dominionism revisited

A suggestion has been made to provide links to the series on Dominionism which ran here back in the summer of 2011.

Fair enough;

June 27, 2011; Dominionism, the groundwork.

June 28, 2011; Dominionism, growth.

June 30, 2011; Dominionism, agendas.

July 2, 2011; Dominionism, law.

July 6, 2011; Dominionism, zion.

There are additional posts which address the dominionism phenomenon in varying ways as and when specific events seemed to me to warrant it. Search for the term using the onboard search function and they’ll pop up.

There is also at least one article noting the fact that the MSM seemed, later that same summer of 2011, to be waking up. There were some fairly detailed pieces by CNN and a few rather good pieces over at The Daily Beast by a writer whose name escapes me at the moment. There was also a flurry of attention paid to the New Apostolic Reformation and its association with Governor Goodhair back before he imploded as a presidential candidate.

Ah, remember those days, when a simple misstep or two could completely scupper a presidential candidacy? A single episode of canoodling on a yacht (named “Monkey Business” no less!) with a women not your wife could, and did, do the trick.

Why recent developments—including the blatant theocratic tendencies of Pence, along with the spectacularly aggressively theocratic assertions of people like Roy Moore—have failed to refocus media attention upon these assholes is a good and lovely question.

It’s not as if they’ve gone anywhere, after all.

Indeed, a strong argument can be made for the assertion that they are substantially closer to their objectives in some very important ways right now than at any previous time in modern history.