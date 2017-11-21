A country in turmoil manages to force an incompetent and probably brain damaged dangerously solipsistic kleptocrat out of power. If the U.S. could only find a way to stop behaving like a banana republic we might be able to do the same.
“Well he said, you’ll be the greatest president in the history of, but you know what, I’ll take that also, but that you could be. But he said, will be the greatest president but I would also accept the other. In other words, if you do your job, but I accept that. Then I watched him interviewed and it was like he never even was here. It’s incredible. I watched him interviewed a week later and it’s like he was never in my office. And you can even say that.”
—Donald J. Trump, so-called president in his recent word salad interview with AP.
Color me skeptical. In Zimbabwe, it appears that a younger batch of equally nasty operators have just pushed their nasty old boss aside. And the motive appears to be a massive cock-block of said old boss’ preference for his much younger wife.
And Grace Mugabe is no prize, herself. But still.
Many African societies are intensely patriarchal, misogynistic, unable to accept female leadership.
Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.
Of course. Which will be exactly the case in the U.S. when Pence takes over from ousted Trump (“lights the forward” was meant facetiously).