Article in NYRB by Adam Hochschild, worth a look, about the rise of the Klan in the 1920s.

The Klan came back around the second time, started up by an Atlanta doctor named Simmons, who was inspired by Birth of a Nation, in 1915. But it didn’t really take off until a pair of hucksters got hold of him and his group and encouraged him to expand his audience by widening the range of targets for his hate-spew to include not only Afro-Americans but Jews, Catholics, immigrants, big city elites, and -this is the crucial bit- turn the operation into a money spinner, charging $10 to join and then flogging the faithful all kinds of official Klan merchandise (including of course those carefully-tailored and logo-emblazoned robes and hoods). The hucksters, Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke, got Simmons to sign a contract turning over to them personally 80% of all revenue, which earned them, in their first 15 months, the equivalent, these days, of 11 million dollars. Like Fox News, it was all about milking low hate for big $bucks$.

By 1924 there were 4 million paid up members. Who could buy Klan insurance, go to Klan Bible study, watch Klan car racing, send their kids to Klan summer camps, and yes, chow down at official Klambakes.

One of the biggest jumps in membership -of something like a million new members- surged only after The New York World published a pulitzer prize winning expose.

Business was run along the lines of a pyramid sceme, with a heirarchy of recruiters (Kleagles at the bottom, then King Kleagles, then Grand Goblins and so on) all keeping a cut of the dues. There was even a special section for Klan womenfolk: The Ladies of the Invisible Empire.

Trump’s red MAGA hats are just an updated version of those pointy hoods (his head masked by one of which, at Klan march through Queens on memorial day in 1927, his own father was arrested).