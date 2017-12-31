What would real non-collaboration be like?

From time to time it occurs to me that I’m a collaborator, that I play a small but essential part in the Trumpification of the country. Essential, in that I and millions of my ilk are as vital in our way to his success as is his base of supporters; “our way” being that we disapprove and complain but do nothing else, nothing effective.
My latest bout with this idea came from a discussion with a friend about the 1969 documentary film The Sorrow and the Pity. If you don’t know it it’s a French film about the German occupation. After its release it was discussed throughout France for months on end. It revealed, really for the first time, the extent to which the French mostly collaborated passively with the Germans and their sympathetic government in Vichy. Few people argued with its conclusions, and none of those who did convinced many people. The almost universal response was “This is terrible, but we didn’t know!” Yet among those who didn’t know were those now revealed to have been passive collaborators. How was this possible?
It was possible because most of those collaborators imagined that they had resisted. These were people who had fallen into a strange state during the war. Their world contracted to their families, their jobs, and a very few trusted friends. They did not actively collaborate. They ignored the Germans, they cut them dead on the street, and in their minds they were resisting. But they actually did nothing. After the war they told their children “Oh yes, we all did our own little bit to resist” and they mostly came to believe it. This is why they were so ready to accept the universal resistance myth that countless books and films had been spreading since the end of the war.
A friend of mine who had lived through the occupation as a teenage explained it like this: It’s not like people talked about it, you know! Sure, with your close family and your very closest friends, but not with anybody else. That would have been incredibly foolhardy – everyone knew that they were everywhere, everyone knew who some of them were (you could read it in their faces), but everyone also knew there were a lot more who would do anything for a few extra ration coupons.
To be sure, conditions during the occupation were very different than they are here today, Even talking against the government and especially against the Germans could get you shot – maybe even tortured and then shot. Nothing like that is going on here. Nobody has yet been stood against the wall. Not so in France. In the movies it failed to intimidate the populace. In reality it paralyzed almost everyone. That’s understandable, in a way that our own widespread paralysis is not.
The French passive collaborators have their counterparts today: me, for instance. In my mind I allow myself to believe I’m somehow opposing Trump. In fact I only disapprove of him mightily, which I’m sure is just fine with him. I tell myself that at least I haven’t put a “Resist!” bumper sticker on my car and pretended to myself that I’m thereby a hero of the Maquis – but what would change if I did fall for that silly idea?
I suppose that the biggest obstacle to becoming non-collaborators is genuine bewilderment about what actual and effective non-collaboration would be like. Write a check or two? Done that. Join a march? Sure. Work to get the vote out when and where you can? Of course, it goes without saying. Most of all, talk about it. And we do, till we’re blue in the face. But there comes a point where we ought to admit that we’re doing nothing effective. And maybe there really is nothing effective to be done, but I’m not quite ready to admit that. Not because I have any inkling about what that effective something might be, but simply because I do not want to be remembered as the passive collaborator that I well and truly am today.
So, once more: anybody have any ideas?
Bluth
Coincidently this popped up on my social media feed:
Is Trump mentally ill? Or is America? Psychiatrists weigh in.
From the WP back in September
Expat,
Thanks for elucidating. I don’t have much to add to what Bluthner said though, which is a qualified yes: if 30% of your community, be it narrow or vast, think that they’re the only ones who count, you have a serious problem. But it may be a barely manageable problem for a while. For precisely as long as that 30% is unable to form a coalition with some other minority interest, which is what has happened in recent years. Hence the importance of the swing voters beginning to turn.
Expat,
A human being can be mentally ill, and of course a group of 320million plus human beings cannot. To say a group of 32O million human beings is mentally ill isn’t just hyperbole, it’s a flat nonsense.
The problem with Trump isn’t that he is mentally ill, even though he seems to show all kinds of symptoms of being so, every chance he gets. The problem is that he is incompetent to be the chief executive. I’m sure his mental illness contributes to that incompetence, but it’s clear as air in a cloudless crystal sky that he is incompetent.
So a more useful question to ask about American voters is: are they competent? And the answer has to be, a.) no one is allowed to ask that, and b.) mostly not very competent at all. Vast numbers of voters don’t even bother to vote, for one. Vast numbers of those who do bother to vote are functionally politically illiterate, in the sense that they spend no time or effort to understand who or what they are voting for.
We are stuck with a mostly incompetent polity. What we have for most of our history avoided is utterly incompetent cheif executives. I’d say that when we have avoided incompetent chief executives we have done so because there was always a filter in operation, between the mass of politically illitrate voters and the choices they were allowed to make. Parties, and smoke-filled back rooms, and capital, and unions, and a severe intolerance for (public ) immorality, have, for the most part, weeded out the men with ambitions to be president even though they lacked the capacity to do the job. For the most part. What has happened with Trump is that filter broke down. He leapfrogged right over it. Because of TV, because of the internet, and because of social media like facebook and twitter. The filter didn’t work. And utter incompetent candidate jumped over it and the incompetent voters leapt up to vote for him.
It’s all the fault of the voters: those who voted for the idiot, and most especially those who couldn’t be fucked to vote against the idiot. Trump is just a symptom of a system that no longer functions the way it used to do, and hasn’t figured out yet how to fix itself.
Aristotle somewhat casually defined tragedy as life seen close up and comedy as life seen at a distance, and teachers have been quoting him ever since. Now in the New Yorker John Cassidy proposes this interesting inversion: “Viewed from afar, the Trump Administration is a daily tragedy—one that is dragging down the United States and endangering the world order it has led for more than seventy years. From up close, the Administration is a comedy of errors…” In the same issue the editor, David Remick, has a few inspired lines in a comparison of Trump and Nero. His ending is a nicely temperate appreciation of Wolff’s book:
Meanwhile, this from Axios by way of CNN: Bannon was about to slime Wolff and deny everything, but just before he did Trump issued his “lost his mind statement” and rather than appear to come crawling, Bannon stayed mum. This is apparently better sourced than a lot of Trumpish rumors since it quotes Bannon’s never-released statement verbatim:
So instead of helping Trump circle the wagons (and helping himself hold on to his job at Brietbart and keep his now-dead primary war with McConnell going), Bannon implicitly endorsed Wolff’s claims, giving them almost all the credibility they’ve earned thus far. Comedy. Yes. In spades, redoubled.
From an article in the G by one Matthew d’Ancona, who can personally vouch (his word) for Michael Wolff’s “terrier-like pursuit of the truth”.
Wow! Which play was that, anyway?
Bannon’s problem is that the odious hairball called his money source, the Mercers, and is cutting off the financial props that support Breitbart and his other games.
The Donald holds grudges. He’s still ragging on Rosie O’Donnell after ten years, FFS.
**
The problem with democracy is that you can have entirely too much of it. Which, of course, is why our nation isn’t a democracy. It is a republic, with elections operated on a reasonably democratic basis – more so now than at the beginning.
The voting public never has focussed on the issues, facts and such. I doubt that in the 1800’s, or the early 1900’s, that the polity was any better informed than it is today.
**
Meanwhile the editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” put things into context, as usual she did a fine job.
That sound you hear is me, banging my head on the desk.
From Charles Blow Op-ed in the NYTs this morning:
Louis Menand has a good shortish piece on the 1968 elections in the New Yorker.
From it:
9k,
That is no way to treat a desk, especially one which (I assume) has rendered loyal, uncomplaining service over the years.
In high school I had four different history teachers, two in France and two in the US. The best of them was an American, whose example convinced me for a few years that I wanted to become a historian. The worst one was also an American, Bugsy Reynolds. Bugsy was an old man by then, driven by a maniacal hatred of FDR and all he had wrought. Everything that had gone wrong with the world in Bugsy’s lifetime was FDR’s fault: Hitler, Stalin, rock and roll, fluoride in the water, short skirts, the impending Civil Rights Bill that, if passed, would mark the formal end of the American Experiment. What FDR hadn’t known (or, more likely, had chosen in his thirst for power to ignore) was that America was meant to be a Republic, not a Democracy. Which is why, when the chips are on the line, all true American patriots always vote Republican. Just as old Ben Franklin told us we should.
My favorite line from that Menand piece:
Menand cheats McCarthy just a little. McCarthy was a not-half-bad published poet, and believe it or not that mattered – not a whole lot, but more than it’s possible to imagine today. Plus he’d been a pretty fair first baseman, which probably mattered only to me..
Menand comes close to saying this but stops short – mostly, I think, because it really wasn’t his point. So I’ll say it, because I think it’s not only true but obvious, and goes a long way toward explaining quite a large number of Trump voters.
While there are probably any number of different shades of white racism and therefore, of white racists, there are two broad kinds that matter a lot when looking at the Trump crowd. First, there are the relatively few white supremacists and many more of their infinitely less strident and demonstrative fellow travelers: all of them people who are aware of an active and sometimes painful animus toward black people. When these people hear an overt appeal to their animus, they respond positively. They don’t need any other issues and they really don’t listen well if anyone brings other issues up. They judge their fellow white people by how much of their own animus they think they see in them.
Then there is a second and much larger group who don’t believe they’re racist at all and aren’t moved by appeals to white supremacy. These are the people who simply want to be surrounded – surrounded everywhere, where they live, where they work, on TV, on the internet – by what they imagine to be their own kind. I’m a white American, that’s who I am, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Stop saying there is, and stop telling me I don’t have a right to hang out with people like me – people I know and understand. And above all, stop telling me I hate black people, because I don’t. They have the same right to be with their friends and acquaintances as I do, and I would never say they don’t. These are people who feel themselves preached at and talked down to every minute of their lives. They don’t see Trump as a white supremacist. They see him as a common sense guy who thinks they have every right to be exactly what they are – a right they feel has somehow been taken away from them. And that sanctimonious Obama, throwing his blackness at me every chance he got, and that smug, preachy Hilary who comes right out and says that we’re the only people who don’t matter were just the last fucking straw.
9K:
I was simply pointing out a fact. Mass democracy is inherently unstable as a form of government, the design of this nation’s government reflects that.
Deeper issue, I doubt that the voters are less informed or somehow different than in past generations. Probably more the opposite, they are now awash in a sea of data points.
We are all overloaded with too much data, too little context and real information.
And the current batch of voting humans in the US are provably less bigoted than in prior generations. The arc of improvement there is steady and continuous. It’s happening more in the economic areas of life than in politics.
Our political system has always been flawed and we have endured many ‘reforms’ that had unintended consequences.
I still insist that Trump’s worst effects, over the next few years, will fall upon the party that let him take over. He is wrecking them. He and his pals are also harming the nation, badly, in the process but he is taking the Republicans over a cliff.
The ‘how’ in that somehow is the entire crux of the current American crisis, and it is a crisis, and Trump is just a symptom of that crisis, not the cause. (Though as we well know, it’s often the symptoms of a disease that kill the sick person, not the disease itself).
I see the ‘how’ as nothing more than the stark inevitability of one generation supplanting another, of the future overgrowing and shading out the past. I would say that anyone who has any understanding at all any kind of history knows that the only sure thing is that nothing about human culture, not technology nor commerce nor music nor trade nor diet nor nothing ever remains the same. But that’s now how they see that ‘how’ at all.
As you point out, I think, they see the ‘how’ as a concsious and concerted effort undertaken by people who meet to decide how to go about it in rooms where others are not allowed entry. The usual mistaken fantasy of how power works held by people who have no access to power and no understanding of power, which is to say, a theory of conspiracy.
The surest way to disabuse anyone of believing in conspiracy theories of elites working together in secret and silent union to run the world is to hang out even a short time with the elites who supposedly work in secret and silent union to do- anything at all. Clearly that cure is impracticable, so the next best thing must be a decent education, which includes a big dose of history, along with logic and critical thinking and some psychology to boot. Or they could just learn to read great novels. Which contain all those things.
All of which brings us back to Expat’s question, put another way: can Democracy function in a polity too ignorant to avoid believing in conspiracy theories, if there is no filter to weed out leaders who seek votes by feeding those conspiracy theories? My own answer, alas, is almost certainly not. Which is not an argument against democracy so much as it is a recognition that democracy without intelligence is doomed to become tyranny in fairly short order.
Meanwhile 3 or 4 months after the German election.
9k: Me too. (Or it would be if my desk wasn’t glass . . .)
How many times have I had to repeat: a democracy may be a republic, but a republic need not be a democracy.
I note that the ‘republic’ of the USA is currently very successfully avoiding the ‘tyranny’ of a democratic majority, and looks likely to for most of the rest of this century.
And look where that’s got it.
Squirrel,
Too right about republics not needing to be democracies. The way the constitution was set up, there was no actual requirement for the Congress or the President to be chosen by direct popular vote. How those officials were chosen from each state was left up to the governments of each state. That included appointing presidential ‘electors’ to attend the electorial college.
It is true that at the time the men who drafted the constitution assumed that the state governments would continue be chosen by direct ballot, but they did not fix that state of affairs in the document.
From this mornings NYT”
Sq & Bluth,
“…I note that the ‘republic’ of the USA is currently very successfully avoiding the ‘tyranny’ of a democratic majority…”
While I was working at Lockheed I got to know, and rather well, a bunch of very conservative people (the common denominator was ex-military officer) who accepted – accepted to the point of taking it as given – a theory about who can and who can’t be allowed to vote. I don’t know which school of conservative thinking promotes this view, but some school must because they all described it in almost identical language. It goes like this.
It was the Framers’ intention that the vote be restricted to men of property. The “men” part is probably gone forever but that’s no reason to give up on the property part. (There were women in this group.) Property in this age can’t be measured in land or slaves; it must be measured in net worth, because only the concept of net worth can balance one potential voter’s stock portfolio against another’s suite in Trump Tower. So some level of net worth – we can argue whether it be the top five or ten percent – should confer the right to vote. This is right and just for two reasons, a lesser and a greater.
The lesser reason is that wealthy people are smarter and better educated than poorer folk, and a representative democracy demands smart, educated voters – it demands the people who know how things work. How can we allow the people who don’t know how things work to decide how the government is to be run? It’s madness, simply madness, but that’s where we are.
The greater reason, though, is that only people of relatively high net worth have any skin in the game. Skin in the game means that they are at risk if the government is not properly run. Their “skin” is their wealth, and the “game” is the actions of government. The actions of government can hurt the wealthy but not the poor. Or, rather, the actions of bad government can hurt the poor, but the actions of good government, meaning government that recognizes that its purpose is to protect private property, cannot. And when only the right people can vote, it follows that government must be good.
I’ll repeat: they all used the phrase skin in the game, and they all regarded it as both self-evident and self-explanatory. They explained it to me only because they liked me and took pity on my woeful education.
I won’t begin to list the things that this doctrine holds to be of no legitimate interest to the insufficiently wealthy. Everyone here can do it with ease but, for some reason, it was literally unthinkable for them.
Nat,
Yes, I used to hear that exact rationale, including the phrase ‘skin in the game’ all the time back in the 80s when I ended up spend work time with Republicans in the south and in D.C. ‘Skin’ being another way of saying ‘capital’. Capital and increasing return on same being the only relevant issue when it came to government, in their eyes. Literally. I mean besides the military, and even military might was, in their view, in the end, about safeguarding and increasing return on capital.
A fundamenta flaw in their argument is, of course, that the Framers specifically and explicitly rejected the notion of a property qualification for voting. It was mooted and voted down. The transaction is recorded in Madison’s notes. So the entire basis of that foul argument is just dead wrong.
NF:
yes, the franchise was restricted badly under the Constitution as written. But that document has been amended and the key amendment is the 14th.
There is no justification since its passage for the attitudes that you encountered with those ex-military guys at Lockheed. Most knee-jerk conservatives fail to consider the 14th as really part of the Constitution.
But it is.
Bluthner:
any interview of the Donald, under oath, cannot help but lead to charges of perjury. He cannot help himself, his compulsive lying is deeply ingrained and his shysters and staff know it.
He was once deposed, as part of a libel suit, and the text of that deposition was aired during the campaign.
You may remember this Post article. He calls it “putting his best foot forward”. Others call it “gaslighting”.
So if Mueller does get to deposed the creep, under oath, we will approach the end game fairly rapidly thereafter.
Kev,
No, the francise was not restricted at all under the Constitution of 1789.
Voting -to have it or not, to restrict it or not- was left entirely to the states, as each state saw fit.
The 14th does not guarantee the right to vote to anyone. It just says that if a right to vote exists, then it cannot be abridged according to race.
The only specific mention of voting in the 14th is this:
Read that carefully. What it says is, if voting rights are taken away from any state citizens, then those citizens will not be counted in the reckoning of representation in Congress and the electoral college.
Kev,
A face to face interview is not a given. Ty Cobb et al will push hard for written answers to submitted questions. And Trump is pretty good at depositions, in the sense that he pulls way back on the lying and plumps instead for loss of memory. If he does get deposed in person he will end up looking very very bad, but I suspect that almost everything that comes out of his mouth will be some version of “I don’t remember”.
Bluthner:
re. Trump, I don’t think his ego will allow him to hide behind “I don’t remember”.
Mueller will have some triggers rehearsed to get past that one. If there is anything clear about the hairball, it is that he resists handling, so Cobb can rehearse then show all he wants. It will blow up on them, on the day.
As for the 14th, the opening article set up the “equal protection of the laws” standard. No selective deprivation of rights is allowed.
I think that trumps the later articles. It establishes intent. And I think that the courts have agreed with that interpretation.
Kev,,
Maybe Trump will try to ski off piste. But his track record during depositions in the past has been to abandon all attempts to do so, and simply say “I don’t remember”. And of course he will be coached by his lawyers, day after day after day. Any time he tries to say just about anything of stubstance at all, they will say back at him: You just fucked the pooch and it’s off to prison. Repeat after me: I do not recall. In the past he has clearly understood that. Maybe his mind is so far gone now he can’t even follow one single order that fits all situations, but I dobut it.
As for the 14th, do you not see that I said exactly the same thing you just said? Equal protection under the law means that if some citizens are granted voting rights then all citizens must be granted voting rights. That is what equal protection means: everyone must be treated equally under the law.
Nothing in the 14th ammendment, however, says that if all citizens of a particular state are denied voting rights then that state will be violating the constitution. States are nowhere required to grant any citizens the right voting at all. If they give up on all voting, of course, then the state must give up all representation in Congress and the electoral college, but nothing anywhere says a state must allow its citizens to vote.
Sorry: States are nowhere required to grant any citizens the right to vote at all.
Move along, people, there’s nothing to see here.
Bannon is out at Breitbart. No doubt he’s finished and we’ll never hear from him again, though some obsessive students of arcane political history may recall that he played an excruciatingly minor role as a volunteer in Trump’s campaign, going door to door in Santa Barbara for a few days. The article on him in Conservapedia has been taken down and the article on banned books has been lengthened to consume the empty space.
We’ll be developing a couple of new kinds of nukes for use where the old kind would be, like, old. It is high time we recognized that it’s a basic human right to be incinerated only by state of the art nuclear technology, and this is an important, if still insufficient, step in that direction. When I hear people say that lately we’ve been ignoring our humanitarian obligations, my blood just boils.
And Trump took a meeting. It was a bipartisan meeting, in keeping with the traditions of our two-party system. Both sides got exactly what they came for. Trump agreed with the Democrats that DACA should be written into law as a standalone first step toward comprehensive immigration reform. And the Republican base secured agreement that DACA is toast absent a fully funded Wall and the end of family-based migration and the diversity lottery. And to think that people said it couldn’t be done…
So maybe there’ll be some real news tomorrow, you think?
A statement which was notable by its complete absence in the meeting transcripts subsequently released by the White House.
Sure. But he said it, between contradictions that said the exact opposite and indecipherable mutters that said nothing at all, in a room full of Democrats and reporters.
Bizzare that they cut it out of the transcripts when anyone who has the grit to watch the video on U tube can hear and watch him say it! Clear as day. What’s funny when you watch it is the reaction of Jeff Flake: he starts shouting at Trump I think she means something else entirely! When what he means is: you want something else entirely.
The ‘Tactical’ Nukes development must be the scariest thing to happen so far under the Hairball and yet it’s being treated almost as if it’s just bidness as usual. I for one admit I am far too stupid to figure out why we need itty bitty nukes. Is it to stop Russian tanks from invading Latvia? Because if it comes to that does anyone anywhere believe we are going to get into a ‘limited’ thermonuclear exchange with Putin? Or are they instead designed to ‘send a message’? I assume they are something the hawks in the Pentagon want; I can’t imagine Trump or even someone as evil as Miller could have come up with the idea. Unless they are the result of Trump demanding to nuke Kim Jong-un “Just a little, to show him that my boner, I mean button, really does work.”
Back to Russia collusion. This extract landed in my email in-box this morning. It is from David Leonhard, Op-Ed Columnist for the NYT Opinion Today.
Expat,
I’ll bet you a virtual million dollars that they try to sell it as the former. But all that Russian mob money in Trump’s pockets makes the former a pretty hard sell. Except to Republicans, of course. Which really should be worrying all Republicans. Any clues why it might not?
Bluth
That’s what we’re all waiting on Mueller for.
I thought it was good though that a year or more, and millions of words of conjecture, obfuscation, innuendo and analysis boiled down to a couple of clear paragraphs, and that at the end of his investigation Mueller can tell us definitively which one is correct.
Expat,
You say that’s what we are all waiting for. And he can tell us all right. But the GOP isn’t waiting for Mueller to reveal the truth. Right now doing their damnedest to try to make sure than as many people as possible don’t, won’t, refuse to listen to any answer but the former.
It’s worth pointing out that no one who has paid any attention at all we needs Mueller to know that Trump has been laundering money for the Russian mob for decades. And that includes the GOP. They know as well as they know the sun came up this morning. And yet they do their damnedest. Because… they hate Democrats more than they love their country? Or they love money more than they love their country. Or both? I’m guessing both.
I just got this in my inbox from the DNCC (no matter what I do to put them off, they just keep sending me stuff). Has anyone heard or read anything about this:
According to a recent report, the Koch brothers’ network is considering endorsing a proposal to end the direct election of U.S. senators by repealing the 17th Amendment to the Constitution, allowing state legislatures to appoint senators instead.
Or is that just DNCC fantasy? I honestly have no idea. But if it’s true it illustrates my point to Kev, earlier. Except for the 17th it’s perfectly constitutional to not have elections for senators at all.