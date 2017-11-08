Wow. Just, wow.

Yesterday, in elections around this great nation, in races at various levels:
In Virginia, Democrats won an overwhelming victory:
- Northam was elected Governor by 54/46, in the face of a racist campaign scripted by Bannon at the end.
- Democrats also won the Lt. Gov. and AG races.
- A transgender candidate beat the bigot who wrote the state’s “bathroom law”.
- Lee Carter, a Marine and Democratic Socialist, won his race.
- They are still counting but Democrats flipped AT LEAST 14 seats in the House of Delegates, with five races too close to call, yet. (Their former standing was just 34 to 66.) Just three more wins, of several still being counted, and they could have a majority.
In New Jersey, Chris Christie’s legacy is total control held by Democrats, going forward.
Washington State is now run by Democrats. The Republicans lost their last bit of control in the State Senate.
Charlotte, NC elected its first Black mayor.
A transgender Black woman won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council.
A string of mayorships were won by new faces, mostly non-white, many female, in states all over the country. It’s a long list. Each one, was a loss by a Republican.
Voters in Maine approved ACA’s expansion of Medicaid in their state, by a 59 percent majority. This had been repeatedly vetoed by their mentally disturbed Trump-fanboy, Gov. LePage.
Senator Sue Collins now has a very solid affirmation of her votes against the ACA’s repeal.
**
Back in January I posted news that various women’s advocacy groups were seeing a wave of new faces appearing for candidate-training sessions, all over the country, in response to Trump’s election. Well, this first big test is validating that movement.
Those new faces, and others to appear soon for 2018, will provide a tsunami of new leadership.
2018 is looking to be a very very bad year for the Trump Gang and their political movement, and their nasty message of Fascism and racism. The people of this great nation are rejecting them, at every level of politics.
Here in Nevada, the establishment GOP candidate for Governor, our AG Adam Laxalt, and our gutless wonder Senator Dean Heller, are already running campaign ads on TV, as of this past weekend. This is not a sign of strength, a year out. It is a sign of desperate weakness. Their private polling must be disastrous.
And one final bit of good news: the infamous Sharron Angle (remember her?) is challenging our state’s one Republican House Member, Mark Amodei, in his primary. The Nevada news media are ecstatic. She’s a hoot to report on, a laugh a minute!
Hieronymo Trump is mad.
And so is the entire body politic of the USA.
Possibly at the root of the DNC’s reluctance to act (i.e., spend) in Alabama is an awareness that they have forgotten what to say to it and a refusal to recognize that there really are acceptable things that could be said.
Or… there are too many of them too afraid of stuff they themselves pulled (maybe not as ugly as what Moore did but still ugly enough to make ugly headlines) . Of all the men I knew when I messed around in politics in a former life, I can’t think of but one or two who might not have skeletons in his closet. A lot of them are now dead or retired, but there was certainly an ethos that one of the perks of playing the poitical game was all the young skirt to chase out on the campaign trail. I doubt that ethos changed very quickly, if changed at all, in the decades to follow. I’m sure there’s some line in the bible somewhere about splinters and planks stuck in people’s eyes. Could be DNC action is held up by a whole lotta eye lumber.
Squirrel,
As for Hieronymo Hairball being mad, I give his tweet from yesterday about how sad it is that Kim Jong-un called him “old”, when he never called Kim Jong-un “short and fat”. Is that evidence of madness? I say not. Plenty of absolutely perfectly sane five and six year olds engage in exchanges like that every playground day. Is it ‘madness’ if the most powerful leader on earth to has the emotional and intellectual range of a five or six year old? Yes, it is. But the madness resides in the people who voted him into office, and even more especially in the people who refused to vote against him because it might stain their stainless selves, and even far more especially in the greedy selfish power-blind bastards who allow him to remain in office so they may hold on to preference and position. The emotionally stunted leader with the mind and manners and intellectual grasp of a six year old isn’t mad, he’s just irreparably broken. And should be moved to some situation where he can’t harm anyone, including himself. What is madness, pure filthy selfish disfunctional batshit insanity is having the power to move him into a situation where he can’t harm anyone any longer but failing, abjectly, to do so.
Bluth,
It hadn’t occurred to me that just because the Democrats have an opportunity contra Moore on account of his teeny-groping, they therefore ought to even mention the matter in their campaigning. The teeny-groping is out there. It’s done as much damage to Moore as it ever could. There’s no way to make it do more. Without it, sure, Moore walks in. With it, he still may walk in anyway – but he has been damaged and there’s no point denying it.
A lord-preserve-us values-based campaign against Moore has no chance at all, since the values Moore espouses are the values Alabama votes for whenever it’s given the chance. A run of the mill liberal – I’ll use the word, much as I despise it – campaign against him will fail because all it would say is “everything you people believe in is wrong, so vote for me because I’m much, much better than you.”* But that doesn’t mean that every possible campaign against him has to fail, now that he’s been weakened as much as anyone can see he has been.
But I still think a credible bring-home-the-bacon campaign could work, and someday will. One that says “Moore represents the same parasites who have been screwing Alabama since 1865. For 152 years they’ve been growing fat while we starve, and they’ve done it by pretending they think and believe like we do. Don’t you think it’s about time they paid Alabama back a little?” Some day this will work. Maybe not the first time, but there never was a better first time than this time.
* “Alabam’, you’ve got the rest of the union to help you along./What’s going wrong?” –N. Young. It’s one of my very favorite songs, but it never persuaded anybody who wasn’t already convinced.
In today’s episode of The Conjectural Madness of Count Trump, I’ll be playing the part of a devilish advocate appearing for the “he’s as sane as an utterly corrupted semi-bright scoundrel can be” faction. Lest I be misunderstood I’ll remind everyone that the rules of the game don’t require me to be sincere at all, only that I make the best case for my chosen position that I can. So, that said, here’s my case, which comes in three parts:
Part the first. It has been pointed out time and again that the one thing that has kept Trump in power so far, the one thing that may yet keep him in power unto and past 2020, is his unwavering 80% support among his so-called base. (“So-called” because it cannot be more precisely differentiated than just “the people who belong to Trump’s so-called base.”) It has been shown over and over again to work because it is the only phenomenon that has restrained and could ever restrain and will continue to restrain senate Republicans from succumbing to the temptation to obey their oaths of office and their constitutional responsibilities. Can we all agree that I am saying nothing new or controversial when I say this?
Part the second. Can it be denied that it is Trump’s outrageously inappropriate demeanor, and his utter contempt for the customs of his office, and his failure to conform in any way to how we’d expect a president to behave and what we’d expect a president to do, and much more than those things, it is our own moral certainty that for whatever reasons he seems determined to prove beyond all doubt that he rejects, no matter the cost to this country and to the world at large and to the foreseeable future of the the world at large, each and every customary notion of a president’s duties and responsibilities: can it be denied that it is all these things together that persuade so many people that he must surely be mad in at least some conventional senses of the word? Given the endless ways that these indictments are repeated daily, I don’t see how it can be.
Part the third. Yet does not all the available evidence – every poll, every interview, every profound journalistic exploration into Trumpworld – show that among those who love him, it is for these acts of defiance and contempt that he is loved the most? Consider the presidents who rode to power on the back of that base’s hopes: Reagan, Bush I, Bush II. Consider how each time that base felt itself betrayed when, once safely in power, their white knight turned his back and straightaway took up the manners and the tools and the loathsome highfalutin gibberish of his sleazy, betraying predecessors – how they behaved, in other words, in ways that those who delight in calling Trump crazy would wholeheartedly approve. And consider how he, too, would be branded yet another betrayer if he, too, stopped doing the very things for which his enemies despise him and for which his base loves him most of all. And consider how if he had become that betrayer, that 80% would by now be a still-plummeting 29%, and how the senate GOP would know that slipping the knife in his back would be the easiest knife they ever slipped – and how he would likely be gone very soon, if not gone already.
And so I ask you: are unprecedented survival skills like these really evidence of madness?
No. Trump’s not mad, I’ve never bought into that.
Character disordered, certainly, but he knows exactly what he’s doing.
As I’ve said many times, his preternatural instincts for both understanding and tapping into the darker impulses of the human heart are without peer. He understands a largely unadmitted, often denied, and disconcertingly common aspect of the American psyche which is at once more bigoted and profoundly bellicose than modern politicking has been able to acknowledge.
Hence the backfiring of the “this is not who we are” narrative.
He’ll have to fire Mueller eventually, probably deploying the “emergency measures to avoid a coup” argument, a la Ernst Röhm.
That will be embraced by his people as proof positive that he’s the real deal.
How the GOP leadership proceeds from there is the question.
I think you’re right about the “emergency measures to avoid a coup” argument, and I think he’ll have to get someone to make some well-publicized arrests in what can pass as “the deep state” to back it up. Though in public opinion it will have the opposite effect of the slaughter of Roehm and his brown shirts, which actually reassured people for a while since Roehm’s boys had been the dangerous public face of Nazi hooliganism and no sane German mourned them one damn bit. Trump will have to go the opposite way, with the biggest rallies he can conjure up provoking the most violent confrontations he can manage, and calls for all true patriots to defeat the agents of multicultural violence in the streets and in the courts. We’ll see whether the GOP can manage to just let the Mueller thing slide amid their grave calls for respect for law and order in the face of this unparalleled crisis. I’m willing to bet they’ve got it in them.
Nat,
A lord-preserve-us values-based campaign against Moore has no chance at all…[and] will fail because all it would say is “everything you people believe in is wrong, so vote for me because I’m much, much better than you.”
The day the DNC learns not to make that mistake is the day the GOP (in its current incarnation) is over. Do they show any sign of figuring that out? Do they hell.
Bluth,
“They” will never figure it out. The party will figure it out when it’s rammed downed its throat, and then “they” will be out the door and headed for that great wine and cheese tasting in oblivion. This has happened a couple of times before, you know. It isn’t impossible.