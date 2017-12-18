dominionism revisited

A suggestion has been made to provide links to the series on Dominionism which ran here back in the summer of 2011.
June 27, 2011; Dominionism, the groundwork.
June 28, 2011; Dominionism, growth.
June 30, 2011; Dominionism, agendas.
July 2, 2011; Dominionism, law.
July 6, 2011; Dominionism, zion.
There are additional posts which address the dominionism phenomenon in varying ways as and when specific events seemed to me to warrant it. Search for the term using the onboard search function and they’ll pop up.
There is also at least one article noting the fact that the MSM seemed, later that same summer of 2011, to be waking up. There were some fairly detailed pieces by CNN and a few rather good pieces over at The Daily Beast by a writer whose name escapes me at the moment. There was also a flurry of attention paid to the New Apostolic Reformation and its association with Governor Goodhair back before he imploded as a presidential candidate.
Ah, remember those days, when a simple misstep or two could completely scupper a presidential candidacy? A single episode of canoodling on a yacht (named “Monkey Business” no less!) with a women not your wife could, and did, do the trick.
Why recent developments—including the blatant theocratic tendencies of Pence, along with the spectacularly aggressively theocratic assertions of people like Roy Moore—have failed to refocus media attention upon these assholes is a good and lovely question.
It’s not as if they’ve gone anywhere, after all.
Indeed, a strong argument can be made for the assertion that they are substantially closer to their objectives in some very important ways right now than at any previous time in modern history.
Thank you for that.
My own interest in Dominionism started out as purely academic. For a couple of years in college I was headed for a career as a historian, and my chief interest was Puritanism. Like Dominionism, Puritanism was a name nobody ever used to describe themselves – and maybe also like Dominionism, it contains (slippery word, “contains”) quite a few mutually incompatible and mutually hostile ideas and tendencies. It’s a commonplace that in the US Puritanism unraveled into two surviving offsprings: the Baptists and the Unitarians, which is fascinating because, looking at them, those are two belief systems that would seem to have almost nothing in common. Puritanism also contained two violently opposing political tendencies, theocracy (a la Calvin’s Geneva and the early government of Massachusetts) and Congregationalism. No two political beliefs could be more innately antagonistic toward one another. In a great many ways Congregationalism prefigured democracy, and quite a few otherwise sane historians go so far as to claim that the democratic beliefs of 1789 grew directly out of Congregationalism. We know what grew out of the contrary Baptist tendency, and if we didn’t these posts would tell us.
One overly honest book put paid to the theocratic strain of Puritanism in England, and it had to export itself (to Geneva, to Holland, and then to what is now the US) in order to survive.
Around 2000 I was astonished (floored, gobsmacked, boggled) to learn of an internet community dedicated to the revival of theocratic Puritanism. I began to follow it and learned about an interesting heretic named Rushdoony. From there I began to look at his followers. And about then the phenomenon of Pat Robertson and his imitators began to make a horrible kind of sense. And also about then I began to see that the GOP’s idea that it could safely use these people and still remain the GOP had been an unbelievably foolish mistake.
From the wikiped on Rushdoony, a quote about him by one Michael J. McVicar:
What a delicious (but vastly bitter) irony that a man so steeped in that kind of thinking (Pence) could, and most likely will, be vaulted into the white house a.) by another man (Trump) who clearly views himself as utterly autonomous and who shows no sign at all of actually having any connection whatever to any god but filthy lucre, and b.) as head of a party which has been devoted to the very ideal of individual autonomy and agency beyond all other ideas and ideals.
I’m guessing partly because if one is not of them it’s pretty damn hard to take the idea of them and their world view seriously, or rather to continue to take it seriously for more than half a minute at a time. For the same reason that it is almost impossible to imagine what it was like to live in midieval times: we can say the words we know about how human beings then seemed to think, but to actually feel what it was like to be a human being thinking those thoughts- is pretty much impossible. Even for highly qualified and deeply read historians. It’s just too… other.
And partly because the 15 alarm fire that is Trump keeps everyone looking the other way. No one anywhere believes that Trump is any kindo of religious nutter. No one anywhere sincerely believes that Trump can wrap his brain around the idea of a god who isn’t himself. So long as Trump is the problem, standing up to Dominionism just doesn’t feel like anything near the necessary solution.
Also from wiki:
His daughter married Gary North. Who famously insisted that capital punishment should be carried out by public stoning.
Given that Trump has violated at least four and maybe five crimes on that list, is it possible that as Pences stands behind Trump in photo-ops looking like a frightened butler, all the time he’s imagining a God-condoned public stoning of the Odious Hairball?
Bluth,
And yet Trump – another fool who believes he can use these people without being used himself – has given us, among others, Neil Gorsuch and Betsy DeVos. I’ll leave Gorsuch to you. 9k has already said quite a bit about the DeVos family in the post on Zion. Read it and marvel that Betsy is now in charge of all federal policy on public education: a concept her family believes to be literally Satanic. Destroying public education is hard work. She had several years to do it in Michigan and at best was only able to get the job about half done. How close she’ll get to that goal at the national level is anyone’s guess, but she works hard for her God and she will try. How she’ll try is open to speculation, but I’d guess that she’ll continue what she started in Michigan. There, she had a two-pronged strategy: first, replace public schools with charter schools; second, make sure that those charter schools were incompetently run. It was worked wonders there, and I’ve no doubt that it will work those same wonders nationwide.
Note that she, like her whole family, seems to believe that one part of the Dominionist agenda requires showering huge amounts of public money on those who will do the actual work of defeating the concept of secular government. (Her brother, Erik “Blackhawk” Prince, has made a damn good thing out of killing Muslims for profit, and he’s a regular visitor to the White House and has apparently drawn the interest of Mueller for his activities as Trump’s unofficial stand-in at meetings that probably should never have happened.) Running a good school is damn hard. Running a terrible school is laughably easy, and when Betsy has anything to say about it, it’s also laughably profitable. Tell me how that policy could not appeal to a much wider crowd within the GOP’s big tent?
However, the names “Hobby Lobby” and “DeVos” have featured more prominently in the MSM recently than they ever were back when these pieces were written, as have “Chick-Fil-A” and some other entities mentioned, and many of the writers who did pay some detailed attention in the late summer of 2011 are still in business churning out articles.
So have they just forgotten all the ongoing narrative and the increasingly obvious connections within it, or is this absence resulting from editorial policy?
I get that nobody in their right mind would think of Trump as a dominionist himself, but the way he has elevated some prominent dominionists to high administrative positions (DeVos, Carson etc) aligns perfectly with tone of dominionist series.
As does the current “court packing” activities that Trump is enabling.
I have to say, having read the series again for the first time in years, the strategies and trends described stand up rather well in light of recent developments.
Bluthner:
Yes, you make a fine point at the end there. What Pence really thinks of Trump, deep down, may be quite a revelation. But he’ll never ever tell a sinner like you.
I studied all this material about Dominionism back in the early 90’s too, because their notions were at the core of the religious nutter movement that seized operating control of the California Republican Party, at that time. They did it from the ground up, first taking control of the clubs, then the county central committees, and so controlled the state convention and its endorsements.
Rushdoony, as I recall, lived in San Diego County.
And no, they never really left. They bided their time and supported some key people like Pence.
There is another, East Coast based club that is part of this movement: the infamous C Street organization, named for their meeting house/frat house in DC. That came to light when two residents screwed up massively in one year (my state’s Sen. John Ensign and South Carolina’s Gov. Mark Sanford, formerly and now once again a member of Congress).
Both downfalls came via sex scandals. Sanford hiked the Appalachian Trail all the way to Buenos Aires, and Ensign had an affair with his wife’s best friend from high school who was also his campaign treasurer – and the treasurer for the RSCC – and the wife of one of his aides. That latter affair began over Christmas week when that family were guests in the Ensign home.
Ensign was also a very noisy member of the Promise Keepers, which is not the Oath Keepers but probably has an overlapping membership list.
The C Street gang have a long and interesting membership list.
And the organization behind C Street also sponsors those annual “National Prayer Breakfasts”, which even usually-sensible people like Pres. Barack Obama felt compelled to attend. That particular activity is expressly condemned in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 6, verses 5 and 6, worth a re-read!), but they happily ignore that.
Remember, they take their inspiration from the story of how King David was a rotten sinful bastard – even sending a general out to certain defeat and death, just so he could screw the widow – but was redeemed and it was all OK because he is a Powerful Man. And God uses Powerful Men to work his wonders to behold, and so the Powerful Men can be sinful, it’s OK, those wonderful ends justify the flawed enactors of the WilladaLord.
Some version of that one probably justifies the Odious Hairball to these crazy fools.
(Cue in the Church Lady)
9T, thanks for posting those links. The background is darned useful.
I wish it were all NOT so relevant, any more. But it is.
In the days when I used to have to, occasinally, attend breakfast meetings, I always had to eat my actual breakfast first. Who can think clearly between waking from sleep and the morning feed? And then there is a the matter of the gastro-intestinal reflex. Who could talk business while his body, having been fed, had other business to attend to?
Now I’ve never been to a prayer breakfast, but if I was God I sure as Hell would prefer my subjects to clear both their minds and their bowels before they start asking me for stuff, or begging me to forgive them for their latests assholeries. So do prayer breakfast attendees eat a pre-breakfast, and then get in some pre-prayers while attending to their morning ablutions? That’s what I’d be thinking about if I had to sit in on one. And not much else.
The great weakness of the Christian Conservatives and even more so, their wackier cohort the Dominionists, is their hypocrisy.
They extoll the fundymentalist delusion that “every line of the Scripture is literally true”, and therefore, that there are actually no contradictions between the 45 or so books (when there really are hundreds!). And they happily ignore inconveeeeient passages, like the word direct from the Guy in Matthew 6, 5 and 6.
And that leads to the most potent tool against their nonsense: humor. They are especially vulnerable to being laughed at.
My favorite such practitioner, since we lost the irreplaceable George Carlin, is “Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian”.
Kev,
When you say “They are especially vulnerable to being laughed at”, I think you mean that their power over others is diminished. They, themselves, are completely invulnerable. Hydrogen bombs can’t penetrate the certainty they feel.
NF:
quite so. Although you can wake their children up, to the absurdities they are being fed, and that can be of great use.
There are multiple polls out, that indicate a serious re-thinking of “evangelical conservatism” by the Millennial generation in the pews. Some of them are getting serious about poverty, nervous about further enriching the already-wealthy, and some are even taking climate change seriously. And of course, being Millennials, few get very excited about other people’s sex lives.
Attitudes are shifting fast.
And of course, if these crazy fools are trying to sell their crap to voters outside of their congregations, humor is the best tool to stop them. It worked quite well against Roy Moore, for example.
The best line I’ve heard about him, is that he’s now quitting politics to spend more time . . . with his wife and someone else’s children.
(Rim-shot, cue to laugh track.)
I just Googled ‘Roy Moore jokes’.
Here are a few.
1. Doug Jones’ margin of victory is so small that Moore just has to molest it.
2. To Franklin Graham’s “We are praying for Roy Moore“, one wag observed that it was his preying that got him into trouble.
3. And in post-election analysis, Moore’s loss is a reminder to all Republicans that no matter how many kids you molest, never admit to having a Jewish lawyer.
4. And here is Seth Meyers on election night, last week:
And in a political update, here is a good summary of the Republican’s ills in Virginia.
Sen. Tim Kaine is up for re-election and is looking good – as outlined in the piece.
The intersection of Trump’s toxicity and the fundymentalist’s nuttiness is NOT really good for their brand, everywhere, any more.
They are turning red states purple (Arizona), and purple states blue.
Kev,
Betty Bowers is terrific.
That’s Mrs Betty Bowers to you, mack.
I’m clutching my pearls in shame. Or her pearls. Or something…
when you’re right, you’re right.
I too hang my head in appropriate shame. Shame uplifts. Ask any preacher.
Now, apparently, we are making it U.S. policy that thermonuclear weapons may be used in response to cyber attacks. That’s a hellava way to take out a 400 pound guy living in his mother’s basement, ain’t it?
Ho Ho Ho Ho, but seriously: will Mueller’s cavalry arrive in time?
Mueller is closing in fast, Bluthner. You can tell from the rising hysteria on Fox, and from key CongressCritters, winding up the justification for his firing.
The scent of desperation is strong in that gang, now.
The problem for the regime is: the comfy incumbents on Capital Hill want to keep those comfy jobs and perks and such. And they can all hear the rising sound of that 2018 tsunami – and most are already facing primary challenges from Bannon’s Brigade, have to survive that first too.
The numbers from Alabama, last week, should scare some wits back into them.
I agree he must be closing in, or the Republicans wouldn’t be ululating so shrillly or making such fools of themselves trying to invent bias where bias clearly doesn’t run.
I’ve seen now in several places this ‘rumor’ that Trump is going to wait until Friday and then fire Mueller, using some regulatory fix to run an end-run round Rothenstein and the Justice Dept. This also sounds far-fetched, and I don’t understand the legal basis for the supposed run-around, but if it does happen, then presumably the FBI will take it to a judge for an immediate injunction, and that decision will get bumped up pretty quickly to SCOTUS.
At the same time there will be an attempt in Congress to reinstate Mueller on their authority rather than POTUS. Both routes could succeed, or just one- seems unlikely both would fail, but if both did fail, then we are in crisis, and will remain so until the mid-terms, if indeed there are any mid-terms. No one knows how deep that crisis will run; there are no obvious limits to it, no berms or barriers in particular to contain it.
Me I’ll put my money on the courts, but if they fail then we have to hope that enough GOP critters are willing to say enough is enough. Which is not an extremely stout limb to be hanging from, whatever the numbers in Alabama say.
Re nuking the cyber-attackers. The wording of Trump’s speech, which seems to have been a scripted rant, is straight out of the ’30s.
Item. “Peace through strength” is not a new idea, but “We recognize that weakness is the surest path to conflict, and unrivaled power is the most certain means of defence” certainly is. Unrivaled power?
Item. Recent presidents “lost sight of America’s destiny. And they lost their belief in American greatness. As a result, our citizens lost something as well. The people lost confidence in their government and, eventually, even lost confidence in their future.” Well, ’tis the season and all that, but usually one messiah is enough. Please, sir, could you elaborate on America’s destiny just a little?
Item. “America is coming back, and America is coming back strong. We are rebuilding our nation, our confidence, and our standing in the world…[W]e will stand up for ourselves, and we will stand up for our country like we have never stood up before.” This is clearly intended for the base, since whoever wrote it has to know that our standing in the world has never been lower. But is there no pronouncement of any kind, not even we will nuke you if you hack us, that can any longer be aimed at anyone but the base?
Re firing Mueller. The courts, yes, except I’m not sure the supremes are a lock. Congress, possibly. The house has effectively ended its inquiry, at least for now (it’s stopped scheduling witnesses and it’s calendar is blank). I’m expecting an announcement saying that Mueller’s probe has run its course and come up with nothing, so there’s no point in Congress continuing. I expect it damn soon, too. Of course it will be fiercely resisted, but how effectively? Of course the senate isn’t there yet, but can the senate alone rehire Mueller? (I genuinely don’t know.)
Nat,
I don’t know for certain, either, but I’m going to suppose it would take both houses and with high enough numbers to override any talk of veto. It would have to be a bit like the bill on the Russia sanctions. So not a done deal at all, though not impossible. Voting to find the truth is still a respectable position whatever you think the truth to be. In the sense that there is a get out. The country needed closure. etc.
I have more faith in the Supremes, in the sense that if they do not stand (mostly) behind the rule of law then they have no point. The law is alpha and omega for those people. Even politics has to come through a filter of law, and shutting down and investigation that is bearing such ripe fruit would be like setting fire to their own office furniture, and all their law books, and admitting they had wasted their entire adult lives chasing rainbows. And again, voting to reinstate isn’t a vote against Trump, it’s a vote for digging out the truth.
A vote to allow Trump to fire Mueller would in effect be a vote to fold up the constitution. They’ve spent their lives bigging up that document into a sacred object. I don’t see them suddenly all deciding it’s of no use except to wrap some three day old fish.
Could little Kim have said this any better? “The whole world is lifted by America’s renewal and the reemergence of American leadership.” And dammit, the whole world had sure as hell better listen. You want to vote 14-1 to condemn us for the Jerusalem real estate ploy? Well, the great diplomat Nicki Haley has set you straight: “What we have witnessed here is an insult. It won’t be forgotten.” By all means, do your homework and bring an apple for Teacher like a good little boy, but I’ll still be waiting for you on the playground.
James Clapper thinks he knows what’s going on. Putin “knows how to handle an asset, and that’s what he’s doing with the president.” How’s that, again? “We have to remember Putin’s background. He’s a KGB officer. That’s what they do. They recruit assets, and I think some of that experience and instinct of Putin is coming to play here in his managing a pretty important account for him, if I could use that term, with our president.”
Bluth,
How much of what the supremes do depends on how well whatever federal court it is that enjoins Trump from firing Mueller writes its opinion? Can an opinion be written that can’t be overturned without overtly saying that Trump is above the law?
Every judge up the food chain thinks he (or she) can write a better opinion, even if they agree on the law. It’s like taking your teeth to a new dentist: has anyone ever, in the history of dentistry, opened wide to then hear: my goodness, whoever did this work really knew his stuff!
I don’t think so. And the question of law that firing Mueller presents ain’t a subtle one: if the executive cannot be investigated for breaking the law, then the law does not apply to the executive. Which is a result that no honest judge anywhere (in the U.S. in any case) believes can be allowed to stand.
So the only question must be, investigated by who’s authority? That’s where it gets tricky. If Mueller had been appointed by the Congress, then there would be no case, any attempt by the executive to fire him would be null straight out of the gate.
Given that Mueller was appointed by the Justice department, and given that Justice is a branch of the executive, then, in broad and cack-handed theory, the executive could shut him down.
However: Mueller was appointed with a remit to investigate certain crimes. If he is pursuing that remit, and his investigation is bearing fruit, the facts about which will be produced to the lower court and become part of the record, and there may well be facts under seal that only the judge(s) can see, if it’s clear that the executive is only trying to stop the investigation because the investigation is closing in on him, that’s where the kind of opinion you describe, as being impossible to overturn without saying that Trump is above the law really kicks in.
Any judge hearing the case will be keeping in the very front of his mind that all the facts, or assertion of facts, he is looking at under seal, or all the proofs that Mueller is offering, are all, in good time, and not a whole lot of that, going to become very public knowledge. And upon that basis his or her opinion will be judged. Judges tend to have HUGE egos, and hate more than anything to be overturned or proved lacking in perception.
On lots of issues there are two or more well known, well thought out, intellectually respectable and incompatable schools of legal thought. And there is no shame, or little shame, in plumping for one of those schools, but in the fullness of time seeing the other one become established and uncontested doctrine. That happens all the time. But there is no such schism or divide when it comes to the very existence of the separation of powers and checks and balances between the three branches of government under the constitution. There is no respectable, or even not laughable school of legal thought that posits that the laws of the land do not apply to the executive. Nixon thought about taking that line in his darkest moment and was roundly shouted down from all corners.
So in short, yes: an opinion can be written that to overturn it there is no possible alternative reading except to say that the executive is above the law. But in shorter: it’s just about impossible NOT to address the question and NOT to write that very opnion.
Plus, by the time the case gets to Scotus it will have been chewed over not just by one federal judge, but also by a panel of federal appeallate judges, all of whom with one eye on the case and the other on his or her reputation as a kick ass legal mind. And the position that Trump’s people will be arguing will be a gross insult to each and every one of them, to the life they have led, to the path they have chosen, to the very source of their (not inconsiderable) self esteem.
And Trump’s lawyers know that. They will take the money and argue the opposite, but I cannot believe they will ever feel, behind the paid-for bluster, that they have a snowball’s chance in the deepest hottest fat fryer of Hell.
As for Clapper, you don’t have to be retired CIA to see the obvious truth of his point. The trick is finding a way to be able to not see it. That requires special skills, mostly if not entirely faith-based. (or like Trump’s lawyers, or Hannity et al, you might be paid large sums of money to pretend not to see it. Deserts for which please see those deep fat fryers mentioned above.)
“As for Clapper, you don’t have to be retired CIA to see the obvious truth of his point.” True enough – but he should be able to assert that point with more authority than I can.
But of course he can’t (except in one trivial way: what he says gets published). On this point we are dealing with the Berlin wall of confirmation bias. All of us are, Trump-haters and Trump-lovers alike. And by no means have all of the Trump-haters informed themselves of the available facts; people who take the precaution of informing themselves are always a minority, but everyone has an opinion. And is there anyone in the country (except possibly Expat) whose opinion on the probable content of the the as-yet-unrevealed facts of the Trump-Putin relationship isn’t harder than anthracite?
Maybe so, but not enough to matter. When those facts are revealed, their reception will be split precisely down the fault line of the public’s current opinions. At least in any meaningful statistical sense. For us no conceivable vindication of Trump is possible. For the right no turn of events that proves us right is even thinkable. That’s how it is now, and that’s how it will end.
Sure and that’s always the way. Except:
If come the day Mueller lays all the facts about his investigation on the table, ie proves his work, and somehow doesn’t come up with much on Trump himself- I am therefore going to have to choose between believing in Mueller’s integrity or else believing Meuller has been bought, blackmailed, threatened- that the fix is in, even with him. I’d find that very hard to do. I mean the latter. Whatever Mueller is, I just don’t believe he is fixable. And certainly not by the likes of Trump.
And there are plenty of Republicans who hate Trump more than they hate the likes of us, who nevertheless have had to suck up to his base, who are looking for a way out of that stinking hole.
So while yes, publicly held opinions are for the most point already fixed in a way that facts have a hard time shifting them, I don’t think they are all fixed, or all entirely fixed.
I can just see it going on and on and on. Judging from the onslaught on Mueller and the FBI, people are gong to be told over and over again perhaps for the next three years or more (and maybe a quarter will believe it, half won’t be able to make up their minds any more, and a quarter will say they don’t give a fuck anyway) that whatever or whoever ends up in court, presumably sometime next year, it’ll be one full of kangaroos.
Squirrel,
Manafort may end up in court, in the sense that he may be too frightened of his criminal associates to turn canary. But even if he doesn’t sing he will probably cut a deal , which means serious prison time and very large fines.
Everyone else will cut deals. The only actual trial anyone is really after is in the Senate, and that may likely end in a deal as well.
Bluth,
Would I be right in thinking that you’re mainly talking about congress and those who influence it? Because I agree that congress is nothing if not mercurial, can concoct a posteriori justifications for anything it wants to do, and that by and large much of the congressional GOP has to hate Trump as much we do. And then there’s the lure of Pence – not a bad consolation prize for them, to say the least.
But among the voters, I really do believe that the lines are already as hard as they’re likely to get. Barring one of those “They recorded him saying what?” moments.
This is once again the Land of What May Happen.
OK, I’ll play too.
We know from Bloomberg’s research in 2016 that the Trump Organization is a pyramid scheme and a con. We know that the hairball’s claimed assets are inflated, bigly so. From this we also know, yes Expat we know, that the Hairball has been laundering OPM, Other People’s Money, for at least 20 years. And we know from his idiot son’s public bragging in 2007/08 that at least some of that money is from Russia.
And we know that there is no clean money from Russia – especially, secret money that has to be lied about, and run through banks in Cyprus and the good alt DB.
We know that the Trump Organization has a subsidiary in Cyprus and that lots of Russian money is laundered through there. And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was a director of one such bank, and that his bank in particular has been investigated for such laundering, of yes, Russian money.
And we know that Bob Mueller has recruited the A Team of Investigators, and world-class prosecutors, and has been digging into this situation for motivation, for months now. They just revealed that the transition team’s emails, thousands of them, in full, were turned over from the GSA archive. The scary thing for Team Trump is that said turnover happened way back in August – and was only revealed last week.
Mueller has proven himself to be ahead of his quarries, repeatedly. See above.
We also know that the hairball is an ego run amok, an arrogant sociopath, who has to be at the center of anything that involves him.
From all this, the only reasonable speculation is that Mueller will report out something quite devastating and it will involve the Odious Hairball personally. It won’t just ensnare the idiot sons, and the Senior Daughter, but Daddy too.
Nat,
Yes, I am speaking of Congress. Because they are the only Republicans who matter at all when it comes to legal proceedings against Trump, in any useful time frame. If we have to wait until he is out of office it will be far too late, for the republic, for anything much.
Though I fully expect some very large “they recorded him saying what??!!” moments. I think he expects those moments, too. Unless he is even stupider than we all think he is.
Which is to say I am agreeing with everything Kev says, and then raising him a whole slew of other incriminating situations with Trump’s hair all over them.
I agree completely both about congress being all that matters and about what Mueller is likely to prove. My hesitation is based only on my utter contempt for the congressional GOP’s guts. I think the base’s level of support for Trump when it’s time for congress to vote is likely to determine the outcome. I think something has to make that level of support fall far enough fast enough. I think that could happen, but it’s by no means a certainty.
Nat,
How many Republicans does it require? That’s the question. Somewhere near ten in the Senate and somewhere near, dunno, 40 in the house? Those aren’t huge numbers. And, again, all they’d be votiing for the FBI, to find the truth, not necessarily impeachment or removal.
There is just no way in Hell that Kushner isn’t dirty as shit. And Kushner is the next step up the ladder. Trump has made all the GOP in congress eat his own- which is awful, but he’s the prez- but also Kushner’s shit – who never ever deserved a place at the table- for a long time now. There just has to be a few handfuls of them who have some sense of their own dignity left, somewhere. Enough? I don’t know. If not, then Mueller is out.
As I’ve said before, I don’t think that stops the FBI’s investigation: it just goes grinding on. But then the question becomes who steps in to be the point man. And there will have to be one. If Mueller is removed all that starts to get precarious. With Mueller Trump has very very little chance unless he himself executes a coup.
If it looks decisive enough, 10 senators won’t be hard to get. Which is why I expect it soon or never – soon, because the emerging Fox/GOP “He’s looked under every rock and hasn’t found anything” line will only get weaker as time passes. But right now it’s got the right voters convinced, so right now is his best shot. After that, he has to pick the coup option.