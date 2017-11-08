Wow. Just, wow.

Yesterday, in elections around this great nation, in races at various levels:

In Virginia, Democrats won an overwhelming victory:

Northam was elected Governor by 54/46, in the face of a racist campaign scripted by Bannon at the end.

Democrats also won the Lt. Gov. and AG races.

A transgender candidate beat the bigot who wrote the state’s “bathroom law”.

Lee Carter, a Marine and Democratic Socialist, won his race.

They are still counting but Democrats flipped AT LEAST 14 seats in the House of Delegates, with five races too close to call, yet. (Their former standing was just 34 to 66.) Just three more wins, of several still being counted, and they could have a majority.

In New Jersey, Chris Christie’s legacy is total control held by Democrats, going forward.

Washington State is now run by Democrats. The Republicans lost their last bit of control in the State Senate.

Charlotte, NC elected its first Black mayor.

A transgender Black woman won a seat on the Minneapolis City Council.

A string of mayorships were won by new faces, mostly non-white, many female, in states all over the country. It’s a long list. Each one, was a loss by a Republican.

Voters in Maine approved ACA’s expansion of Medicaid in their state, by a 59 percent majority. This had been repeatedly vetoed by their mentally disturbed Trump-fanboy, Gov. LePage.

Senator Sue Collins now has a very solid affirmation of her votes against the ACA’s repeal.

**

Back in January I posted news that various women’s advocacy groups were seeing a wave of new faces appearing for candidate-training sessions, all over the country, in response to Trump’s election. Well, this first big test is validating that movement.

Those new faces, and others to appear soon for 2018, will provide a tsunami of new leadership.

2018 is looking to be a very very bad year for the Trump Gang and their political movement, and their nasty message of Fascism and racism. The people of this great nation are rejecting them, at every level of politics.

Here in Nevada, the establishment GOP candidate for Governor, our AG Adam Laxalt, and our gutless wonder Senator Dean Heller, are already running campaign ads on TV, as of this past weekend. This is not a sign of strength, a year out. It is a sign of desperate weakness. Their private polling must be disastrous.

And one final bit of good news: the infamous Sharron Angle (remember her?) is challenging our state’s one Republican House Member, Mark Amodei, in his primary. The Nevada news media are ecstatic. She’s a hoot to report on, a laugh a minute!