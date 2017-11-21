2 Responses to Zimbabwe Lights The Way Forward

  1. KevinNevada says:
    November 21, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Color me skeptical. In Zimbabwe, it appears that a younger batch of equally nasty operators have just pushed their nasty old boss aside. And the motive appears to be a massive cock-block of said old boss’ preference for his much younger wife.

    And Grace Mugabe is no prize, herself. But still.

    Many African societies are intensely patriarchal, misogynistic, unable to accept female leadership.

    Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

  2. bluthner says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:44 am

    it appears that a younger batch of equally nasty operators have just pushed their nasty old boss aside.

    Of course. Which will be exactly the case in the U.S. when Pence takes over from ousted Trump (“lights the forward” was meant facetiously).

