seduce some people into joining the glass half-full club.
Not me, buster. That glass is not even close to half-full, there is barely the slightest trace of rapidly evaporating moisture remaining in the bottom.
The Magnificent Donald has not even begun to fight, I tell ya, nor is the GOP coming within a country mile of relaxing their lockstep enabling.
Now, if the Plutocrats’ Return on Investment Act currently being wrangled in the Senate should actually pass, which is where I’d place my bet if I had to, just watch as Der Führer kicks his outrage inoculation program into high gear.
Oh no, I hear some tragically misguided voices say, once that tax crap passes The Donald will have begun to outlive his usefulness and the process of throwing him under the bus can begin.
Bollocks, I say.
We ain’t seen nothin’ yet, boys and girls.
Nine,
Fair enough, Trump isn’t going to get marching orders this week, but if Flynn is spilling all the beans he has in his pockets, then there is no avoiding the day, sometime between now and, say, May, when Mueller lays his cards on the table. At that point either the constitution is mothballed or he goes, there are no other choices.
I cop to enough optimisim that there is still enough hard bark on the rule of law that it will weather whatever Trump can throw at it, and when it’s over the rule of law will still be standing and Trump goes down. I cop to that bucket of unicorns and sugar plum fairies, and not a shot glass further.
So yes, it’s going to be ugly, but in the end if Flynn tells what he knows then it’s either Trump or the constitution, they can’t both remain standing.
I’m going to shock our good host.
I agree, Trump will fight back and it will get very dirty indeed.
But, here is a splash of water into that metaphorical glass, the hairball is also vulnerable as hell on several fronts at once. He could be impeached right now over the Emoluments Clause. If the inquiry into his motives for being so close to the Russians ends up where it should, then he will also be open to charges of money laundering, on an industrial scale, for assorted Slavs.
This isn’t a speculation. Fredo and the slightly-smarter son both bragged about the Russian “investments”, in public about a decade ago. (“We have lot of investment coming in from Russia“, or words to that effect.) And his mania for hiding the Trump Org’s financials and his own tax returns is a clear ‘tell’. So were his public warnings to Mueller, to avoid his “personal finances” in the Russian investigation.
A team of the quality of Mueller’s can run a vast distance, with a hint like that, in the clear.
That is something that can puncture the shield of all that 80-percent solid conservative support for the hairball. Simple corruption is something anyone can understand.
Mueller will have had sight of Trump’s tax returns months ago. So yes, by now his team will know pretty well where all the money that has kept hairball enterprises afloat since the 90s, when U.S. banks stopped lending to him, came from. No prizes for guessing correctly, of course, but Mueller will have the paper on it. Will the base really not care if Putin owns the fat Orange ass? Maybe some of them won’t care, but all it takes to finish him is if some of them will.
Bluthner:
to this,
Yes, correct. Some will never wise up. But, some will.
There are many conservatives who still think that their nice Mr. Nixon was innocent.
Not even the live tapes pierced their delusions.
As I said above, one test of this fine Trumpian delusion-generating machine happens on 12 Dec. down in Alabamy.
And I refuse to make predictions about it. I can hope. But predict, no.
OK, the body Flynn is serving up, is the fat butt of the Odious Hairball himself.
We are jumping a couple of layers in this process.
Wow.
Mueller wouldn’t give Flynn a deal if Flynn wasn’t giving Mueller Trump. That’s the way it works.
Bluthner:
I expected Flynn to stitch up Jared, or Fredo, or perhaps both, not to jump directly to the big head cheese himself. Perhaps those two are also about to get nailed.
Or even better, Flynn may have something on Ivanka. I think she is deeper into everything than her brothers are.
One thing I think is still pending, is that Flynn can probably also sink Manafort and his partner deeper into the mire; if they stop fighting the charges and accept their own plea deals, then what they can add to his story may be even more devastating.
One long-term outcome, if anything is left of the Trump empire when the dust clears, and the crooked money is unmasked, then the ever-absent Tiffany may be the controlling offspring left in charge. Her mother may find that hilarious.
Karma is funny that way.
Weeel, I wouldn’t drop dead from astonishment if all Flynn could give Mueller was Kushner. Of course, then we’d have to discuss whether giving him Kushner is tantamount to giving him Trump. I’ll even disclose my position on that one: Trump would gladly ditch Kushner to save his own ass. But I have no doubt at all that that would be impossible because the first thing Kushner does then is tell absolutely everything. Everything. So it would all boil down to whether Kushner believes the promises of limitless pardons to come – which he’d be a fool to do.
But yeah, most likely Trump didn’t have the sense to use Kushner as a cutout on every trifling felony, so Mueller’s probably in a position to skip the draw and pretty much stand pat.
My recollection, which is bound to be faulty I admit, is that Flynn predates Kushner by a fair stretch of time. Kushner was only pulled in once the show was on the road. Flynn was in at the start, which is to say before the GOP convention, by months, which is to say all during the time when the original deals with Putin -done through Manafort- were made. Kushner came later. He’s a fish to be landed, of course, but my reading is that Mueller wouldn’t be flipping Flynn to catch only small fry like Jared.
Michael Flynn looks a lot like Oliver North
Expat: it goes deeper than appearance.
Both were flakes who disgraced the uniform.
North, sadly, also disgraced the Medal of Honor.
That is a distinction with a short list of comparisons.
NF, once a prosecutorial team as good as Mueller’s gets its hooks into a person, they cannot easily bob and weave for a pardon. Their best option, at that point, is to cooperate like Flynn is now doing, and Papadopoulos did before. Mercy can be earned.
I’m sure that Jared Kushner will spend this weekend with attorneys, and with his dear wife NOT in the room for those discussions. His family tried to warn him about the shiksa and her family but did he listen?? Nooooo.
I think Flynn’s idea of himself is that he is a great and comitted patriot, and always has been, and has never wavered from that bright shining standard. (I think that was Oliver North’s view of himself, too). I think Flynn’s excuse for his crimes will be a.) that he meant well, was trying to do his best by doing the best thing for the country, and was led astray by lesser men with -so he discovered later- more cynical motives. I think he has decided that men like Meuller and Comey are men he always felt more at home with than men like Trump and Bannon and that snake in the grass Kushner, who pretended they had the country’s best interest at heart when in fact (as Meuller has now shown him) they were doing the bidding of a power that had bought their souls. And he’s some kinda pissed off about it. He thought he was serving his country when he was really serving a shitty asshole called Trump, and he now has seen the light and wants his revenge. I think Kev’s right he’s out to earn some mercy all right, but what he’s really after is to earn back, in his own eyes, and in the eyes of his son, his right to hold his head high and be the man he always thought he was. Which makes him a very different kind of witness than Oliver North.
Meuller has the whip hand, but he won’t have to use that whip any more at all on Flynn. Flynn wants to give Mueller every single thing he can give him. And what Flynn wants more than that, more than anything at all, now, is to take down the man -as he now sees it- who took his honor. And his poxy little pipsqueak candy assed son in law, and the troll Bannon. And he knows enough to do it, too. Hell yeah he does.
Interesting
Expat:
that is how prosecutors roll, and especially Federal prosecutors, and especially super-talented teams like what Mueller has assembled.
(I’ve linked to that listing before, but it’s worth a re-read.)
**
Bluthner:
you may be correct. Flynn was a foul ball as head of DIA, was removed from that billet early, and had resentments that led him to Trump’s campaign.
He’s the angry guy who came up with “Lock her up!!” as a warmup chant for the campaign rallies.
On the one hand, yes he will want to redeem himself in his own eyes. It won’t take much for him to accomplish that.
But on the other hand, given that his son is also stitched up, he probably has a looming promise from Mrs. Flynn – that he gets their son out of this without prison time, or she’ll do something dreadful to him with a dull spoon.
It is possible that he should be more afraid of Mrs. Flynn than of Robert Mueller.
I’ve long been pondering that that concept.
In the context we’re talking about, at root that’s no different than the prosecution saying “the testimony we want can be bought”.
Prosecutors can actually purchase testimony, and they do it all the time.
The currency is “mercy”, which in this context is a thing of value—diluted charges, say, or reduced time in the slammer—and it’s offered in exchange for incriminating testimony.
That’s a purchase by any reasonable definition.
But if a defense witness were to be shown to have accepted anything of value for exculpatory testimony, the shit would hit the fan and people would go to jail and lawyers would be disbarred.
It’s not at all a rare thing for someone to be convicted as a result of witness testimony from people who “cut a deal” with the prosecution, only to find out later that they were innocent. I read where some guy was cut loose just a couple of weeks ago after decades in the slammer from a conviction which hinged on that very thing.
I never have understood the reasoning behind this.
If it’s improper, and a perversion of the judiciaal process, for a defense witness to receive something of value for “cooperating” with the legal defense team, how come it’s not improper to deliver something of value in exchanged for prosecutorial “cooperation”?
Maybe someone can explain why that sauce only works for the goose and not the gander? Maybe someone can explain why any reasonable person should not regard the entire system of criminal jurisprudence to be a complete theatrical farce? How does an arrangement like that possibly comport with the idea of presumed innocence?
How is it not a massive thumb on the judicial scale in favor of the state?
And I don’t buy the narrative about Flynn trying to redeem his “honor” either. He’s trapped and he’s trying to keep his prison time to a bare minimum and prevent the possibility of his son going to prison at all.
He’s going to keep his military pension too, apparently, which for a Lt. General is not chump change.
All this talk of “honor” in the context of people like Flynn (and that wanker who’s now Trump’s chief of staff etc etc) is bullshit engendered by military fetishism, and by far most Americans are military fetishists at heart, often unconsciously. You probably have to be a furriner in some early formative way to be able to see that clearly, but there it is.
Nine,
We long ago reached a point where if prosecutors couldn’t get something like 95 percent of their cases to plead guilty then the justice system would break down entirely. Partly because of the push, after the war, to insist that a defendant’s civil rights have to be respected, which eats a lot of court time (kangaroo trials leap from start to finish after all) and partly because the constitution requires trial by jury, which really slows things down, and partly because we never want to spend enough on the justice system to give it the capacity it needs to give everyone a trial.
Police work since year bog has relied on snitches. Flipping witness with promises of lower sentences is just recruiting snitches after the fact. And snitches have never been as credible as witnesses who were not snitches, just as flipped witnesses are never as credible as witnesses that have not been flipped. Comes down to it, most flipped witnesses never testify at trial. All they do is provide information, which the cops and prosecutors then use to convince crims further up the food chain to confess. Those crims further up the food chain know very well if the information is true or not, because they were there, most often, and part of the same events. Their defense was built on the information being kept from the cops. Once the cops have got it, they know they are going down, so they cut a deal. That’s how it’s supposed to work, and how it does work a lot of the time, at least in big high profile cases.
Of course prosecutors massively misuse their power to cut deals against small time defendants. Who have no chance of hiring a decent lawyer, and who, effectively, even if innocent, face spending the rest of their useful lives in prison, or copping a plea to something they didn’t do. That is a vast injustice that happens ten thousand times a week in America. Weirdly the Koch Bros. were not too long ago pushing criminal sentencing reform which would have gone at least a little way towards removing some of the prosecutors’ power; I’m not sure why that effort stalled, except for the perennial fear of pols of appearing ‘soft on crime’.
As for Flynn and his honor: doesn’t matter what we think about the concept of honor, only matters what Flynn thinks about it. Dollars to doughnuts he’s a big believer, and that his entire concept of himself is bedded down in it. Sure he’s trapped by his crimes, and that’s a huge motivating factor, the hugest, but in order to betray the people he was swearing fealty to (ie Trump and Trumpsters) he still has to tell himself a story about why he is doing it that he himself can both believe and feel pleased about. Easiest way out of that for him is to tell himself he was a good patriot mislead by men who seemed to have the country’s best interests at heart, but in fact were lying to him. Now he has seen what they really are, the only way to try to make things right is to make sure those rotten liars go down. I’m not burning any incense on the altar of military honor, but I know for a fact that it is a real thing that many, many people hold at the core of their self esteem, and I believe that Flynn is one of them, or was once and is busy becoming again.
But, it was only one lie, and it was only a little tiny one:
Statement from Trump lawyer Ty Cobb …
“Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump Administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI.
“The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”
Admirable lawyerese, I think*. Every word is impeccably true. But it still amounts to ‘She was only a little bit pregnant (and I, her lawyer, can’t be sure just how much any more, she bloody well lies so much)’. It’s no doubt enough to keep the Repugs and Fox News happy until . . .January?
Or until Trump’s sticky little thumbs get tweeting at 4am with no-one to stop him?
* I’ve always (from a linguistic point a view) rather admired the technique from when I shared a flat with a young junior barrister who, with all his friends, had wonderful tales of how a momentary lapse of verbal caution had resulted in their client’s defence suddenly self-destructing in front of their eyes.
And that was before the dawn tweet. . .
Which in turn brings up anothe thing I’ve pondered since forever.
How in the hell does someone have the ability to reach the kind of altitude of responsibility and authority that Flynn and his ilk do, while at the same time be bone deep stupid enough to be taken in by a blatantly obvious carnival barker like Donald fucking Trump.
My naivete is showing, I suppose, but I’ve never understood that shit. Surely to ascend to such heights one would need at least the ability read people well enough to know whose ass to kiss, and be able to tell a reliable ass from that of what my mother would have called a “wide boy”.
I have expressed concern here before at the methods prosecutors use at this level. Short of Trump or his campaign being shown to have worked explicitly with the Russians to change the outcome of the election, a succession of process crime convictions leading to witnesses facing ruin fingering one or more of the big fish for something arcane will only exacerbate polarization and disrespect for the law as it will be seen to have been used as a political weapon.
Trump needs to be beaten at the ballot box or removed from office through impeachment. Both easily understood political processes.
Expat, and NF:
I understand your objections, but here is something to counter it.
Juries are not stupid and prosecutors know this, or at least the smart ones do, like Mueller’s superb team.
A snitch, a perp-turned-States-evidence, has to corroborate that bought testimony. It can happen by wearing wires into meetings with the next perp in the chain, or from evidence they squirreled away for such uses, or from something they can point to, as to where it can be found.
That is the restraint. A major perp can predictably afford good lawyers who can challenge a bad case. The Feds have learned this, to their cost, repeatedly in recent years. Just here in the West, we’ve seen this with:
– The Hells Angels case from a riot with another gang, in Laughlin, the prosecutors over-reached and a massive drug conspiracy case resulted in ONE defendant pleading guilty to fired a gun inside a casino. (The judge allowed him to wear his full Angels colors at sentencing.)
– The farce from the wildlife refuge occupation, the Bundy Boys and their friends, the jury in Oregon threw the case out.
I would not worry about miscarriage of justice in anything involving Team Trump, anyway. I don’t think that is actually possible.
Expat,
Those are the only choices, obviously. But just as obviously: to be impeached his high crimes and misdemeanors have to be documented.
Is your concern that any of the witnesses facing ruin are likely to invent evidence pointing to Trump’s guilt? Because that is absolutley the least likely outcome, at this level. Everything at this level is checked and corraborated and run through time and time again with a nit-comb.
Or is your concern more about the high crimes and misdemeanors being “something arcane”? Such as? Is laundering money for the Russian mob ‘arcane’? Is doing deals with the Russians, trading U.S. policy on sanctions for dirt on Clinton ‘arcane’? Is being in clear violation of the emoluments clause ‘arcane’? Is setting out to obstruct Justice in a gross and obvious way ‘arcane’?
I love arcania of all kinds, but every whiff coming off the Trumpsters is common or garden stinking rotten fish. Ain’t no fancy ‘arcane’ smells anywhere I can sniff. But maybe your sniffer is more acute.
Nine,
Good question. Only the shadow knows what goes on in the hearts of men, but if I was going to guess I’d guess it’s the age old story: Flynn has a huge ego, he got fired by Obama basically for allowing his huge ego to stick his neck out too far. Trump came along and did what successful con men always do: stroked his ego, told him he was right all along, stoked his hatred for the guy who fired him, promised him a chance to fulfil his ambitions and prove that fucker Obama wrong, earn the gratitude the entire world, AND -for ex military guys who have never earned nearly as much as the powerful men they find themselves mixing with- make a bunch of money doing it. Serious money, which is to say finally getting paid what a man like him just knows he was really worth.
I’m pretty sure that’s all it takes. And that the temptation would have been overwhelming.
Complementary, not contradictory. A dichotomy I came across years ago during visits to a British military friend at NATO. What I never really heard from the US military I met—though the only general I met happened to be a German one—was that embarrassing acknowledgement that the military will often be required to do dishonourable things for good moral purposes. But they’re still dishonourable.
We’re not altogether immune; had an odd outbreak of military fetishism here when a soldier got away with killing a wounded Afghan, even though he was clearly heard to say “I’ve just broken the Geneva Convention’. My officer friend was appalled. (He’s always placed great store on ‘Queen’s Regs’, the Rules of War and the Geneva Conventions.) I hope that was just a single aberration.
John Paul Jones was really a pirate btw :-) Well, when I was at a school. . .
Bluthner/9k:
Not even the prospect of money, maybe. One thing I got to be very aware of visiting my friend at NATO was the (to a Brit or European) astonishing extent to which American generals often appeared to harbour ambitions to be involved in high-level politics. Wesley Clark was particularly notorious.
So we’re positing that the ability to recognize wide boys for what they really are is inversely proportional to the size of ego, and for all practical purposes is independent of intellectual horsepower?
The kind of people we’re talking about may not be Nobel Prize-level intellects, but they’re not dullards either.
Oh no, I don’t think the malfeasance should be so narrowly restricted at all.
There are plenty of other totally illegal things which Trump could be shown to have committed which would, and should, warrant removal from office.
But as an empirical point of interest relative to Russian internet rascality, over the last 12 months the amount and the variety of spam and phishing bait that just this tiny little website attracts from URLs with a ******.ru format has increased from maybe one or two per month throughout 2015 and 2016 to almost 10 per day currently. And that’s steadily increasing.
Squ, as you know, is not so sure.
You can get a very long way in the US military by being given constant performance assessments of ‘outstanding’ or ‘exceptional’ when you’re anything but. (Anything less, even ‘Extremely competent’ or ‘Displays a thorough understanding of. . .” is a US promotion killer, as my UK military contact at NATO once told me.) As long as you manage to avoid any really egregious blunders, or ‘fragging’ an even more senior officer, you’ll keep on getting those and keep on going up . . .
I come (again!) very late to this very good discussion. A couple of day-late-dollar-short remarks:
Re military honor and the sometimes real fetish for it: whether we accept that Flynn is or was actively motivated by any such concept, I think that he, like just about every career soldier who moves among other career soldiers and veterans, can feel enormously threatened by the idea of acquiring dishonor. Military honor and dishonor are not anything like a 50-50, two-sides-to-the-same-coin, yin-ish, yang-ish dichotomy. To many people honor is something like virginity – everybody’s born with it but once lost, it’s lost forever, and then there are people you can’t hang out with anymore. Military dishonor is social cancer. And however sincerely Flynn did or didn’t believe himself to be behaving honorably in the past, he simply has to dread the prospect of a permanent stain of dishonor. Not only will his ilk turn away from him entirely but his value as an influence-peddler will have been reduced to nil. Any straws Muellar can throw him simply must be grasped.
Re 9k’s “while at the same time be bone deep stupid enough to be taken in by a blatantly obvious carnival barker like Donald fucking Trump”. I think that may have a lot to do with the contempt that career military officers often acquire for all civilians and, especially, for all politicians and bureaucrats. I think it can lead to an attitude of “sure he’s sleazy – they’re all sleazy, but some of them are a lot more useful to the country than others.” There have been quite a few years when I’ve worked almost exclusively among retired officers, and I’ve learned to accept sincere compliments in the form of “you know, for an asshole civilian you’re a pretty good guy.” I can imagine circumstances where someone like Flynn could carry around enough contempt for the political world that he could feel that way about Trump for a while.
I’m positing that the bigger the ego, the more danger that ego is under when a clever con man comes stroking, who knows right where the hotspots are. The weird thing about really successful salesmen is that they are ALL obvious wideboys, ALL easy to spot a mile away, but if they can work out what you really want, and then catch you in the full high beams of their bullshit, if you aren’t careful they will convince you that sure, they are an asshole salesman, but this time, this time this asshole salesman is actually on the level.
All cons are too good to be true. But human beings, even really smart ones, so often fall for them because they want whatever it it is, just that little bit too much. I’ve seem really smart people fall for really obvious cons. Haven’t we all? Flynn would never have fallen for a subordinate soldier trying to talk his way out of a fuck-up, but with Trump Flynn was suddenly in a world he thought he understood a hell of a lot better than it turned out he actually did. Which is exactly where con men go looking for marks. And boy did Trump find himself one in Flynn.
Here we find the divine Dahlia Lithwick for the first time (I think) channeling (I think) our host. I don’t mean that she is repeating 9k’s words or even his specific arguments. But I think they’re both converging on the same destination. Anything by Lithwick is worth reading but in the context of the conversations we’ve been having here, this one is more worthwhile than most.
I guess if the authorities set up a traffic check point to catch speeders and you are foolish enough to be doing 90 and get pulled over with a car full of easily recognizable stolen goods and illicit drugs then you deserve what’s coming.
Or perhaps this is like a DUI check point where it’s possible to pass the sobriety test and still get done for the stolen goods and illicit drugs.
Dahlia Lithwick’s piece starts from the premise that Trump is guilty as charged in the media and that anything short of his conviction for these crimes and removal from office represents a collapse of the rule of law. So much for the blindfolded Lady Justice. What if he is just an incompetent mountebank?
Expat,
Well, yes, Lithwick clearly assumes (as I do) that Trump is a flagrant lawbreaker. But how does her assumption matter? She makes it clear that she expects Mueller to prove it before anything is done about it (her article is about what happens if he does prove it and Trump just keeps on rolling anyway). It’s not as though she’s calling for his impeachment on the basis of what she and I and half the country expect Mueller to prove. If Mueller comes up empty, Trump skates. I think we all know that.
Nah, not so much.
Trump wasn’t caught up in a sweep of random political travelers generally, he was flagged for probable cause, on his own admission, to suspect he’d obstructed justice. He wasn’t pulled over to check whether he’d been drinking, he was pulled over for driving past the parked cop car and blatantly waving a bottle and giving them the finger.
And speaking of probable cause, Trump has as much admitted obstruction of justice more than once. Inadvertently perhaps, but he did it. He’s also on record as saying he “has never had anything to do with Russia”, which is a demonstrable lie on an epic scale as evidenced by public statements by Uday and Qusay. Just for starters.
The chances that he’s actually just a bumbling mountebank I’d place at less than 0.0001%. He’s a very skillful and vindictive mountebank at a bare minimum.
The chances that Mueller will uncover and prove beyond any reasonable doubt these and many other transgressions? I’d put that at around 95% minimum.
The chances that it will bring Trump and his knowing enablers to justice in any meaningful sense at all I’ll put at around 30%. No, that’s too high. 15%.
The chances that Trump and his shitshow will be brought down at all, no matter what Mueller can prove, I’ll put at maybe 40%. I don’t expect him to serve a second term, but that’s for other reasons. What I do expect is that he’ll end up poisoning the political climate even more, deepening the divides and the racial/xenophobic hostilities that largely drive them, and dramatically lessening the chances of any healing and political cooperation for years to come. He will do this knowingly, and with no small amount of relish and with a side-order of gobsmacking self-aggrandizement.
He will represent this as a much-needed victory over “politics as usual”. At least 30% of the citizenry will agree wholeheartedly.
The chances that he’ll be brought down without the damage to the body politic, the architecture of democratic process, the infrastructure of the regulatory state and at least the notional political neutrality of the Federal Judiciary being so massive and widespread that we’ll not be able to claw our way back to decency and civility in any of our lifetimes and possibly even never?
Those chances I’ll put at damn near zero.
Much of that damage has already been done, and there’s a whole bunch more in the pipeline that cannot now be stopped.
People of my generation will likely be able to bump along to our personal biological finish lines without perhaps feeling too much of the brunt of the consequences this avalanche of stupidity and mean-spiritedness will unavoidably engender. Assuming Der Führer doesn’t render the planet uninhabitable to mammalian life that is.
Our progeny, not so much.
From the Lithwick piece:
What if they threw a conviction and nobody came?
That’s the 64 trillioin dollar question. Nine puts the chances of the country, which includes by necessity not all but enough of the GOP, shoing up at 15%. I’ll raise and say four times that, at, 60%. Slightly better than even odds.
Yes all kinds of generations -ong damage has already been done, and as the climate heats up and the 20th cent global order continues to break down and shift and twist and change, and whole ecosystems start to fail, if we don’t have a healthy working regime in place then the chances of resisting tumbling into something indistinguishable from brutal authoritarianism will be zero. But even if we do have a healthy working non authoritarian regime in place, the chances of so resisting are probably no much higher than zero. Unless something turns around fast. And believing that could happen without a huge and concerted and drastic global shift in human activity, that no govenment anywhere is even yet contemplating, is as pure an example of magical thinking as ever could be.
Thinking the rule of law will stand fast and stop Trump: that’s not yet magical thinking. If Mueller throws a conviction, as Lithwick puts it, I don’t see more than 30% of the country standing behind him. That’s just not enough to win the day, and at least half of the other 70% is going to get fucking angry if it looks as if he might skate around. And stay angry. To the point of dying in the streets if they have to. If just one anti-Trump, pro rule of law protester gets killed, the next day the number of people on the street will double, and so on. It ain’t over yet.
I’m chiming in with Nine, Expat, I can’t see how that’s an apt metaphor at all. More to the point, it’s like Al Capone. Every sentient being knew the guy was a mafioso, but pinning a crimes on him was hard work, and in the end they gave up trying to nail him for murder, or protection rackets, or running booze and prostitutes, or all the other violent stuff, and nailed him on tax fraud.
The point being: a crime is a crime. Intentionally lying under oath about important matters of state, as Flynn did, is not like getting caught speeding ten miles over the limit.
Expat.
The right wing press seems to be learning from you. So now they tell us that Flynn broke an arcane law. Shame on him, but so what? “So what” as in “so what, pray tell, does that have to do with Trump?”
They can’t possibly believe that. They – at least some of them – are way smarter than that and have to have as much of an appreciation of Mueller’s strategy as we do here. Which means they understand the deal Flynn has accepted. And more importantly, the deal Mueller has accepted: letting Flynn walk with a zero-to-six-months sentence when he could have thrown half the library at him.
What the right wing press is showing us is the start of a political defense in depth for an attempted impeachment. Yes, there was much messiness. Yes, the new broom swept up a little too much. By all means, nail those underlings to the cross for the crimes of excessive patriotism and failure to understand the deeper technicalities of rarely used laws. But do not try to overturn the incontestably demonstrated Will of We the People of the United States.
This defense would not wash in anything like a genuine court of law. But it’s enough to give us Lithwick’s 50% and Bluthner’s 40% and 9k’s 85% odds that in a few months the rule of law will be history.
Two interesting pieces in the G this morning.
I’d like the resident lawyer’s opinion of this one: specifically, could Mueller really have reached a working deal with Flynn months before the date of the written deal? I mean, would Flynn’s lawyers have advised him to play along without getting it in writing?
Here we see the threat of war in Korea increasing more or less precisely in step with Mueller’s threat to Trump. This from McMaster is amazing:
About 80 years ago a 100% oil embargo guaranteed that Japan and the US would go to war. What doubt can there be that a call for a 100% oil embargo against North Korea is at the very least a declaration of economic warfare to the death? Since North Korea’s meager economy would come to a complete and immediate halt if such an embargo were imposed? Given which, the nonsense about “You can’t shoot a missile without fuel” and the call for China to also declare economic war on North Korea have to be pure bullshit that only the GOP base could possibly swallow.