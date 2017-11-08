Wow. Just, wow.

Yesterday, in elections around this great nation, in races at various levels:
In Virginia, Democrats won an overwhelming victory:
- Northam was elected Governor by 54/46, in the face of a racist campaign scripted by Bannon at the end.
- Democrats also won the Lt. Gov. and AG races.
- A transgender candidate beat the bigot who wrote the state’s “bathroom law”.
- Lee Carter, a Marine and Democratic Socialist, won his race.
- They are still counting but Democrats flipped AT LEAST 14 seats in the House of Delegates, with five races too close to call, yet. (Their former standing was just 34 to 66.) Just three more wins, of several still being counted, and they could have a majority.
In New Jersey, Chris Christie’s legacy is total control held by Democrats, going forward.
Washington State is now run by Democrats. The Republicans lost their last bit of control in the State Senate.
Charlotte, NC elected its first Black mayor.
A transgender Black woman won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council.
A string of mayorships were won by new faces, mostly non-white, many female, in states all over the country. It’s a long list. Each one, was a loss by a Republican.
Voters in Maine approved ACA’s expansion of Medicaid in their state, by a 59 percent majority. This had been repeatedly vetoed by their mentally disturbed Trump-fanboy, Gov. LePage.
Senator Sue Collins now has a very solid affirmation of her votes against the ACA’s repeal.
Back in January I posted news that various women’s advocacy groups were seeing a wave of new faces appearing for candidate-training sessions, all over the country, in response to Trump’s election. Well, this first big test is validating that movement.
Those new faces, and others to appear soon for 2018, will provide a tsunami of new leadership.
2018 is looking to be a very very bad year for the Trump Gang and their political movement, and their nasty message of Fascism and racism. The people of this great nation are rejecting them, at every level of politics.
Here in Nevada, the establishment GOP candidate for Governor, our AG Adam Laxalt, and our gutless wonder Senator Dean Heller, are already running campaign ads on TV, as of this past weekend. This is not a sign of strength, a year out. It is a sign of desperate weakness. Their private polling must be disastrous.
And one final bit of good news: the infamous Sharron Angle (remember her?) is challenging our state’s one Republican House Member, Mark Amodei, in his primary. The Nevada news media are ecstatic. She’s a hoot to report on, a laugh a minute!
As a followup, here’s a HuffPost list of all those assorted races including mayorships.
Sharon Angle and her death camps scare me beyond words. Don’t tell me there isn’t some benighted corner of Nevada where she has a chance of winning.
If we’re going to indulge in wet dreams of the house flipping in 2018, we may as well speculate about what the new speaker of the house will do about impeachment. Assume for the sake of argument that he/she could deliver an indictment while knowing full well that the senate won’t convict. What will he/she do? What should he/she do?
Nat, would not that decision—to impeach or not in the House—depend entirely on what Mueller and his sneaky underhanded agents of the Deep State manage to come up with?
It’s not impossible that they could come up with something so scurrilous that even the Senate in it’s current status would convict.
Of course, some other variables would have to arranged themselves in a different alignment too, not least the current 80%+ approval among the “likely Republican voter” demographic.
The most interesting stat I’ve seen so far regarding yesterday is the exit polling showing 50% of voters being motivated to get out and cast a vote which would poke Trump in the eye.
The GOP strategists have to be looking at that with some discomfort, don’t they?
They can’t throw Der Führer under the bus while the 80% approval holds firm without kicking off a party schism, but I can’t imagine there’s not some gaming out various strategies to ditch him going on.
Maybe even some strategies for helping that 80% metric start to fall.
In general, an impeachment that doesn’t end in a conviction would be a mistake, I’d say. Especially with someone like Trump, whose preternatural instincts for manipulation would get no end of mileage out of an acquittal.
NF:
The House district that Angle is contesting, includes Reno and Sparks with lots of Democrats, and also most of the ‘cow counties’ (yes, they are called that), where there are few.
The district has a Cook’s rating of R+7, which given the voting swings we see right now, means the right Democrat could compete in the special circumstances of 2018.
If Angle is the candidate, then it’s REALLY competitive. Republicans around the state don’t like her very much. Lots of history behind that feeling.
It will be an interesting primary to watch.
If the House flips, which is looking very possible, then the Senate could also. Especially if the Alabamy Runoff on Dec. 12 provides another Democrat. From what I’ve seen, whoever wins won’t face the AL voters again until 2022, the end of Sessions’ term which is being filled.
C’mon, guys, still the negative tone on comments?? This is the day after Trumpism was delivered a bloody nose not only in Virginia and New Jersey, but in a slew of other locales.
That added link, that lists many local races around the country, is an eye-opener.
If I’m the consultant advising the campaign operations for the GOP, for the House and the Senate, I’m trying to scare my clients enough today, as this is typed, to alter their conduct in some drastic manner. They now face a choice: stick with Trump and get slaughtered next November, or throw him under a bus now and fight the inevitable ‘civil war’ in the primaries.
And that civil war is going to occur anyway, Bannon has it organized and won’t hold back.
That is the key thing they have to face. The fight is on, regardless.
So, which course will best suit their own personal survival?
Each of them will now have to choose.
Tick, tick, little Republicans. It’s decidin’ time.
That link makes me feel a bit more positive—all those lovely diverse faces. I am particularly tickled about the Sikh guy in Hoboken.
Madame – Sounds like a Henny Youngman joke, doesn’t it? “A Sikh goes to Hoboken,,,”
9k,
Sure, Mueller’s a wild card. But I think we probably agree that he’s certain to come up with all kinds of stuff that would get anyone else 30 years – but doesn’t smell enough to move that 80% and therefore probably wouldn’t start a GOP revolt in the senate. And I agree that he could also come up with something that does look enough like a blue dress and a cigar to do the trick.
I agree completely that you don’t want to indict him without a damn good chance of winning (which was the premise of my question above). Because I just don’t see him (or anyone else) being impeached twice. To get that conviction, even if the Democrats elect, say, 53 senators, we’d need 14 Republican senators. I can see getting 40 if your scurrilous something emerges and the party moves to cut its losses, but I can’t see getting just 14.
NF:
The political calculation has to include two dangers. Both are clear and obvious.
The Republican base vote is still at about 80 percent firmly behind the sociopath. They are stuck with those well-programmed fools and chumps. It’s called “karma”.
But the electorate they will face in November is now about 65 percent opposed to the sociopath. And actual voting swings are running around 15 percent or worse, adverse to them, so far this year. For example, they held that suburban-Atlanta House district by about 2 to 3 percent – but Tom Price won in 2016 by about 18 percent.
There are many Senate and House seats that are Cook’s “R”, but less than “R+15”.
I just scanned the Cook’s Index (it’s on Wikipedia), and stopped halfway down the list, at over 100 GOP-held House seats that are R+15 or less. If anything up to a 15 percent swing is still operating next November, it could be catastrophic for them.
Just a 10 percent swing would be devastating.
Even worse, this catastrophic outcome could hit them just before the 2021 re-districting. If they lose control of a slew of State legislatures and Governor’s seats next year, then the next decade won’t be like this one, with the House gerrymandered for GOP dominance. That will end.
And the long-term demographic trend ain’t their friend, anyway. Trumpism is only making their problems with non-white voters worse than ever. And, that won’t change until Trump is gone.
So, yes, the Democrats have problems. The Republicans have worse ones.
And their worst problem is running around Asia this week, making a fool of himself again.
He will not change. He will continue to fuck up. And at some point his inner circle will be indicted, and I think that happens within the next three months.
Decidin’ time . . .